Why economic growth (and rates) could increase faster than expected

Donald Trump’s plan to boost the US government’s spending by $300 billion has added fuel to a US and global [...]

8 March 2018
There can be no winners in a trade war

Today, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Governing Council meets to set monetary policy for the Eurozone. [...]

8 March 2018
Italian coaliation will have as much stability as an elephant on a unicycle

For weeks, the Eurozone has been dogged by political uncertainty in two of the bloc’s largest economies, Germany [...]

6 March 2018
DEBATE: Could Italy’s election result spell the end of the EU?

Could Italy’s election result spell the end of the EU as we know it? [...]

6 March 2018
Draghi to resist pressure on more hawkish tilt towards quantitative easing

Economists expect European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi to hold back from any major changes in communication [...]

4 March 2018
2017 company earnings in graphs

Each week during the earnings season, Charles Stanley Earnings Tracker looks at reported earnings from major markets [...]

2 March 2018
Eurozone inflation dips back down to give ECB further cause to pause

Inflation in the Eurozone fell back in February as growth in the cost of services fell back in a development which [...]

28 February 2018
What Italy means to EU: Should investors be worried about the election?

The EU should brace itself for the worst-case scenario. Those are the (rather disconcerting) words of European [...]

27 February 2018
Brace for a bumpy ride in European stocks

The only certainty with Italy’s upcoming election will be uncertainty. [...]

27 February 2018
European Central Bank readies change in guidance "early this year"

The European Central Bank (ECB) is preparing to update its guidance on monetary policy “early this year” as [...]

22 February 2018
Berlusconi’s ghost haunts Italy’s general election

Liberal commentators regularly liken President Trump to the former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. [...]

22 February 2018
Don't worry about rising bond yields

The market was spooked by the recent rise in bond yields as data implied that US interest rates could rise at [...]

21 February 2018
Lagarde: "Why not" turn EU bailouts into a European Monetary Fund?

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has given her backing to plans to transform the eurozone's [...]

17 February 2018
Europe’s economy is booming but its politics risk boiling over

Could European political instability derail its economic recovery? It’s a question plenty of people in the markets [...]

15 February 2018
Broad-based growth in Eurozone confirmed after boom year

Economic activity held up strongly across the Eurozone at the end of last year, as updated European Commission [...]

14 February 2018
