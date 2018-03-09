Football finance

In contrast to their previous exits from Europe under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham’s defeat to Juventus on [...]
When football’s most expensive player Neymar was debuted in front of the world’s media at Paris Saint-Germain [...]
Such was the hype surrounding big tech’s supposed interest in acquiring live Premier League broadcast rights [...]
Manchester United’s new signing Alexis Sanchez has broken records for shirt sales, the club’s executive vice-chairman [...]
Fifa has netted a fifth Chinese sponsor for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, despite the country's national team [...]
If the Premier League’s record January transfer expenditure of £430m raised eyebrows when the window closed [...]
Manchester United may trail title rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, but at least in China they continue [...]
Manchester City have broken their club transfer record by signing French centre-back Aymeric Laporte for £57m [...]
Liverpool's sponsorship deal with Tibet Water Resources will be the subject of a protest before their Premier [...]
In winning last season's FA Cup, Arsenal basked in the glory that only comes with winning silverware, their players [...]
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Manchester United are finding it difficult to compete in the transfer [...]
If you pay attention to the countless academic studies devoted to the subject or the dire prophecies from Elon [...]
Championship club Barnsley say they are entering "an exciting chapter" after being taken over by a consortium [...]
UK sports fans bought 74.5m tickets this year as football, athletics, and rugby games continued to pull in big [...]
Newcastle are nearing a takeover by financier Amanda Staveley and her investment firm PCP Capital Partners [...]
