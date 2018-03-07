Internet of Things

Ministers force firms to fortify cyber security on baby monitors

The government is to crack down on companies making smart devices such as baby monitors and toy dolls by forcing [...]

7 March 2018
1
145
Access Denied: The fight against cyber criminals

Cyber-attacks defy borders and jurisdictions and are recognised as a Tier One threat to national security by the [...]

5 March 2018
1
431
The future is bright for retailers that heed the lesson of Toys R Us

Two stalwarts of British retail last week announced that they were entering administration. [...]

5 March 2018
4
1,317
Vodafone to police the skies with drone-tracking technology trial

Vodafone today announced a ground-breaking trial to police Britain's skies and track drone activity. [...]

20 February 2018
301
London's one of the smartest cities in the world

London has been named as one of the world's top "smart cities" along with Singapore and Barcelona. [...]

13 February 2018
582
1,721
Cyber security is a job for chief executives, not just the IT team

Data breaches are no longer the exception, but the norm. [...]

12 February 2018
285
1,012
A fintech M&A bonanza drove deal value to its highest level last year

The UK helped to drive a record six months of fintech mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the second half of [...]

1 February 2018
17
1,043
Tech is booming in emerging markets, but don't be passive aggressive

Emerging market stocks have been on a rampage. The MSCI Emerging Markets index has climbed an impressive 49 per [...]

30 January 2018
1
383
A new venture capital firm is listing to focus on virtual reality

London's public market has welcomed a new venture capital fund to its ranks this morning, as Sure Ventures listed [...]

19 January 2018
15
376
Forget the fearmongering and embrace the internet of things

Has your smart refrigerator been infected by a strain of zombie malware? Or maybe spies have been listening to [...]

19 January 2018
48
516
Tech predictions for 2018: Drones, crypto, and the rise of the robots

The pace of technological change can seem exciting and daunting in equal measure. 2017, while seeing continued [...]

15 January 2018
5
1,547
Bosch acquires Here stake in smart city drive

Bosch said this morning it was acquiring a five per cent stake in digital mapping firm Here for an undisclosed [...]

4 January 2018
3
285
Telit eyes growth - but admits it could breach covenants

Telit Communications, the Internet of Things company thrown into disarray during the summer after it was alleged [...]

15 December 2017
1
254
Data is the fuel for AI, so let’s ensure we get the ethics right

Data is the propulsive energy behind the fourth industrial revolution – playing the same role as coal, oil and [...]

4 December 2017
53
935
This massive private equity investor reckons the bitcoin bubble will burst

The bitcoin cryptocurrency is a bubble which will burst, but the underlying blockchain technology will have some [...]

28 November 2017
58
1,927

