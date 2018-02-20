Google Tax

Brussels vows to push ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants

Brussels vows to push ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants

Brussels is pushing ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple. [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
165
EU competition chief threatens tech giants with tax reform

EU competition chief threatens tech giants with tax reform

Europe's fierce enforcer of competition rules is threatening tech giants with tough new rules on tax if politicians [...]

21 November 2017
Shares
3
Views
292
The US is not happy about the EU's crackdown on tech tax arrangements

The US is not happy about the EU's crackdown on tech tax arrangements

Top officials in the US have raised concerns over Europe's probes into the tax arrangements of companies such [...]

24 August 2016
Shares
4
Views
319
Corporation tax must be scrapped says think tank

Corporation tax must be scrapped says think tank

A controversial free-market think tank says that Britain must slash corporation tax to zero, scrap farmers' subsidies [...]

20 July 2016
Shares
68
Views
484
Now Google's Madrid offices have been raided by police over its taxes

Now Google's Madrid offices have been raided by police over its taxes

Police have carried out a raid at Google's Madrid offices as part of a probe into its tax position. [...]

30 June 2016
Shares
1
Views
56
Parliaments across Europe intensify calls for tax transparency

Parliaments across Europe intensify calls for tax transparency

Parliaments across Europe are today urging their respective governments to do more to make tax transparent. [...]

28 June 2016
Shares
5
Views
328
This is why scrapping tax havens is unrealistic

This is why scrapping tax havens is unrealistic

It would be unrealistic to think low corporation tax jurisdictions, or so-called tax havens, could be eradicated, [...]

14 June 2016
Shares
3
Views
724
Google's French offices raided over tax

Google's French offices raided over tax

Google's offices in France have been raided as part of a probe into its taxes by authorities in the country. [...]

24 May 2016
Views
121
Alphabet shares plummet after it misses expectations

Alphabet shares plummet after it misses expectations

Alphabet shares plummeted around seven per cent in after hours trading following a disappointing set of first [...]

21 April 2016
Shares
2
Views
135
Google and co could be forced to reveal EU tax, EC says

Google and co could be forced to reveal EU tax, EC says

Multinationals such as Google, Amazon, and Facebook are in danger of being forced by the European Commission [...]

12 April 2016
Views
205
Scrap corporation tax – but replace it with something better

Scrap corporation tax – but replace it with something better

The lack of meaningful reform of business taxation is one of the great failures of recent governments. But with [...]

29 March 2016
Shares
16
Views
978
Bosses battle on the Thames in Sport Relief's relay race

Bosses battle on the Thames in Sport Relief's relay race

Google's EMEA president Matt Brittin faced a very public grilling from the British media last month over the [...]

6 March 2016
Views
219
MPs slam HMRC over Google tax deal

MPs slam HMRC over Google tax deal

MPs have today condemned HM Revenue & Customs' (HMRC) recent deal with Google to pay £130m in unpaid corporation [...]

24 February 2016
Shares
2
Views
191
Here's what got us talking this week

Here's what got us talking this week

We saw what London would look like if all the skyscrapers being considered got built. A Shoreditch development [...]

12 February 2016
Shares
3
Views
174
In quotes: Reactions to today's heated Google tax row

In quotes: Reactions to today's heated Google tax row

From how taxed chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Meg Hillier's patience was to Google's Europe president [...]

11 February 2016
Views
328

Content tagged with "Google Tax"