Mario Draghi calls for end to clearing dispute before Brexit

Mario Draghi today moved to put the spotlight back onto London’s multi-trillion euro clearing industry, urging [...]

26 February 2018
Deutsche Boerse's new boss eyes quarter of euro clearing after Brexit

Deutsche Boerse’s new boss has revived calls for euro clearing to be moved from London to mainland Europe after [...]

21 February 2018
Deutsche Boerse's new boss steps up Germany's bid for euro clearing

Brexit will provide a "historic" opportunity for Deutsche Boerse to steal a chunk of London's euro clearing business, [...]

22 January 2018
London Stock Exchange Group's LCH clearing arm enjoys record year

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group’s LCH clearing arm processed a record volume of derivatives over the course [...]

8 January 2018
Three exchange groups granted last-minute reprieve from this Mifid II rule

The largest regulatory shake-up in a generation finally hit markets across Europe yesterday, but got off to a [...]

3 January 2018
Moving euro clearing away from London threatens global financial services

Moving euro clearing away from London could send shockwaves across the global financial community, forcing up [...]

6 December 2017
America will ensure London won’t lose its financial crown after Brexit

It is easy to see Brexit as a two-way clash between the UK and European Union. [...]

30 November 2017
German central banker wants clearing business to stay in London post-Brexit

A German central banker today called for financial services clearing to stay in London, in a bid to build bridges [...]

29 November 2017
Investor warns LSE board against "character assassination" of boss Rolet

Activist hedge fund boss Sir Chris Hohn has ramped up his attack on the chairman of the London Stock Exchange [...]

21 November 2017
LSE: EU must treat separate parts of the clearing industry differently

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) has welcomed heightened supervision from the EU of some clearing services but [...]

31 October 2017
Egging on a ‘no deal’ outcome is the height of recklessness

Theresa May has stuck to her line that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, while David Davis seems almost [...]

27 October 2017
Xavier Rolet's departure comes at a delicate moment for London Stock Exchange

Mid-October is not a great time for the City, it turns out. Yesterday was the 30th anniversary of Black Monday; [...]

20 October 2017
Carney backs inflation to peak before the end of the year

The Bank of England's governor Mark Carney said today that inflation would keep rising a little while longer, [...]

17 October 2017
LSE chief: ECB's new euro clearing rules will cost investors €20bn

New supervision rules on euro clearing proposed by the European Central Bank (ECB) will cost investors €20bn (£17.8bn), [...]

17 October 2017
Deutsche Boerse has a cunning plan to nab euro clearing from London

Deutsche Boerse has a cunning plan to nab euro clearing from London after Brexit: the company's clearing house, [...]

9 October 2017
Exclusive: City warned of "high noon moment" over euro clearing

Britain must brace itself for a "high noon moment" over euro clearing with France and Germany determined to force [...]

24 August 2017
Lifting the lid on the EU27 saboteurs and supporters of the Brexit talks

Progress in Brexit negotiations is slow, but where are the hold ups coming from? Both Brussels and the UK appear [...]

24 August 2017
City's top EU envoy slams "bewildering" Brussels approach to negotiations

The City of London's top Brexit envoy has slammed Brussels’ approach to negotiating with the UK as “bewildering” [...]

10 August 2017
MEPs could push for stronger reforms to London's euro clearing market

European Parliament members could push for stronger euro clearing reforms, with European Commission proposals [...]

7 August 2017
Brexit and euro clearing relocation could force 40,000 City jobs into EU

Up to 40,000 banking jobs could be uprooted from the City of London because of Brexit and related issues such [...]

1 August 2017
LSE and Deutsche Boerse bosses clash over clearing following break-up

Executives from the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse groups, whose plans for a mega-merger broke down [...]

25 July 2017
Frankfurt and Paris gang up to challenge London's euro clearing crown

Paris and Frankfurt are teaming up to challenge London’s dominance of the euro clearing market. [...]

12 July 2017
HSBC boss warns fragmenting clearing market would hit the man on the street

HSBC boss Stuart Gulliver has warned the fragmentation of the euro clearing market could hit the “man on the [...]

11 July 2017
City fires back at Brussels hard talk

Some of the biggest names in the City were out in force on Thursday demanding a Brexit deal that maintains free [...]

6 July 2017
Barclays boss: Euro clearing battle is political, not economic one

The chairman of Barclays bank has said the battle over euro clearing is a political and not economic one, as [...]

6 July 2017
Your move, London: The ECB just made a bid to oversee euro clearing

The European Central Bank (ECB) has fired another warning shot in the battle for London's euro clearing market, [...]

23 June 2017
Voice of UK banks bows out with shots at EU over clearing and protectionism

The year since the UK voted for Brexit has been dramatic one for banks. Share prices have plunged and recovered, [...]

22 June 2017
Carney: Moving euro clearing out of London is in no-one's interest

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has waded into the euro clearing debate, saying moving the process out of [...]

20 June 2017
Germany and France eye-up euro clearing market after Brussels proposals

Euro clearing businesses have already begun moving accounts to Frankfurt after Brussels set the scene for an [...]

18 June 2017
Cleared up: All your euro clearing questions answered

Euro clearing has hit the headlines in recent days, but what is it and why is it so important to the City of London? [...]

14 June 2017
