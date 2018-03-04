Eurozone inflation

Draghi to resist pressure on more hawkish tilt towards quantitative easing

Economists expect European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi to hold back from any major changes in communication [...]

4 March 2018
Eurozone inflation dips back down to give ECB further cause to pause

Inflation in the Eurozone fell back in February as growth in the cost of services fell back in a development which [...]

28 February 2018
Eurozone inflation falls as energy price rises slow

Inflation in the Eurozone fell at the start of the year as the surge in energy prices dampened, although a rise [...]

31 January 2018
The pound has gone berserk against the dollar: Here's why

The pound hit a four-month high against the dollar this morning - but it had little to do with Donald Trump's [...]

12 January 2018
Investment themes to watch in 2018

Inflation, interest rates and politics are big themes for investors in 2018 but how will they affect asset prices? Below, fund [...]

9 January 2018
Which European share sectors could offer the most value in 2018?

This European stock market outlook is taken from a series of Schroders investment outlooks for 2018. Go to Insights [...]

11 December 2017
Draghi makes investors wait until October for QE taper decision

Mario Draghi today told investors they will have to wait until at least October for a decision on the future of [...]

7 September 2017
Eurozone inflation "not quite there yet" for tightening says ECB official

The right timing for the European Central Bank (ECB) to unwind expansionary monetary policy is “not quite there [...]

29 July 2017
Watch out, ECB: Half of fund managers think monetary policy is too loose

Almost half of fund managers think central banks are pumping too much money into the economy, according to a new [...]

19 July 2017
Tepid Eurozone inflation raises questions for ECB tightening

Eurozone inflation fell in June, the European Commission today confirmed, easing pressure on the European Central [...]

17 July 2017
European Central Bank tweaks outlook to more hawkish stance

The European Central Bank (ECB) this afternoon removed a reference to cutting interest rates further in its latest [...]

8 June 2017
The EU's secret plan to expand euro membership is deeply flawed

With Article 50 triggered and Brexit negotiations about to begin, the EU has responded as it always does and proclaimed [...]

26 May 2017
ECB is less likely to loosen policy further, but cautious on tightening

Top economists at the European Central Bank (ECB) said they were becoming less likely to continue loose monetary [...]

18 May 2017
The calmest markets in 20 years – and why that should make you nervous

It may have become a cliché to describe the world as an uncertain place – especially over the last year or [...]

18 May 2017
Europe's economy is already stronger than you think

We now have solid data to suggest that global growth is becoming more synchronised – with the recovery gaining [...]

10 May 2017
