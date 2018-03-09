Green energy

Our outdated notions of Saudi Arabia risk hampering economic progress

"Ana Aidan? Me too?” I asked in fumbling Arabic, as our host invited our otherwise all-male delegation to join [...]

9 March 2018
21
14,440
3i boosts stake in UK's largest landfill-to-electricity business by £125m

The UK's largest generator of electricity from landfill gas, Infinis, is set to get a £125m boost to help fund [...]

5 March 2018
19
599
The EU can double the share of renewables in its energy mix by 2030

The European Union could double the share of renewables in its energy mix to as much as 34 per cent by 2030, a [...]

20 February 2018
153
Most European execs think resistance to onshore wind will dampen growth

More than half of European executives say resistance to onshore wind turbines in their country is too strong [...]

15 February 2018
114
Theresa May travels to Belfast to break Stormont deadlock

Theresa May is flying to Belfast today, in the hope of breaking the deadlock over the power-sharing government [...]

12 February 2018
1
177
Here's how much renewable energy costs are expected to fall by 2020

The cost of generating renewable power is falling at an "unprecedented" rate, and by 2020, all renewable technologies [...]

13 January 2018
7
1,142
Put aside the gimmicks and get the government out of our lives

Wednesday’s news that 16,000 first-time buyers have saved thousands of pounds thanks to their exemption from [...]

5 January 2018
12
736
Over half of UK electricity was generated by low-carbon sources in 2017

More than half of the electricity generated in the UK came from low-carbon sources, including nuclear power, for [...]

3 January 2018
8
324
Solar so good: 13 impressive green energy records broken in 2017

You might be feeling a bit blue about returning to work, but the year is closing on more of a green note. [...]

28 December 2017
18
1,216
Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance takes its first step onto the stock market

Industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance revealed a deal today that marks the firm's first step onto the stock [...]

14 December 2017
44
307
GFG Alliance's energy unit bags Scottish hydropower company

GFG Alliance's energy unit Simec has ramped up its green power push with an agreement to buy hydropower specialist [...]

5 December 2017
2
342
GFG Alliance plots green energy push with tie-up and Highlands hydropower

The energy arm of industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance will this week kick off a huge investment drive [...]

3 December 2017
1
393
Environment groups are not happy with what the Budget said about renewables

Although the government promised more funds to spur the uptake of electric vehicles as well as announcing it [...]

22 November 2017
20
461
M&A between energy and artificial intelligence firms soared this year

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) between energy and artificial intelligence (AI) or big data companies shot [...]

24 October 2017
54
888
Photos: The world's first floating wind farm has started up off Scotland

Hywind Scotland, the world's first floating wind farm, has started delivering electricity to the grid today. [...]

18 October 2017
59
1,416

