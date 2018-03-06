Driverless cars

Here's Aston Martin's gorgeous driverless, electric Lagonda Vision concept

Aston Martin has unveiled its sleek new electric, driverless Lagonda Vision at the Geneva Motor Show - which [...]

6 March 2018
20
716
The 5G race is on, but Europe is lagging behind

Last week week, Mobile World Congress — the biggest mobile event in the world — took place, with 5G at the [...]

6 March 2018
4
573
Disruption is everywhere - but so are the investment opportunities

I’m not usually a subscriber to “this time it’s different”, but when it comes to the emerging disruption [...]

27 February 2018
1
400
Ranked: The world cities leading the charge on electric vehicles

London has been listed among the cities leading the way for electric vehicles in a new report from the World [...]

13 February 2018
10
523
Dubai is working with Here to use a "live map" for its driverless vehicles

Dubai said today it is working with digital mapping firm Here to use a live HD map for driverless cars as it [...]

7 February 2018
15
574
Jaguar Land Rover has plunged $3m into a driverless taxi startup

The UK's biggest car maker has backed a startup that is working on driverless car technology.  [...]

11 January 2018
8
670
Could this Chinese electric car be about to take on Tesla?

A Chinese tech company is hoping to take on Tesla, unveiling an electric car concept at the Consumer Electronics [...]

8 January 2018
6
1,581
Here's what you can expect from CES 2018

The biggest technology brands in the world and the relative minnows wanting to take them on will be thrown together this [...]

7 January 2018
2
566
US sweeps ahead of UK on 5G with roll-out this year

Telecoms giant AT&T today revealed plans to roll out 5G in the US this year. [...]

4 January 2018
3
428
Bosch acquires Here stake in smart city drive

Bosch said this morning it was acquiring a five per cent stake in digital mapping firm Here for an undisclosed [...]

4 January 2018
3
285
Addison Lee boss shares his driverless plans for London

The government has put driverless cars in the spotlight, with last month’s Autumn Budget outlining plans for [...]

13 December 2017
198
691
Let’s get serious about leading the fourth industrial revolution

The abolition of stamp duty for most first-time buyers dominated the headlines after last week’s Budget. [...]

27 November 2017
6
1,375
Tech expertise on car giants' boards has risen 50 per cent in the past year

Car giants are increasingly turning to tech expertise to bolster their boards amid a global drive to push ahead [...]

27 November 2017
13
168
From cough sweets to Jeremy Clarkson – six of Hammond's best budget jokes

Today’s Autumn Budget speech was injected with usual levity by Chancellor Philip Hammond. [...]

22 November 2017
6
479
Full speed ahead: More cash for tech in Budget

Fresh cash has been promised to boost the uptake of electric cars on Britain's roads and to develop new regulation for [...]

22 November 2017
87
799

