Gaming

Foxy Bingo owner GVC buys Crystalbet for around €190m

Foxy Bingo owner GVC buys Crystalbet for around €190m

London-listed GVC, the owner of betting sites such as Foxy Bingo and Sportingbet, has agreed to buy Crystalbet [...]

5 March 2018
Views
184
Digital Innovators: Q&A with FiveAI co-founder Stan Boland

Digital Innovators: Q&A with FiveAI co-founder Stan Boland

FiveAI is building an autonomous vehicle platform to deliver a solution that’s safe in complex urban environments. [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
12
Views
285
Game's shares jump on news of e-sports areas in Sports Direct's stores

Game's shares jump on news of e-sports areas in Sports Direct's stores

Game Digital's shares have jumped by 10 per cent this morning after it announced it was opening e-sports areas [...]

12 February 2018
Views
154
Arsenal signs world-first deal to promote bitcoin rival

Arsenal signs world-first deal to promote bitcoin rival

In a world-first for football, Arsenal today signed a landmark deal promoting a cryptocurrency. [...]

24 January 2018
Shares
14
Views
890
How 'blockchain' compares with 'dotcom' in the company name game

How 'blockchain' compares with 'dotcom' in the company name game

One of the first things you learn as a value investor is to dig below the surface of any potential investment [...]

24 January 2018
Shares
8
Views
1,027
Quirky new Labo DIY toys give Nintendo a billion dollar boost

Quirky new Labo DIY toys give Nintendo a billion dollar boost

Quirky low-key toys made out of hardboard and elastic bands have given Nintendo a boost worth more than $1bn. [...]

18 January 2018
Shares
6
Views
721
XLMedia continues acquisitions streak with €15m buyout of Finnish firm

XLMedia continues acquisitions streak with €15m buyout of Finnish firm

Aim-listed XLMedia has agreed to acquire a leading Finnish gambling information company for €15m (£13.4m). [...]

15 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
193
DEBATE: Is relaxing net neutrality rules good news for internet consumers?

DEBATE: Is relaxing net neutrality rules good news for internet consumers?

Is the decision to relax net neutrality rules in the US good news for internet consumers? [...]

18 December 2017
Shares
17
Views
611
Finally, all banks pass the stress tests: is now the time to invest?

Finally, all banks pass the stress tests: is now the time to invest?

Imagine you emerged blinking from your bunker in the wake of this: [...]

8 December 2017
Shares
8
Views
374
Business lessons from the land of Angry Birds, Nokia and Clash of Clans

Business lessons from the land of Angry Birds, Nokia and Clash of Clans

Taking business lessons from a country famous for cross-eyed birds and Moomins might seem eccentric. [...]

5 December 2017
Shares
87
Views
834
Shares in Jackpotjoy have slipped despite a rise in revenue

Shares in Jackpotjoy have slipped despite a rise in revenue

Gambling operator Jackpotjoy reported another increase in revenue today, but underlying profit growth in the [...]

14 November 2017
Views
114
How are Apps Using Bitcoin?

How are Apps Using Bitcoin?

Found on both IOS and Android, Bitcoin is used in apps ranging from wallets to apps that can help convert bitcoin [...]

14 November 2017
Shares
41
Views
878
Candy Crush turns five: A King game artist tells us why it's so addictive

Candy Crush turns five: A King game artist tells us why it's so addictive

Look around any public space these days and you’re guaranteed to see a lot of people focused firmly on their [...]

14 November 2017
Shares
12
Views
774
GVC just took another step towards taking over a rival

GVC just took another step towards taking over a rival

Shares in London-listed gambling firm GVC slipped today after the company confirmed the disposal of its Turkish [...]

2 November 2017
Views
413
This augmented reality app has raised £4.4m to be the next Pokemon Go

This augmented reality app has raised £4.4m to be the next Pokemon Go

Augmented reality game Snatch has won £4.4m in seed funding from a raft of investors, including the co-founder [...]

2 November 2017
Shares
147
Views
667
Podcast: Meet the tech entrepreneur using games to do good

Podcast: Meet the tech entrepreneur using games to do good

Jude Ower, founder and chief executive of gaming platform Playmob, tells Caitlín how the power of games can [...]

31 October 2017
Views
229
Bookies' balance sheets at risk from changes to betting machine limits

Bookies' balance sheets at risk from changes to betting machine limits

Bookmakers' profits could be set to take a massive hit as the government unveils plans to reduce the maximum stake [...]

31 October 2017
Shares
3
Views
620
Bookies are facing a crackdown on gambling machines

Bookies are facing a crackdown on gambling machines

Bookies are facing a crackdown on betting machines which have been dubbed the "crack cocaine of gambling" – [...]

29 October 2017
Views
982
Why a US state legalising online gambling has made this UK-listed firm soar

Why a US state legalising online gambling has made this UK-listed firm soar

Aim-listed GAN, a gaming software company which works with casinos to develop online games and apps, has seen [...]

27 October 2017
Shares
2
Views
348
The best performing stock on the FTSE All-Share blows away rivals

The best performing stock on the FTSE All-Share blows away rivals

Shares in cult wargaming manufacturer Games Workshop today shot up over 12 per cent after the firm said its finances [...]

19 October 2017
Views
584
Jackpotjoy's shares are up after its CEO said he was stepping down

Jackpotjoy's shares are up after its CEO said he was stepping down

Shares in online gambling company Jackpotjoy are up more than one per cent this morning after the company announced [...]

16 October 2017
Views
129
This London gaming startup just raised $4m from investors

This London gaming startup just raised $4m from investors

A UK gaming startup has raised millions from investors as it launches its latest mobile app. [...]

12 October 2017
Shares
40
Views
317
Shares fall at gaming technician Keywords Studios despite strong results

Shares fall at gaming technician Keywords Studios despite strong results

Keywords Studios, a business which provides technical services to the video gaming industry, released a strong [...]

19 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
247
Gaming Realms sees share price plummet as it misses profitability again

Gaming Realms sees share price plummet as it misses profitability again

Gaming Realms, the company which develops and licenses mobile social and gambling games such as Deal or No Deal [...]

13 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
195
Skype billionaire's VC firm Atomico backs Bossa Studios with $10m

Skype billionaire's VC firm Atomico backs Bossa Studios with $10m

Atomico is at it again, splashing the cash from its huge new fund, this time on a London games developer. [...]

12 September 2017
Shares
2
Views
203
Why apps will never win the augmented reality war

Why apps will never win the augmented reality war

Augmented reality (AR) is one of the hottest topics on this year’s biztech agenda. Investors and marketers are [...]

11 September 2017
Shares
66
Views
896
Angry Birds to catapult shares into Helsinki stock market float

Angry Birds to catapult shares into Helsinki stock market float

Angry Birds maker Rovio will float shares on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange, confirming rumours of an imminent [...]

5 September 2017
Shares
4
Views
527
Mike Ashley-backed Game Digital shares rocket on cost cutting

Mike Ashley-backed Game Digital shares rocket on cost cutting

Shares in troubled retailer Game Digital rocketed this morning despite the firm revealing that it's struggling to [...]

23 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
485
British esports firms picked to spearhead new Formula One championship

British esports firms picked to spearhead new Formula One championship

Formula One has picked two British tech firms to help spearhead the launch of its esports series. [...]

21 August 2017
Shares
16
Views
344
Esports business Gfinity buys out gaming tech firm

Esports business Gfinity buys out gaming tech firm

London-listed esports company Gfinity has bought up US rival CEVO for the equivalent of $2.7m (£2.07m). [...]

24 July 2017
Shares
111
Views
266

Content tagged with "Gaming"