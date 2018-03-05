Libor rate-fixing scandal

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined former Deutsche Bank trader Guillaume Adolph £180,000 and banned [...]
The top City watchdog today put another nail in the coffin of Libor’s use as the go-to “risk-free” rate [...]
The City watchdog has fined and banned a former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) interest rate derivatives trader, [...]
The families of three former traders convicted of manipulating the Libor benchmark have written to MPs in an [...]
A former UBS trader barred from financial markets for his part in the Libor fixing scandal has today started an [...]
The Bank of England has today announced that it will start setting the Sonia rate, a replacement for Libor, on [...]
Two French bankers have been charged in the US over Libor manipulation. [...]
Before a rate-rigging scandal rocked the City, the London interbank offered rate (Libor) was one of the most important [...]
The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has not yet managed to shake its post-financial crisis headache, as one real [...]
Barclays sent shockwaves through the City when, in July 2012, it was fined nearly £300m by British and US regulators [...]
The BBC’s Panorama programme last night was just half an hour in length, but revealed two key new pieces of [...]
A 2008 recording is said to implicate the Bank of England (BoE) in the Libor rigging scandal. [...]
Two former Barclays traders have been acquitted of Libor charges. [...]
A former Barclays trader accused of playing a role in rigging Libor was merely a "rookie" trying to learn in an [...]
A senior Barclays' banker today in court conceded the rules the bank asked staff to follow on Libor had some [...]
