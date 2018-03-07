The government is to crack down on companies making smart devices such as baby monitors and toy dolls by forcing [...]
Cyber-attacks defy borders and jurisdictions and are recognised as a Tier One threat to national security by the [...]
Two stalwarts of British retail last week announced that they were entering administration. [...]
Vodafone today announced a ground-breaking trial to police Britain's skies and track drone activity. [...]
London has been named as one of the world's top "smart cities" along with Singapore and Barcelona. [...]
Data breaches are no longer the exception, but the norm. [...]
The UK helped to drive a record six months of fintech mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the second half of [...]
Emerging market stocks have been on a rampage. The MSCI Emerging Markets index has climbed an impressive 49 per [...]
London's public market has welcomed a new venture capital fund to its ranks this morning, as Sure Ventures listed [...]
Has your smart refrigerator been infected by a strain of zombie malware? Or maybe spies have been listening to [...]
The pace of technological change can seem exciting and daunting in equal measure. 2017, while seeing continued [...]
Bosch said this morning it was acquiring a five per cent stake in digital mapping firm Here for an undisclosed [...]
Telit Communications, the Internet of Things company thrown into disarray during the summer after it was alleged [...]
Data is the propulsive energy behind the fourth industrial revolution – playing the same role as coal, oil and [...]
The bitcoin cryptocurrency is a bubble which will burst, but the underlying blockchain technology will have some [...]
