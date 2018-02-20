Drones

Vodafone to police the skies with drone-tracking technology trial

Vodafone today announced a ground-breaking trial to police Britain's skies and track drone activity. [...]

20 February 2018
301
Ready for take off: London to explore how drones can work for the capital

London has been selected as one of five cities to explore in detail how drone technology could be utilised across [...]

7 February 2018
155
652
The office of robots will require more human expertise, not less

This year is expected to be all about the acceleration of the process to replace people with robotics and automation [...]

1 February 2018
71
455
Airports call for European safety rulebook on drones as "matter of urgency"

Airports Council International (ACI) Europe said today there was "an urgent need" for a European rulebook on drones [...]

29 January 2018
47
220
This startup has raised $8m to help drones and "air taxis" avoid collision

A US-based startup has closed an $8m (£5.8m) Series A funding round to propel the development of its collision [...]

19 January 2018
2
400
Forget the fearmongering and embrace the internet of things

Has your smart refrigerator been infected by a strain of zombie malware? Or maybe spies have been listening to [...]

19 January 2018
48
516
Tech predictions for 2018: Drones, crypto, and the rise of the robots

The pace of technological change can seem exciting and daunting in equal measure. 2017, while seeing continued [...]

15 January 2018
5
1,547
Stop what you're doing and watch this mesmerising lightshow by tiny drones

Now even PwC is droning on about drones, it isn't often they get us excited these days - unless, that is, they [...]

9 January 2018
45
2,060
GoPro could be snapped up by a bigger company after sales plummeted

Shares in GoPro dropped more than 20 per cent today, but partially recovered after the camera company said it [...]

8 January 2018
4
663
Drones are going one step closer to flying passengers to Heathrow

Test flights for the first British passenger drone will begin this year. [...]

7 January 2018
51
1,438
Cities across the UK challenged to design urban drone uses of the future

Cities across the UK have been invited to compete in thinking up innovative uses for drone technology, from flood [...]

27 November 2017
8
299
How to train your drone: Government promises new safety rules

New rules are set to be introduced to regulate drones, with those flying them having to pass safety tests. [...]

26 November 2017
26
2,288
A Silicon Valley giant's delivering burritos by drone in the Aussie outback

While Amazon might have gone for the green pastures of Cambridgeshire for its first commercial drone flight, [...]

17 October 2017
2
219
Here's why mass parcel drone deliveries aren't likely to take off in London

The likes of Google and Amazon may be plugging investment into developing drone deliveries, but the capital isn't [...]

11 October 2017
6
872
If tech titans ruled the US: Free healthcare and no regulation

What would life be like if we overthrew politicians and instead were governed by wealthy technology entrepreneurs? [...]

12 September 2017
26
457
UK drone firm wins the backing of Japanese industrial giant Mitsui

A UK-based drone company is set to receive a $4m (£3m) investment from Japanese conglomerate Mitsui. [...]

31 August 2017
198
1,114
How artificial intelligence can help with your finances

Along with autonomous cars, virtual reality, and drones, artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the key [...]

23 August 2017
11
651
Government regulates drone usage in the UK

The drones are coming – but their use will now be regulated, as the government announced this morning that devices [...]

22 July 2017
9
991
A league for drone racing's landed $20m from Liberty Media and others

The world's first professional league for racing drones has landed backing from Liberty Media, the new owner of [...]

12 June 2017
2
359
Help! My robot colleague is doing better than I am

It is not unusual for staff to moan about an unfeeling “robotic” manager or the “computer says no” mentality [...]

28 April 2017
17
170
Ford has been dreaming up drones for the future including a dog nanny

It's not just Amazon that's been thinking up possible future uses for the drones of tomorrow. [...]

19 April 2017
8
276
Ministers gear up £100m of funding for driverless and low-carbon cars

The government will back almost 40 new projects to develop driverless and low-carbon vehicles with more than £100m [...]

11 April 2017
8
242
There’s a simple reason why no sector is immune from becoming obsolete

If you were to ask an economist why financial institutions or food retailers exist, I wonder if the answer would [...]

10 April 2017
36
629
Ready for take off? MPs are probing the potential of commercial drones

Drones will come under the spotlight in a new inquiry by MPs who will look at the economic potential of the technology [...]

30 March 2017
4
195
Britain needs a smart state to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution

In her first party conference speech as Prime Minister, Theresa May declared it was “time to remember the [...]

20 March 2017
5
769
The French Air Force has some plucky recruits to tackle terrorist drones

The French Air Force’s new members are swooping in to help with potential terrorist drone strikes. [...]

17 March 2017
1
121
EE says drones will save the day when disaster strikes

Drones. While they've got a bit of a bad name for themselves among sectors of society, mobile firm EE said they [...]

21 February 2017
6
254
WATCH: The world's first actual real hoverbike

Admit it: you've been waiting for this. A San Francisco-based company has said it's tested out the first-ever [...]

21 February 2017
40
394
It's time to start preparing for the City of Drones

Drones are everywhere – whether that’s delivering Domino’s pizzas in New Zealand or dancing behind Lady [...]

21 February 2017
20
777
Amazon wants to parachute your packages by delivery drone

Amazon has filed another very interesting patent. [...]

15 February 2017
7
169

