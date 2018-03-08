It has been a turbulent week for those of us who believe in international collaboration. [...]
Energy taxes in developed economies are "well below" where they should be to reflect climate costs, the Organisation [...]
France and Germany's finance ministers and head bankers have called on G20 leaders to intervene in the murky world [...]
After the adversarial rhetoric of the last few months, the agreement on Friday for a Christmas ceasefire between [...]
It was snowing as I touched down in Seoul in November for my second visit in three months, and it was as vibrant [...]
The Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy committee (MPC) has raised interest rates for the first time since [...]
Most commentators blame the banks (or “the banksters”) for the global financial crisis of 2008 and the ensuing [...]
Massive shadow bank lending to firms in Asian economies could be storing up the next global financial crisis, [...]
The UK economy had one of the slowest rates of growth among the G20 in the second quarter of 2017, new data has [...]
Donald Trump "personally dictated" the statement his eldest son gave regarding his meeting with a Russian lawyer [...]
Amid all the noise around Brexit, it is great to see the British Government lead on the significant issue of global [...]
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a secret meeting during the G20 summit, attended only by Putin's translator, [...]
Nine years ago when I became a financial journalist, the world was embroiled in post-Lehman Brothers crisis. [...]
The shift in US foreign policy since Donald Trump was inaugurated as President has been extraordinary. [...]
World leaders have agreed their final communique at the G20 summit in Hamburg, after terms were hashed out to [...]
US President Donald Trump confirmed today that he will be coming to London, and said he thinks a trade deal with [...]
The Prime Minister has pledged to be "bold" on the world stage at the G20 summit, as she looks to step forward [...]
World leaders will gather in Germany today for a potentially fractious two-day summit in Hamburg between 20 of [...]
North Korea says it has successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time. [...]
The more insidious aspects of the unregulated banking subsector known as “shadow banking” no longer pose a [...]
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) today renewed its call for G20 world leaders to continue their support for [...]
Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK is a powerful advocate for free trade and a global economy that works for [...]
Bank of England governor Mark Carney has warned of a “fork in the road” for the global financial system, and [...]
As we begin preparing to set our own trade terms for the first time in 40 years, Britain is ready to breathe new [...]
The way in which the world’s most advanced economies understand and attempt to order global trade policy underwent [...]
Prime Minister Theresa May will kick off a nation-wide tour with a visit to Wales this week as part of a move [...]
Finance ministers from the world's biggest economies have ditched an anti-protectionist commitment following opposition [...]
The UK boosted its position as the largest foreign investor in India among the G20 group of the richest nations, [...]
The Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe has refuted suggestions that his government is deliberately manipulating [...]
UK growth will fall sharply in 2017 as uncertainty following the vote to leave the European Union weighs on Britain’s [...]
