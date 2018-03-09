"Ana Aidan? Me too?” I asked in fumbling Arabic, as our host invited our otherwise all-male delegation to join [...]
The UK's largest generator of electricity from landfill gas, Infinis, is set to get a £125m boost to help fund [...]
The European Union could double the share of renewables in its energy mix to as much as 34 per cent by 2030, a [...]
More than half of European executives say resistance to onshore wind turbines in their country is too strong [...]
Theresa May is flying to Belfast today, in the hope of breaking the deadlock over the power-sharing government [...]
The cost of generating renewable power is falling at an "unprecedented" rate, and by 2020, all renewable technologies [...]
Wednesday’s news that 16,000 first-time buyers have saved thousands of pounds thanks to their exemption from [...]
More than half of the electricity generated in the UK came from low-carbon sources, including nuclear power, for [...]
You might be feeling a bit blue about returning to work, but the year is closing on more of a green note. [...]
Industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance revealed a deal today that marks the firm's first step onto the stock [...]
GFG Alliance's energy unit Simec has ramped up its green power push with an agreement to buy hydropower specialist [...]
The energy arm of industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance will this week kick off a huge investment drive [...]
Although the government promised more funds to spur the uptake of electric vehicles as well as announcing it [...]
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) between energy and artificial intelligence (AI) or big data companies shot [...]
Hywind Scotland, the world's first floating wind farm, has started delivering electricity to the grid today. [...]
Content tagged with "Green energy"