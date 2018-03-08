International trade secretary Liam Fox has urged Brexit negotiators to "keep the temperature down" as talks enter [...]
Today, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Governing Council meets to set monetary policy for the Eurozone. [...]
A debate which appeared all but settled at the tail end of 2017 is steadily reopening. [...]
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has given her backing to plans to transform the eurozone's [...]
The eyes of the world were on London earlier this month, as the city’s most iconic buildings were lit up in [...]
Optimism about the future path of the global economy is at record levels among the chief executives of the world’s [...]
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has today unveiled a big upgrade to its global economic forecasts, driven [...]
How high can the Dow Jones go? 26,000? Or 30,000 as President Donald Trump has suggested? Why not even further? [...]
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded expectations for UK GDP growth this year, saying developments [...]
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday that while Europe’s economy is strengthening, Brexit could [...]
Most commentators blame the banks (or “the banksters”) for the global financial crisis of 2008 and the ensuing [...]
With inflation rising to 3.1 per cent and hitting the headlines this week, the Bank of England governor has written [...]
The annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have just finished here in Washington. [...]
Dangers to the global financial system are “starting to loom” despite strong global growth as non-bank borrowers [...]
The UK's economic growth has been cut by the IMF, which singled the country out as a "notable exception" to a [...]
Content tagged with "IMF"