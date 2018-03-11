IPOs

Broker AJ Bell kicks off potential £500m London IPO

Broker and investment platform operator AJ Bell has appointed advisers to explore an initial public offering (IPO) [...]

11 March 2018
Meet the 26 tech startups that could be the future of the tech industry

An AI-driven cybersecurity company, a fashion industry analytics business and a tech-based language teaching company [...]

7 March 2018
Exclusive: City law firm Rosenblatt mulling a London IPO

City law firm Rosenblatt is understood to be contemplating an IPO on the London Stock Exchange. [...]

6 March 2018
Two rules to rule them all: Watch out for companies with dual class shares

Despite the relentless push towards corporate governance, one trend is going against the tide, threatening the [...]

6 March 2018
Deutsche Bank has confirmed the €2bn IPO of its asset management arm

Shares in Deutsche Bank edged higher this morning after it confirmed it will float a minority stake in DWS, its [...]

26 February 2018
An IPO could be on the menu at Deliveroo

An IPO could be on the menu for one of the UK's most high profile and fastest growing tech startups. [...]

11 February 2018
The starting bell just sounded for the next mega US tech IPO

Dropbox, the Silicon Valley file-sharing giant last valued at $10bn (£7.4bn), has celebrated the passing of [...]

11 January 2018
London IPOs to pick up pace in second quarter after bumper 2017

London stock market floats will pick up in the second quarter after a lull at the start of the year, according [...]

8 January 2018
City adviser firm's profits tumble as UK revenue halves

STJ Advisors, which has worked on deals for DFS, Countryside and Just Eat, has reported a drop in revenue and [...]

5 January 2018
Why the international scramble for the Aramco IPO might prove futile

Last week, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced a delay to its proposed introduction of a new listing [...]

4 January 2018
London Stock Exchange breaks the 100 floats mark

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) today notched up its 100th company flotation of 2017 this week, breaking the [...]

18 December 2017
London Stock Exchange bounces back to top Europe's IPO charts

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) is set to end the year atop the European podium for company floats, bouncing back [...]

11 December 2017
FCA accuses four asset managers with £121bn AUM of breaking the law

Four asset managers, which together have more than £121bn in assets under management, stand accused this morning [...]

29 November 2017
Staying afloat: What the string of shelved IPOs means for investors

It takes a brave business leader to list their company on a public stock exchange, and while the success of an [...]

28 November 2017
Cabot Credit Management ditches £1bn float citing poor market conditions

Cabot Credit Management, Britain’s biggest debt collector, abandoned plans to float yesterday, one in a series [...]

16 November 2017
