Google Tax

Brussels is pushing ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple. [...]
Europe's fierce enforcer of competition rules is threatening tech giants with tough new rules on tax if politicians [...]
Top officials in the US have raised concerns over Europe's probes into the tax arrangements of companies such [...]
A controversial free-market think tank says that Britain must slash corporation tax to zero, scrap farmers' subsidies [...]
Police have carried out a raid at Google's Madrid offices as part of a probe into its tax position. [...]
Parliaments across Europe are today urging their respective governments to do more to make tax transparent. [...]
It would be unrealistic to think low corporation tax jurisdictions, or so-called tax havens, could be eradicated, [...]
Google's offices in France have been raided as part of a probe into its taxes by authorities in the country. [...]
Alphabet shares plummeted around seven per cent in after hours trading following a disappointing set of first [...]
Multinationals such as Google, Amazon, and Facebook are in danger of being forced by the European Commission [...]
The lack of meaningful reform of business taxation is one of the great failures of recent governments. But with [...]
Google's EMEA president Matt Brittin faced a very public grilling from the British media last month over the [...]
MPs have today condemned HM Revenue & Customs' (HMRC) recent deal with Google to pay £130m in unpaid corporation [...]
We saw what London would look like if all the skyscrapers being considered got built. A Shoreditch development [...]
From how taxed chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Meg Hillier's patience was to Google's Europe president [...]
