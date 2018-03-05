Libor rate-fixing scandal

Guillaume Adolph fined by FCA for Libor rigging

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined former Deutsche Bank trader Guillaume Adolph £180,000 and banned [...]

5 March 2018
FCA boss urges industry to solve "big unanswered question" on Libor

The top City watchdog today put another nail in the coffin of Libor’s use as the go-to “risk-free” rate [...]

1 March 2018
The City watchdog has fined and banned a former RBS trader

The City watchdog has fined and banned a former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) interest rate derivatives trader, [...]

8 January 2018
More questions raised over Libor trader trials as families write to MPs

The families of three former traders convicted of manipulating the Libor benchmark have written to MPs in an [...]

7 January 2018
Former UBS trader says bank ordered Libor rate discussion in FCA ban case

A former UBS trader barred from financial markets for his part in the Libor fixing scandal has today started an [...]

2 January 2018
It's official: The BoE will start setting Libor replacement Sonia in April

The Bank of England has today announced that it will start setting the Sonia rate, a replacement for Libor, on [...]

16 October 2017
Two former Societe Generale bank managers charged in US over Libor rigging

Two French bankers have been charged in the US over Libor manipulation. [...]

25 August 2017
Libor: How a little known benchmark rate rocked the City of London

Before a rate-rigging scandal rocked the City, the London interbank offered rate (Libor) was one of the most important [...]

27 July 2017
RBS in yet more hot water over fresh Libor case appeal

The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has not yet managed to shake its post-financial crisis headache, as one real [...]

5 June 2017
The Libor trials: Where we are now

Barclays sent shockwaves through the City when, in July 2012, it was fined nearly £300m by British and US regulators [...]

12 April 2017
Questions remain over Libor claims after BBC Panorama documentary

The BBC’s Panorama programme last night was just half an hour in length, but revealed two key new pieces of [...]

11 April 2017
A secret recording implicates the Bank of England in Libor rigging

A 2008 recording is said to implicate the Bank of England (BoE) in the Libor rigging scandal. [...]

10 April 2017
Former Barclays pair acquitted of Libor charges

Two former Barclays traders have been acquitted of Libor charges. [...]

6 April 2017
Accused Barclays trader was a Libor "rookie", court told

A former Barclays trader accused of playing a role in rigging Libor was merely a "rookie" trying to learn in an [...]

3 April 2017
Senior Barclays' banker believes bank's Libor rules had flaws, court hears

A senior Barclays' banker today in court conceded the rules the bank asked staff to follow on Libor had some [...]

16 March 2017
