Insurance M&A volume increased in H2 2017

Insurance M&A volumes increased in the second half of 2017 for the first time in two years, new research shows. [...]

9 March 2018
Legal & General profits boosted last year due to life expectancy changes

Legal & General today unveiled better-than-expected profits for 2017, and said its dividend would increase [...]

7 March 2018
Common mistakes even savvy savers make

There's no two ways about it: saving is a slog, and it’s made even harder by a market that has been stagnant [...]

7 March 2018
Litigation funder takes aim at insurance business

Litigation finance firm Burford Capital has applied for a licence to establish an insurance business. [...]

6 March 2018
Brexit is the property sector’s chance to spur real investment

The plans the Prime Minister announced on Monday to reduce bureaucracy and increase the supply of housing are [...]

6 March 2018
Investors ignore disruptive weather at their peril

The "Beast from the East" closed schools, kept trains in their sidings and hit Britain's productivity. But can [...]

5 March 2018
Access Denied: The fight against cyber criminals

Cyber-attacks defy borders and jurisdictions and are recognised as a Tier One threat to national security by the [...]

5 March 2018
Axa to buy Bermuda-based property and casualty insurer XL Group for $15.3bn

France's largest insurance group, Axa, has today agreed to buy New York-listed property and casualty commercial [...]

5 March 2018
Axa in talks with US insurer XL over £60bn deal

Insurer Axa is in advanced talks to acquire rival XL Group, according to reports. [...]

4 March 2018
Equitable Life policyholders could be in for pay day

Equitable Life is set to offer policyholders millions as part of a plan to restructure and sell the 256-year old [...]

4 March 2018
Aviva shareholders in for dividend boost

Analysts are predicting that shareholders of Aviva could be in for a spike in the value of their dividends, ahead [...]

4 March 2018
Insurer Hastings says its debts are a lot lower than rivals such as the AA

Hastings, the motor insurer reported to be the subject of a fracas among AA executives last summer, today made [...]

1 March 2018
What is the cost of care?

The number of people who require social care in later life is rising. What is the best way to prepare for this [...]

28 February 2018
AA shares are roaring – and here is why

AA shares roared this morning after the breakdown giant appointed an insurance heavyweight to its board. [...]

28 February 2018
Pious attacks on the finance sector are socially destructive

Attacks on the financial sector are commonplace. [...]

28 February 2018
