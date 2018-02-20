Higher education

DEBATE: Have the changes to university tuition fees since 2011 failed?

DEBATE: Have the changes to university tuition fees since 2011 failed?

Have the changes to university tuition fees since 2011 failed? [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
194
The PM on boxsets, bullying and whether she enjoys the job

The PM on boxsets, bullying and whether she enjoys the job

It was hardly what you'd call a vintage interview - but at least we haven't had to endure any further mental images [...]

19 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
196
Theresa May to woo parents with pledge to tackle university fees

Theresa May to woo parents with pledge to tackle university fees

Prime Minister Theresa May will today launch a major review of higher education, probing the cost to students  [...]

19 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
3,821
Government "hides" £7bn of student loan write-downs from public finances

Government "hides" £7bn of student loan write-downs from public finances

The government has "hidden" up to £7bn of student loan write-downs from the deficit, a leading parliamentary [...]

18 February 2018
Shares
16
Views
2,503
Editor's Notes: City leaders are more relaxed about Brexit than you think

Editor's Notes: City leaders are more relaxed about Brexit than you think

Businesses seem to be reasonably well represented in the Brexit debate, thanks to the muscle of groups such as [...]

16 February 2018
Shares
654
Views
3,193
The best places to study for an MBA in the UK

The best places to study for an MBA in the UK

Cambridge has fallen out of the top 10 best places to study for an MBA, leaving just one location in the UK - [...]

29 January 2018
Shares
14
Views
1,463
Let’s make the most of British talent

Let’s make the most of British talent

BRITAIN’S got talent. This country’s success is built upon a mix of unconventional innovators, plucky entrepreneurs [...]

17 January 2018
Shares
28
Views
356
Students should be treated like consumers

Students should be treated like consumers

A comedian once remarked that Jo Johnson, the universities minister, looked as if a wizard had waved his wand [...]

11 December 2017
Shares
4
Views
425
Government proposes cheaper two-year degrees

Government proposes cheaper two-year degrees

The government has put forward proposals for shorter and cheaper degrees than the traditional three-year courses [...]

10 December 2017
Shares
5
Views
839
National Audit Office criticises universities for "mis-selling" courses

National Audit Office criticises universities for "mis-selling" courses

The UK's public spending watchdog has criticised universities for essentially mis-selling courses to students, [...]

8 December 2017
Shares
2
Views
218
Oxford University turns to the debt market aiming to raise £250m

Oxford University turns to the debt market aiming to raise £250m

England's oldest higher education institution, Oxford University, is set to sell 100-year debt in an effort to [...]

28 November 2017
Shares
24
Views
540
Apprenticeship schemes can solve the skills crisis

Apprenticeship schemes can solve the skills crisis

Engaging in apprenticeships is one of many ways in which employers can acquire and develop the skills their firms [...]

20 November 2017
Shares
80
Views
550
More than 100 MPs demand PM backs down over student migrant cap

More than 100 MPs demand PM backs down over student migrant cap

More than 100 MPs from all parties have written to the Prime Minister urging her to drop for "illogicial decision" [...]

16 November 2017
Shares
15
Views
418
Ranked: UK universities with the most employable graduates

Ranked: UK universities with the most employable graduates

Graduates from the University of Cambridge are the most employable in the UK, a new ranking has suggested - but [...]

16 November 2017
Shares
21
Views
1,659
The bold, painless actions needed to defuse the student debt timebomb

The bold, painless actions needed to defuse the student debt timebomb

The issue of student debt and the sustainability of our university system is bigger than ever. Responding to record [...]

30 October 2017
Views
240

Content tagged with "Higher education"