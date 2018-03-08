IMF

Fox urges Brexit negotiators to "keep the temperature down"

International trade secretary Liam Fox has urged Brexit negotiators to "keep the temperature down" as talks enter [...]

8 March 2018
There can be no winners in a trade war

Today, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Governing Council meets to set monetary policy for the Eurozone. [...]

8 March 2018
Retail sales figures reveal the depth of Britain’s economic uncertainty

A debate which appeared all but settled at the tail end of 2017 is steadily reopening. [...]

19 February 2018
Lagarde: "Why not" turn EU bailouts into a European Monetary Fund?

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has given her backing to plans to transform the eurozone's [...]

17 February 2018
London will remain tech hub of the world

The eyes of the world were on London earlier this month, as the city’s most iconic buildings were lit up in [...]

30 January 2018
The global economy is booming, but not for everyone

Optimism about the future path of the global economy is at record levels among the chief executives of the world’s [...]

24 January 2018
Sugar high from Trump's tax cuts to help boost world economy says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has today unveiled a big upgrade to its global economic forecasts, driven [...]

22 January 2018
Wall Street soars higher, but is the Dow approaching its Icarus moment?

How high can the Dow Jones go? 26,000? Or 30,000 as President Donald Trump has suggested? Why not even further? [...]

8 January 2018
IMF downgrades UK growth expectations as Brexit creates "key uncertainty"

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded expectations for UK GDP growth this year, saying developments [...]

20 December 2017
The IMF has warned a "disruptive" Brexit could slow growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday that while Europe’s economy is strengthening, Brexit could [...]

13 November 2017
Tighter bank regulation won’t stop boom and bust

Most commentators blame the banks (or “the banksters”) for the global financial crisis of 2008 and the ensuing [...]

27 October 2017
Beware the dangers of mixing politics with central banking

With inflation rising to 3.1 per cent and hitting the headlines this week, the Bank of England governor has written [...]

18 October 2017
IMF and World Bank summits were the most positive in a decade

The annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have just finished here in Washington. [...]

16 October 2017
IMF warns $135 trillion debt build-up could knock strong growth into crisis

Dangers to the global financial system are “starting to loom” despite strong global growth as non-bank borrowers [...]

11 October 2017
UK economy is main laggard as IMF hikes global growth

The UK's economic growth has been cut by the IMF, which singled the country out as a "notable exception" to a [...]

10 October 2017
