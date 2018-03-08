Travis Kalanick, the disgraced former chief executive and co-founder of Uber, is wheeling into India and China [...]
The surging Indian economy will overtake the UK and France during the course of 2018 to become the fifth largest [...]
There seems to be a growing view that Asia has a problem with ageing. [...]
A month ago the received wisdom across the political spectrum was that Prime Minister Theresa May was about to [...]
Lloyd's of London today officially opened its Indian branch, with chancellor Philip Hammond calling it a "perfect [...]
As we begin preparing to set our own trade terms for the first time in 40 years, Britain is ready to breathe new [...]
The Indian economy defied economists’ expectations at the end of the year by avoiding a big slowdown after demonetisation. [...]
The UK boosted its position as the largest foreign investor in India among the G20 group of the richest nations, [...]
India's huge development and energy challenges mean there are economic and development arguments for investing [...]
On the eve of Indian independence on 15 August, 1947 (whose anniversary was celebrated yesterday), the country’s [...]
Speculation is building over who will replace Raghuram Rajan, the much-admired governor of India’s central bank, [...]
For all the bombast, it is possible to see the still relatively new premiership of Indian leader Narendra Modi [...]
When India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited London last year, 60,000 people came to Wembley Stadium to [...]
Indian car maker and owner of Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, has reported a profit slump of of two per cent in [...]
India's economy has overtaken China's to become the world's fastest growing large economy. [...]
