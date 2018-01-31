Help to Buy scheme

Enjoy your avocados: How a new startup's helping millennials buy a home

Enjoy your avocados: How a new startup's helping millennials buy a home

Forget ditching coffee and avocados, a new startup which describes itself as the “bank of mum and dad for [...]

31 January 2018
Shares
26
Views
1,368
Let's hope for a housing revolution in 2018

Let's hope for a housing revolution in 2018

As the temporarily restored bongs of Big Ben sound at midnight on 31 December, those in the property sector could [...]

20 December 2017
Shares
9
Views
622
No houses qualify for Help to Buy in these eight London boroughs

No houses qualify for Help to Buy in these eight London boroughs

The government's Help to Buy scheme may have been credited with boosting the UK's building sector, but in a quarter [...]

19 December 2017
Shares
26
Views
1,715
Number 10 hosts influential housing group as May pushes on housing crisis

Number 10 hosts influential housing group as May pushes on housing crisis

Theresa May's chief of staff met with influential property experts yesterday as Number 10 continued its push to [...]

24 November 2017
Views
164
Countryside's share price builds as firm shifts away from high-end homes

Countryside's share price builds as firm shifts away from high-end homes

Countryside's share price climbed in morning trading after the UK housebuilder reported financial figures following [...]

22 November 2017
Views
99
Here's what Budget 2017 could mean for the UK housing market

Here's what Budget 2017 could mean for the UK housing market

As with most Budgets, this Wednesday's fiscal extravaganza has been heavily trailed by the government - so it [...]

20 November 2017
Shares
175
Views
12,378
The avocado toast generation needs houses, not lectures on frugality

The avocado toast generation needs houses, not lectures on frugality

The avocado toast generation just can’t catch a break. [...]

17 November 2017
Shares
22
Views
889
We've just built the most homes since the financial crisis

We've just built the most homes since the financial crisis

Housebuilders constructed the most new homes since the financial crisis in 2016-17, official data has shown, suggesting [...]

16 November 2017
Shares
31
Views
2,198
New Homes: What's going on sale in London this weekend

New Homes: What's going on sale in London this weekend

New developments on the market this week [...]

10 November 2017
Shares
65
Views
495
Communities secretary Sajid Javid has grabbed the housebuilding agenda

Communities secretary Sajid Javid has grabbed the housebuilding agenda

More than 20 top bosses from an array of housebuilders, investors, housing associations and local authorities [...]

23 October 2017
Shares
4
Views
401
Bellway's profit boosted by Help to Buy

Bellway's profit boosted by Help to Buy

Housebuilder Bellway's profits were bumped up over the past year as it benefited from the government's Help [...]

17 October 2017
Views
170
Theresa May to challenge developers over housing needs at Downing St summit

Theresa May to challenge developers over housing needs at Downing St summit

The Prime Minister has called on Britain's developers to help tackle the country's housing troubles, inviting [...]

16 October 2017
Shares
8
Views
807
Countryside shares edge lower despite a jump in completions

Countryside shares edge lower despite a jump in completions

Countryside said the number of homes it sold jumped by more than a quarter last year, as it continued to benefit [...]

11 October 2017
Views
107
Is incoherence accentuating the housing crisis?

Is incoherence accentuating the housing crisis?

There were many pledges in Prime Minister Theresa May’s keynote speech at the Conservative party conference [...]

9 October 2017
Shares
3
Views
574
Research shows the 1m new homes target won't make them more affordable

Research shows the 1m new homes target won't make them more affordable

Even if the UK may be on track to meet a government target of building 1m new homes by 2020, but that still [...]

4 October 2017
Shares
14
Views
1,313

Content tagged with "Help to Buy scheme"