Mario Draghi today moved to put the spotlight back onto London’s multi-trillion euro clearing industry, urging [...]
Deutsche Boerse’s new boss has revived calls for euro clearing to be moved from London to mainland Europe after [...]
Brexit will provide a "historic" opportunity for Deutsche Boerse to steal a chunk of London's euro clearing business, [...]
The London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group’s LCH clearing arm processed a record volume of derivatives over the course [...]
The largest regulatory shake-up in a generation finally hit markets across Europe yesterday, but got off to a [...]
Moving euro clearing away from London could send shockwaves across the global financial community, forcing up [...]
It is easy to see Brexit as a two-way clash between the UK and European Union. [...]
A German central banker today called for financial services clearing to stay in London, in a bid to build bridges [...]
Activist hedge fund boss Sir Chris Hohn has ramped up his attack on the chairman of the London Stock Exchange [...]
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) has welcomed heightened supervision from the EU of some clearing services but [...]
Theresa May has stuck to her line that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, while David Davis seems almost [...]
Mid-October is not a great time for the City, it turns out. Yesterday was the 30th anniversary of Black Monday; [...]
The Bank of England's governor Mark Carney said today that inflation would keep rising a little while longer, [...]
New supervision rules on euro clearing proposed by the European Central Bank (ECB) will cost investors €20bn (£17.8bn), [...]
Deutsche Boerse has a cunning plan to nab euro clearing from London after Brexit: the company's clearing house, [...]
Britain must brace itself for a "high noon moment" over euro clearing with France and Germany determined to force [...]
Progress in Brexit negotiations is slow, but where are the hold ups coming from? Both Brussels and the UK appear [...]
The City of London's top Brexit envoy has slammed Brussels’ approach to negotiating with the UK as “bewildering” [...]
European Parliament members could push for stronger euro clearing reforms, with European Commission proposals [...]
Up to 40,000 banking jobs could be uprooted from the City of London because of Brexit and related issues such [...]
Executives from the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse groups, whose plans for a mega-merger broke down [...]
Paris and Frankfurt are teaming up to challenge London’s dominance of the euro clearing market. [...]
HSBC boss Stuart Gulliver has warned the fragmentation of the euro clearing market could hit the “man on the [...]
Some of the biggest names in the City were out in force on Thursday demanding a Brexit deal that maintains free [...]
The chairman of Barclays bank has said the battle over euro clearing is a political and not economic one, as [...]
The European Central Bank (ECB) has fired another warning shot in the battle for London's euro clearing market, [...]
The year since the UK voted for Brexit has been dramatic one for banks. Share prices have plunged and recovered, [...]
Bank of England governor Mark Carney has waded into the euro clearing debate, saying moving the process out of [...]
Euro clearing businesses have already begun moving accounts to Frankfurt after Brussels set the scene for an [...]
Euro clearing has hit the headlines in recent days, but what is it and why is it so important to the City of London? [...]
Content tagged with "Euro clearing"