The rest of the world must fill the void left by Trump’s protectionism

It has been a turbulent week for those of us who believe in international collaboration. [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
12
Views
249
Energy taxes are too low to combat climate change, OECD says

Energy taxes in developed economies are "well below" where they should be to reflect climate costs, the Organisation [...]

14 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
199
France and Germany's finance heads call for bitcoin crackdown

France and Germany's finance ministers and head bankers have called on G20 leaders to intervene in the murky world [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
19
Views
1,212
Security is as critical as trade in the next stage of Brexit talks

After the adversarial rhetoric of the last few months, the agreement on Friday for a Christmas ceasefire between [...]

18 December 2017
Shares
65
Views
332
South Korea should be both an opportunity and an inspiration

It was snowing as I touched down in Seoul in November for my second visit in three months, and it was as vibrant [...]

11 December 2017
Views
288
Interest rates raised - are there more hikes to come?

The Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy committee (MPC) has raised interest rates for the first time since [...]

2 November 2017
Views
479
Tighter bank regulation won’t stop boom and bust

Most commentators blame the banks (or “the banksters”) for the global financial crisis of 2008 and the ensuing [...]

27 October 2017
Shares
20
Views
416
Gordon Brown warns next financial crisis could come from Asia

Massive shadow bank lending to firms in Asian economies could be storing up the next global financial crisis, [...]

28 September 2017
Shares
52
Views
889
UK GDP growth picked up in second quarter but it's still near bottom of G20

The UK economy had one of the slowest rates of growth among the G20 in the second quarter of 2017, new data has [...]

14 September 2017
Shares
23
Views
1,166
Trump "dictated" his son's misleading emails statement

Donald Trump "personally dictated" the statement his eldest son gave regarding his meeting with a Russian lawyer [...]

1 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
129
Underinsurance: Ministers have kicked things off... insurers must step up

Amid all the noise around Brexit, it is great to see the British Government lead on the significant issue of global [...]

21 July 2017
Shares
77
Views
803
Trump had secret meetings with Putin at G20 summit

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a secret meeting during the G20 summit, attended only by Putin's translator, [...]

19 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
207
The landscape is shifting for those trading geopolitics

Nine years ago when I became a financial journalist, the world was embroiled in post-Lehman Brothers crisis. [...]

11 July 2017
Shares
5
Views
255
America Last: How the US is abdicating its global leadership

The shift in US foreign policy since Donald Trump was inaugurated as President has been extraordinary. [...]

10 July 2017
Shares
12
Views
1,059
Final G20 communique splits Trump from other leaders on climate change

World leaders have agreed their final communique at the G20 summit in Hamburg, after terms were hashed out to [...]

8 July 2017
Shares
54
Views
13,930
Trump confirms he's coming to London and expects quick UK trade deal

US President Donald Trump confirmed today that he will be coming to London, and said he thinks a trade deal with [...]

8 July 2017
Shares
28
Views
875
Theresa May pledges 'bold' approach from Britain to keep global influence

The Prime Minister has pledged to be "bold" on the world stage at the G20 summit, as she looks to step forward [...]

7 July 2017
Shares
11
Views
669
Trump, Putin and other world leaders gather in Hamburg for G20 summit

World leaders will gather in Germany today for a potentially fractious two-day summit in Hamburg between 20 of [...]

7 July 2017
Shares
4
Views
573
North Korea says it has successfully test-fired an intercontinental missile

North Korea says it has successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time. [...]

4 July 2017
Shares
6
Views
302
'Toxic forms of shadow banking' no longer a global financial stability risk

The more insidious aspects of the unregulated banking subsector known as “shadow banking” no longer pose a [...]

3 July 2017
Shares
41
Views
206
Carney calls on G20 leaders to continue the push for banking reform

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) today renewed its call for G20 world leaders to continue their support for [...]

3 July 2017
Shares
19
Views
287
May calls for a global economy that works for everyone ahead of G20 summit

Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK is a powerful advocate for free trade and a global economy that works for [...]

29 June 2017
Shares
17
Views
229
Mark Carney to banks: We want your Brexit plans

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has warned of a “fork in the road” for the global financial system, and [...]

7 April 2017
Shares
67
Views
1,005
Britain and India will show the world the true benefits of free trade

As we begin preparing to set our own trade terms for the first time in 40 years, Britain is ready to breathe new [...]

5 April 2017
Shares
891
Views
1,925
Worrying mood music on global free trade

The way in which the world’s most advanced economies understand and attempt to order global trade policy underwent [...]

20 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
441
First stop, Swansea - May embarks on UK tour to galvanise Brexit support

Prime Minister Theresa May will kick off a nation-wide tour with a visit to Wales this week as part of a move [...]

19 March 2017
Shares
47
Views
812
G20 finance ministers ditch anti-protectionist pledge

Finance ministers from the world's biggest economies have ditched an anti-protectionist commitment following opposition [...]

18 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
379
UK boosts position as largest investor in India

The UK boosted its position as the largest foreign investor in India among the G20 group of the richest nations, [...]

22 February 2017
Shares
11
Views
547
Japan PM hits back at Trump currency manipulation claims

The Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe has refuted suggestions that his government is deliberately manipulating [...]

1 February 2017
Views
149
Another Brexit downgrade for UK GDP growth from OECD

UK growth will fall sharply in 2017 as uncertainty following the vote to leave the European Union weighs on Britain’s [...]

28 November 2016
Shares
5
Views
1,226

