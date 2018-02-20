Doping in sport

West Ham charged by the FA over anti-doping breach

West Ham have been charged by the Football Association for an alleged breach of anti-doping regulations. [...]

20 February 2018
Over 1,000 Russians benefited from sport doping cover-ups

Over 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from state-backed doping cover-ups between 2011 and 2015, according to a [...]

9 December 2016
A new anti-doping report could dent your faith in the Olympics

A new report from the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) into this summer's Rio Olympics has exposed "serious failings" [...]

28 October 2016
Maria Sharapova drugs ban reduced by nine months

Maria Sharapova has had her ban from tennis reduced by nine months at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). [...]

4 October 2016
Wiggins: I did not seek unfair advantage with steroid injection

Bradley Wiggins has said that he in no way was looking for an unfair advantage by taking the steroid triamcinolone [...]

25 September 2016
Wiggins stands by "no needles" comments following leak

Bradley Wiggins has distanced himself from disgraced former Team Sky doctor Geert Leinders and stood by comments [...]

17 September 2016
Froome: No issues with hackers leaking my medical files

Chris Froome has "no issues" with the release of his medical files which have been stolen from the World Anti-Doping [...]

15 September 2016
Russian Embassy clashes with BBC over doping data leak

Don't poke the bear. Especially not on Twitter. And especially not over doping in sport. You won't get away without [...]

14 September 2016
Russia fumes at "political" Paralympics ban

Russia has reacted angrily after its appeal against a blanket ban from next month's Paralympic Games was [...]

23 August 2016
Russian athletes banned from competing in Rio Olympics

Russia's athletics team will be barred from competing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, after failing to [...]

17 June 2016
BOA chief backs IAAF to make correct call on Russia

The British Olympic Association (BOA) will not appeal if Russian athletes are granted permission to compete in [...]

15 June 2016
Sharapova sponsors have put brand value before sport values

In the 24 hours following the news that Maria Sharapova has been banned for two years for taking banned substance [...]

10 June 2016
Sharapova handed heavy punishment for failed drugs test

Maria Sharapova says she will fight a two year ban from tennis handed to her by the sport's authorities for violating [...]

8 June 2016
Up to 31 athletes could be banned from Rio after retests

Up to 31 athletes from six sports and 12 different countries could be banned from competing at the Rio de Janeiro [...]

17 May 2016
Sponsors must be vocal to tackle corruption in sport

While last week’s anti-corruption summit in London was inevitably seen mainly in the light of the Panama Papers, [...]

13 May 2016
