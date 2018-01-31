Forget ditching coffee and avocados, a new startup which describes itself as the “bank of mum and dad for [...]
As the temporarily restored bongs of Big Ben sound at midnight on 31 December, those in the property sector could [...]
The government's Help to Buy scheme may have been credited with boosting the UK's building sector, but in a quarter [...]
Theresa May's chief of staff met with influential property experts yesterday as Number 10 continued its push to [...]
Countryside's share price climbed in morning trading after the UK housebuilder reported financial figures following [...]
As with most Budgets, this Wednesday's fiscal extravaganza has been heavily trailed by the government - so it [...]
The avocado toast generation just can’t catch a break. [...]
Housebuilders constructed the most new homes since the financial crisis in 2016-17, official data has shown, suggesting [...]
New developments on the market this week [...]
More than 20 top bosses from an array of housebuilders, investors, housing associations and local authorities [...]
Housebuilder Bellway's profits were bumped up over the past year as it benefited from the government's Help [...]
The Prime Minister has called on Britain's developers to help tackle the country's housing troubles, inviting [...]
Countryside said the number of homes it sold jumped by more than a quarter last year, as it continued to benefit [...]
There were many pledges in Prime Minister Theresa May’s keynote speech at the Conservative party conference [...]
Even if the UK may be on track to meet a government target of building 1m new homes by 2020, but that still [...]
Content tagged with "Help to Buy scheme"