High Speed 2

HS2 said today the firm behind the 2012 London Olympic Athletes' Village will lead the massive revamp of Euston [...]
HS2 is on the hunt for bidders for nearly £2bn worth of contracts for the £56bn rail project that will link [...]
HS2 today unveiled plans for the 3.4km Colne Valley viaduct in Buckinghamshire, which it said will be one of [...]
It has been revealed that the Department for Transport (DfT) wrote to the former boss of HS2 in April last year [...]
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has slammed HS2 over £1.76m worth of unauthorised payments to staff during [...]
Over 200 HS2 employees have left the state-funded rail group over the past year, as it looks to improve stability [...]
The TaxPayers' Alliance today called on the chancellor to urgently review the £56bn HS2 project, after raising [...]
HS2 has named its shortlist of firms in the race to win a £2.75bn contract to deliver trains reaching up to 225mph [...]
Crossrail’s Elizabeth Gillbe has been hired as finance director for HS2, as the state-funded rail group looks [...]
Senior executives at state-funded high speed rail group HS2 will today face a grilling by MPs over significant [...]
HS2's chief financial officer is leaving the company after a National Audit Office report raised questions over [...]
The managing director of Crossrail 2 has warned that without the project, London will not be able to cope with [...]
A consortium co-led by Costain, the firm charged with revitalising London Bridge station, has formally secured [...]
The architects behind bids for HS2 stations including Euston and Old Oak Common have been named, and include [...]
The head of HS2 said today the state-funded high speed rail group made “a serious error” proceeding with unapproved [...]
