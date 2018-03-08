Indian economy

Former Uber head Travis Kalanick is launching a new fund in China and India

Travis Kalanick, the disgraced former chief executive and co-founder of Uber, is wheeling into India and China [...]

8 March 2018
Indian economy to overtake UK and France next year

The surging Indian economy will overtake the UK and France during the course of 2018 to become the fifth largest [...]

26 December 2017
The rise of young Asia: how millennials are transforming a region

There seems to be a growing view that Asia has a problem with ageing. [...]

6 November 2017
Lord Bilimoria on trade with India, immigration, and Brexit

A month ago the received wisdom across the political spectrum was that Prime Minister Theresa May was about to [...]

9 July 2017
Lloyd's of London has opened a new branch in India

Lloyd's of London today officially opened its Indian branch, with chancellor Philip Hammond calling it a "perfect [...]

5 April 2017
Britain and India will show the world the true benefits of free trade

As we begin preparing to set our own trade terms for the first time in 40 years, Britain is ready to breathe new [...]

5 April 2017
India's economy defies banknote chaos to grow by seven per cent

The Indian economy defied economists’ expectations at the end of the year by avoiding a big slowdown after demonetisation. [...]

28 February 2017
UK boosts position as largest investor in India

The UK boosted its position as the largest foreign investor in India among the G20 group of the richest nations, [...]

22 February 2017
Why the solution to India’s energy challenge lies in coal power plants

India's huge development and energy challenges mean there are economic and development arguments for investing [...]

13 January 2017
Closer ties with booming India will unlock vast opportunities for Britain

On the eve of Indian independence on 15 August, 1947 (whose anniversary was celebrated yesterday), the country’s [...]

15 August 2016
India risks squandering hard-won gains if it abandons monetary discipline

Speculation is building over who will replace Raghuram Rajan, the much-admired governor of India’s central bank, [...]

8 August 2016
Reform wobbles have not jeopardised India’s rise and rise

For all the bombast, it is possible to see the still relatively new premiership of Indian leader Narendra Modi [...]

18 February 2016
Stronger UK-India economic ties are a win-win

When India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited London last year, 60,000 people came to Wembley Stadium to [...]

17 February 2016
Profit at Tata Motors slides but beats forecast

Indian car maker and owner of Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, has reported a profit slump of of two per cent in [...]

11 February 2016
India overtakes China as fastest growing large economy in 2015

India's economy has overtaken China's to become the world's fastest growing large economy. [...]

8 February 2016
