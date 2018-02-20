Vodafone today announced a ground-breaking trial to police Britain's skies and track drone activity. [...]
London has been selected as one of five cities to explore in detail how drone technology could be utilised across [...]
This year is expected to be all about the acceleration of the process to replace people with robotics and automation [...]
Airports Council International (ACI) Europe said today there was "an urgent need" for a European rulebook on drones [...]
A US-based startup has closed an $8m (£5.8m) Series A funding round to propel the development of its collision [...]
Has your smart refrigerator been infected by a strain of zombie malware? Or maybe spies have been listening to [...]
The pace of technological change can seem exciting and daunting in equal measure. 2017, while seeing continued [...]
Now even PwC is droning on about drones, it isn't often they get us excited these days - unless, that is, they [...]
Shares in GoPro dropped more than 20 per cent today, but partially recovered after the camera company said it [...]
Test flights for the first British passenger drone will begin this year. [...]
Cities across the UK have been invited to compete in thinking up innovative uses for drone technology, from flood [...]
New rules are set to be introduced to regulate drones, with those flying them having to pass safety tests. [...]
While Amazon might have gone for the green pastures of Cambridgeshire for its first commercial drone flight, [...]
The likes of Google and Amazon may be plugging investment into developing drone deliveries, but the capital isn't [...]
What would life be like if we overthrew politicians and instead were governed by wealthy technology entrepreneurs? [...]
A UK-based drone company is set to receive a $4m (£3m) investment from Japanese conglomerate Mitsui. [...]
Along with autonomous cars, virtual reality, and drones, artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the key [...]
The drones are coming – but their use will now be regulated, as the government announced this morning that devices [...]
The world's first professional league for racing drones has landed backing from Liberty Media, the new owner of [...]
It is not unusual for staff to moan about an unfeeling “robotic” manager or the “computer says no” mentality [...]
It's not just Amazon that's been thinking up possible future uses for the drones of tomorrow. [...]
The government will back almost 40 new projects to develop driverless and low-carbon vehicles with more than £100m [...]
If you were to ask an economist why financial institutions or food retailers exist, I wonder if the answer would [...]
Drones will come under the spotlight in a new inquiry by MPs who will look at the economic potential of the technology [...]
In her first party conference speech as Prime Minister, Theresa May declared it was “time to remember the [...]
The French Air Force’s new members are swooping in to help with potential terrorist drone strikes. [...]
Drones. While they've got a bit of a bad name for themselves among sectors of society, mobile firm EE said they [...]
Admit it: you've been waiting for this. A San Francisco-based company has said it's tested out the first-ever [...]
Drones are everywhere – whether that’s delivering Domino’s pizzas in New Zealand or dancing behind Lady [...]
Amazon has filed another very interesting patent. [...]
