High Speed 2

HS2 chooses Lendlease to develop "a masterplan" for Euston revamp

HS2 said today the firm behind the 2012 London Olympic Athletes' Village will lead the massive revamp of Euston [...]

22 February 2018
HS2 kicks off hunt for firms to work on £2bn worth of contracts

HS2 is on the hunt for bidders for nearly £2bn worth of contracts for the £56bn rail project that will link [...]

30 January 2018
HS2 has unveiled the concepts for "one of the longest viaducts in the UK"

HS2 today unveiled plans for the 3.4km Colne Valley viaduct in Buckinghamshire, which it said will be one of [...]

19 January 2018
Email reveals DfT forbidding extra £1.76m HS2 redundancy payouts

It has been revealed that the Department for Transport (DfT) wrote to the former boss of HS2 in April last year [...]

18 December 2017
HS2 blasted for wasting taxpayers' money on unauthorised redundancy payouts

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has slammed HS2 over £1.76m worth of unauthorised payments to staff during [...]

15 December 2017
Nearly a fifth of HS2 employees left in the past year

Over 200 HS2 employees have left the state-funded rail group over the past year, as it looks to improve stability [...]

8 November 2017
TaxPayers' Alliance urges Treasury review over £56bn HS2

The TaxPayers' Alliance today called on the chancellor to urgently review the £56bn HS2 project, after raising [...]

6 November 2017
HS2 names shortlisted firms for £2.75bn trains contract

HS2 has named its shortlist of firms in the race to win a £2.75bn contract to deliver trains reaching up to 225mph [...]

2 November 2017
HS2 hires new finance director as it looks to tackle governance concerns

Crossrail’s Elizabeth Gillbe has been hired as finance director for HS2, as the state-funded rail group looks [...]

1 November 2017
HS2 execs to face grilling by MPs over unapproved redundancy payouts

Senior executives at state-funded high speed rail group HS2 will today face a grilling by MPs over significant [...]

30 October 2017
HS2 chief financial officer steps down after unapproved redundancy payouts

HS2's chief financial officer is leaving the company after a National Audit Office report raised questions over [...]

24 October 2017
Crossrail 2 boss says London can't cope with extra passengers from HS2

The managing director of Crossrail 2 has warned that without the project, London will not be able to cope with [...]

16 October 2017
London Bridge renovator Costain confirms £1.8bn HS2 tunnel deal

A consortium co-led by Costain, the firm charged with revitalising London Bridge station, has formally secured [...]

1 August 2017
HS2 stations: Gherkin architect Norman Foster shortlisted for Euston revamp

The architects behind bids for HS2 stations including Euston and Old Oak Common have been named, and include [...]

25 July 2017
HS2 says it made a serious error regarding 'unapproved' redundancy payouts

The head of HS2 said today the state-funded high speed rail group made “a serious error” proceeding with unapproved [...]

19 July 2017
