Football finance

No wonder Poch is relaxed: Spurs have proved they belong in Europe's elite

In contrast to their previous exits from Europe under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham’s defeat to Juventus on [...]

9 March 2018
Have PSG made a Champions League FFP gamble?

When football’s most expensive player Neymar was debuted in front of the world’s media at Paris Saint-Germain [...]

5 March 2018
Man United's new channel launch highlights YouTube's football influence

Such was the hype surrounding big tech’s supposed interest in acquiring live Premier League broadcast rights [...]

22 February 2018
Alexis Sanchez breaks shirt sales records following United switch

Manchester United’s new signing Alexis Sanchez has broken records for shirt sales, the club’s executive vice-chairman [...]

8 February 2018
Fifa has netted a fifth Chinese sponsor for the 2018 World Cup

Fifa has netted a fifth Chinese sponsor for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, despite the country's national team [...]

8 February 2018
What Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tells us about the 2018 transfer window

If the Premier League’s record January transfer expenditure of £430m raised eyebrows when the window closed [...]

4 February 2018
Man Utd most popular club online in China as Martial tops Prem players

Manchester United may trail title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, but at least in China they continue [...]

31 January 2018
City clinch Laporte deal as Guardiola's defensive spending hits £280m

Manchester City have broken their club transfer record by signing French centre-back Aymeric Laporte for £57m [...]

30 January 2018
Liverpool sponsorship set to be subject of protests ahead of City clash

Liverpool's sponsorship deal with Tibet Water Resources will be the subject of a protest before their Premier [...]

12 January 2018
FA Cup third round: How much is winning the famous trophy worth?

In winning last season's FA Cup, Arsenal basked in the glory that only comes with winning silverware, their players [...]

5 January 2018
Mourinho: United can't compete with "no limits" City and PSG on transfers

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Manchester United are finding it difficult to compete in the transfer [...]

30 December 2017
Could a robot replace Jose Mourinho? The growing presence of AI in football

If you pay attention to the countless academic studies devoted to the subject or the dire prophecies from Elon [...]

19 December 2017
Barnsley taken over by consortium featuring moneyball guru Billy Beane

Championship club Barnsley say they are entering "an exciting chapter" after being taken over by a consortium [...]

19 December 2017
Back of the net: UK sporting events sell 75m tickets in 2017

UK sports fans bought 74.5m tickets this year as football, athletics, and rugby games continued to pull in big [...]

15 December 2017
Newcastle nearing takeover after positive talks between Ashley and Staveley

Newcastle are nearing a takeover by financier Amanda Staveley and her investment firm PCP Capital Partners [...]

13 December 2017
