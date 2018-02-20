West Ham have been charged by the Football Association for an alleged breach of anti-doping regulations. [...]
Over 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from state-backed doping cover-ups between 2011 and 2015, according to a [...]
A new report from the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) into this summer's Rio Olympics has exposed "serious failings" [...]
Maria Sharapova has had her ban from tennis reduced by nine months at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). [...]
Bradley Wiggins has said that he in no way was looking for an unfair advantage by taking the steroid triamcinolone [...]
Bradley Wiggins has distanced himself from disgraced former Team Sky doctor Geert Leinders and stood by comments [...]
Chris Froome has "no issues" with the release of his medical files which have been stolen from the World Anti-Doping [...]
Don't poke the bear. Especially not on Twitter. And especially not over doping in sport. You won't get away without [...]
Russia has reacted angrily after its appeal against a blanket ban from next month's Paralympic Games was [...]
Russia's athletics team will be barred from competing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, after failing to [...]
The British Olympic Association (BOA) will not appeal if Russian athletes are granted permission to compete in [...]
In the 24 hours following the news that Maria Sharapova has been banned for two years for taking banned substance [...]
Maria Sharapova says she will fight a two year ban from tennis handed to her by the sport's authorities for violating [...]
Up to 31 athletes from six sports and 12 different countries could be banned from competing at the Rio de Janeiro [...]
While last week’s anti-corruption summit in London was inevitably seen mainly in the light of the Panama Papers, [...]
Content tagged with "Doping in sport"