Insurance M&A volumes increased in the second half of 2017 for the first time in two years, new research shows. [...]
Legal & General today unveiled better-than-expected profits for 2017, and said its dividend would increase [...]
There's no two ways about it: saving is a slog, and it’s made even harder by a market that has been stagnant [...]
Litigation finance firm Burford Capital has applied for a licence to establish an insurance business. [...]
The plans the Prime Minister announced on Monday to reduce bureaucracy and increase the supply of housing are [...]
The "Beast from the East" closed schools, kept trains in their sidings and hit Britain's productivity. But can [...]
Cyber-attacks defy borders and jurisdictions and are recognised as a Tier One threat to national security by the [...]
France's largest insurance group, Axa, has today agreed to buy New York-listed property and casualty commercial [...]
Insurer Axa is in advanced talks to acquire rival XL Group, according to reports. [...]
Equitable Life is set to offer policyholders millions as part of a plan to restructure and sell the 256-year old [...]
Analysts are predicting that shareholders of Aviva could be in for a spike in the value of their dividends, ahead [...]
Hastings, the motor insurer reported to be the subject of a fracas among AA executives last summer, today made [...]
The number of people who require social care in later life is rising. What is the best way to prepare for this [...]
AA shares roared this morning after the breakdown giant appointed an insurance heavyweight to its board. [...]
Attacks on the financial sector are commonplace. [...]
