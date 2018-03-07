FCA

Hammond to demand EU rethink on post-Brexit financial services

The City will today become the latest battle ground in the Brexit negotiations, as the chancellor demands financial [...]

7 March 2018
The "Crystal Methodist" has only just been banned from financial services

Paul Flowers, the former Co-operative Bank chair who was nicknamed the Crystal Methodist, has been banned from [...]

6 March 2018
Guillaume Adolph fined by FCA for Libor rigging

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined former Deutsche Bank trader Guillaume Adolph £180,000 and banned [...]

5 March 2018
Access Denied: The fight against cyber criminals

Cyber-attacks defy borders and jurisdictions and are recognised as a Tier One threat to national security by the [...]

5 March 2018
Investors set to receive £34m compensation from misleading fund managers

Investors who may have been misled into paying higher fees are set to get £34m in compensation from asset managers. [...]

4 March 2018
FCA declares stockbroker and clearing house insolvent

PwC has been called in as special administrators of Beaufort Securities and its sister clearing house after the [...]

2 March 2018
FCA boss urges industry to solve "big unanswered question" on Libor

The top City watchdog today put another nail in the coffin of Libor’s use as the go-to “risk-free” rate [...]

1 March 2018
Provident surges after fronting up to "inexcusable" errors

Provident Financial shares rocketed yesterday as its boss admitted the lender had “inexcusably” lost sight [...]

28 February 2018
FCA boss Andrew Bailey fires warning shot across bows of credit industry

The boss of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Andrew Bailey warned this evening that he is willing to intervene [...]

27 February 2018
FCA takes aim at credit card industry with push to wipe out £1.3bn in fees

Banks and other credit card lenders will lose up to £1.3bn every year after the City watchdog announced a clampdown [...]

27 February 2018
Let GRG be a cautionary tale for finance providers

Small businesses just want to be understood by their finance provider. And distressed businesses are those most [...]

27 February 2018
Investors hungry for signs of Provident probe penalties

Britain's biggest sub-prime lender Provident Financial will this week reveal its annual results – with long [...]

25 February 2018
FCA's incoming chair grilled over tax avoidance scheme

The FCA's incoming chair Charles Randell has been grilled over his involvement in a tax avoidance scheme, telling [...]

20 February 2018
MPs publish full "disgraceful" report into RBS' "profit centre" GRG

The Treasury Select Committee has published the FCA's unredacted report into Royal Bank of Scotland's restructuring [...]

20 February 2018
The FCA is looking at how technology can improve regulatory reporting

The City watchdog is eyeing up how technology might help improve regulatory reporting for businesses. [...]

20 February 2018
