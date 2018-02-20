Have the changes to university tuition fees since 2011 failed? [...]
It was hardly what you'd call a vintage interview - but at least we haven't had to endure any further mental images [...]
Prime Minister Theresa May will today launch a major review of higher education, probing the cost to students [...]
The government has "hidden" up to £7bn of student loan write-downs from the deficit, a leading parliamentary [...]
Businesses seem to be reasonably well represented in the Brexit debate, thanks to the muscle of groups such as [...]
Cambridge has fallen out of the top 10 best places to study for an MBA, leaving just one location in the UK - [...]
BRITAIN’S got talent. This country’s success is built upon a mix of unconventional innovators, plucky entrepreneurs [...]
A comedian once remarked that Jo Johnson, the universities minister, looked as if a wizard had waved his wand [...]
The government has put forward proposals for shorter and cheaper degrees than the traditional three-year courses [...]
The UK's public spending watchdog has criticised universities for essentially mis-selling courses to students, [...]
England's oldest higher education institution, Oxford University, is set to sell 100-year debt in an effort to [...]
Engaging in apprenticeships is one of many ways in which employers can acquire and develop the skills their firms [...]
More than 100 MPs from all parties have written to the Prime Minister urging her to drop for "illogicial decision" [...]
Graduates from the University of Cambridge are the most employable in the UK, a new ranking has suggested - but [...]
The issue of student debt and the sustainability of our university system is bigger than ever. Responding to record [...]
