Emerging markets

Why economic growth (and rates) could increase faster than expected

Donald Trump’s plan to boost the US government’s spending by $300 billion has added fuel to a US and global [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
3
Views
295
What are the risks associated with investing?

We all take a certain amount of risk in life. An existence with no risk would likely be a rather boring one. But [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
3
Views
103
February’s most widely bought and sold funds

Neil Woodford’s Woodford Equity Income continued to be widely sold by Charles Stanley Direct customers. The [...]

5 March 2018
Views
303
RIT Capital’s ‘preservation mode’ lags strong market

RIT Capital is an investment trust with a broad portfolio of assets. By owning a diverse range the overall aim [...]

5 March 2018
Views
177
February’s top and bottom performing funds

Concerns about rising interest rates in the US resulted in a nerve-jangling start of February for share investors. [...]

2 March 2018
Views
395
Last week in the City: A look at the latest market-moving events

This week, a tweet from a member of the Kardashian family wiped $1.3bn off the value of a US tech company, senior [...]

23 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
218
Commodity outlook in the Year of the Dog

We are now in the Chinese Year of the Dog. With China being the main driver of commodity markets – and Britain’s [...]

23 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
225
Invest in rail and road links before we jump the EU ship

Britain is an island nation, and for centuries it has looked to the sea for prosperity and partnership. [...]

16 February 2018
Shares
8
Views
417
Boris' divergence speech to set government's tone on Brexit

The chancellor Philip Hammond will embark on a tour of EU capitals over the next fortnight, as his cabinet colleagues [...]

13 February 2018
Shares
8
Views
1,844
Why the UK stock market might not be as appealing as it looks

If the Brexit negotiations last year seemed tense, they are likely to pale in comparison to the upcoming discussions [...]

13 February 2018
Shares
32
Views
555
FTSE 100 loses ground to cap a miserable week

UK shares shed around one per cent today, capping a disappointing week for investors. [...]

9 February 2018
Views
805
Europe lacks giant tech stocks - but may lead the 'industrial internet'

In the US, tech firms have been responsible for 42 per cent of the rise in the value of the US stock market since [...]

1 February 2018
Shares
18
Views
298
Tech is booming in emerging markets, but don't be passive aggressive

Emerging market stocks have been on a rampage. The MSCI Emerging Markets index has climbed an impressive 49 per [...]

30 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
383
Davis: We will negotiate trade deals during transition period

Brexit secretary David Davis will set out his vision for the UK's demands for the shape the transition period [...]

25 January 2018
Shares
11
Views
735
UK investors are bullish on emerging markets, says Franklin Templeton

Emerging markets have seen a surge in popularity with UK investors, according to investment firm Franklin Templeton. [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
3
Views
226

