London-listed GVC, the owner of betting sites such as Foxy Bingo and Sportingbet, has agreed to buy Crystalbet [...]
FiveAI is building an autonomous vehicle platform to deliver a solution that’s safe in complex urban environments. [...]
Game Digital's shares have jumped by 10 per cent this morning after it announced it was opening e-sports areas [...]
In a world-first for football, Arsenal today signed a landmark deal promoting a cryptocurrency. [...]
One of the first things you learn as a value investor is to dig below the surface of any potential investment [...]
Quirky low-key toys made out of hardboard and elastic bands have given Nintendo a boost worth more than $1bn. [...]
Aim-listed XLMedia has agreed to acquire a leading Finnish gambling information company for €15m (£13.4m). [...]
Is the decision to relax net neutrality rules in the US good news for internet consumers? [...]
Imagine you emerged blinking from your bunker in the wake of this: [...]
Taking business lessons from a country famous for cross-eyed birds and Moomins might seem eccentric. [...]
Gambling operator Jackpotjoy reported another increase in revenue today, but underlying profit growth in the [...]
Found on both IOS and Android, Bitcoin is used in apps ranging from wallets to apps that can help convert bitcoin [...]
Look around any public space these days and you’re guaranteed to see a lot of people focused firmly on their [...]
Shares in London-listed gambling firm GVC slipped today after the company confirmed the disposal of its Turkish [...]
Augmented reality game Snatch has won £4.4m in seed funding from a raft of investors, including the co-founder [...]
Jude Ower, founder and chief executive of gaming platform Playmob, tells Caitlín how the power of games can [...]
Bookmakers' profits could be set to take a massive hit as the government unveils plans to reduce the maximum stake [...]
Bookies are facing a crackdown on betting machines which have been dubbed the "crack cocaine of gambling" – [...]
Aim-listed GAN, a gaming software company which works with casinos to develop online games and apps, has seen [...]
Shares in cult wargaming manufacturer Games Workshop today shot up over 12 per cent after the firm said its finances [...]
Shares in online gambling company Jackpotjoy are up more than one per cent this morning after the company announced [...]
A UK gaming startup has raised millions from investors as it launches its latest mobile app. [...]
Keywords Studios, a business which provides technical services to the video gaming industry, released a strong [...]
Gaming Realms, the company which develops and licenses mobile social and gambling games such as Deal or No Deal [...]
Atomico is at it again, splashing the cash from its huge new fund, this time on a London games developer. [...]
Augmented reality (AR) is one of the hottest topics on this year’s biztech agenda. Investors and marketers are [...]
Angry Birds maker Rovio will float shares on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange, confirming rumours of an imminent [...]
Shares in troubled retailer Game Digital rocketed this morning despite the firm revealing that it's struggling to [...]
Formula One has picked two British tech firms to help spearhead the launch of its esports series. [...]
London-listed esports company Gfinity has bought up US rival CEVO for the equivalent of $2.7m (£2.07m). [...]
Content tagged with "Gaming"