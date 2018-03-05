Hinkley Point C nuclear power station

Hinkley nuclear contractor in race to secure lender rescue package

One of Britain’s biggest privately-owned firms is in a race against time to secure a multi-million pound rescue [...]

5 March 2018
A Laing O'Rourke joint venture has just pulled out of a £1.7bn HS2 contract

A joint venture including troubled contracting giant Laing O’Rourke has pulled out of the running to land a [...]

28 February 2018
Hinkley Point C delays would not threaten the UK's energy security

The UK does not face an energy security issue if there are further delays to the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant, [...]

20 February 2018
National Grid hits out at Ofgem's "disappointing" Hinkley Point C proposals

National Grid has sharply criticised proposals by the energy regulator over a project to connect the Hinkley [...]

23 January 2018
Construction strike at Hinkley Point C avoided as unions accept a new deal

Potential strike action by hundreds of workers at Hinkley Point C has been averted after workers overwhelmingly [...]

30 October 2017
Ofgem targets savings for proposed £840m grid upgrade for Hinkley Point

The energy industry watchdog is looking to reduce costs on a proposed £840m upgrade to the high-voltage grid [...]

30 August 2017
Hinkley Point C costs soar as France's EDF hikes its estimate

French utility EDF today raised its cost estimate for the Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset by £1.5bn [...]

3 July 2017
These are the UK's 12 most pressing infrastructure projects

Lord Adonis, chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, has laid out the top 12 immediate infrastructure priorities [...]

26 June 2017
Watchdog: Costs and risks of Hinkley Point were not sufficiently considered

The National Audit Office (NAO) has condemned the planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point C as a “risky [...]

23 June 2017
Back baby reactors to drive forward the UK's nuclear: engineers

Ministers must back the development of so-called baby nuclear reactors to secure the future of the UK sector, [...]

5 May 2017
Hitachi set for talks with Greg Clark over Welsh nuclear plant

Bosses at Japanese energy giant Hitachi are due to meet business secretary Greg Clark for talks just weeks after the [...]

23 April 2017
Another delay for Hinkley Point? Unions threaten to strike over pay row

Somerset's much-delayed, £18bn Hinkley Point nuclear power station faces yet another hold-up after unions threatened [...]

20 April 2017
Whitehall still has hundreds of civil service Brexit vacancies, NAO warns

With just days to go before Prime Minister Theresa May launches Brexit negotiations, a new report warns that the [...]

24 March 2017
EDF's shares have tumbled to an all-time low

EDF's shares tumbled to an all-time low today after the French state-owned utility firm launched a €4bn [...]

8 March 2017
Bright idea: Here's why Britain's energy market needs reform

The government has allowed the UK's energy market to become "opaque, complicated and uncompetitive", a report [...]

24 February 2017
