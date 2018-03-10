Some £25m will be plugged into 5G projects to help spur efforts to make the UK a world leader in the field, the [...]
Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit? [...]
Some of the world's largest tech firms are set to face a significant tax shake-up from the UK government. [...]
A gym where users also help their community and an app for mums are just two of the seven up-and-coming startups [...]
Brussels is pushing ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple. [...]
Property investor Segro's profits have soared on booming warehouse demand, as e-commerce has driven the need for [...]
I wonder if John McDonnell arrives at dinner parties with devilled eggs? Or perhaps he’s partial to a prawn [...]
If science teaches us one thing, it is to have a healthy respect for the facts – and the truth is that not enough [...]
The UK has developed an enviable digital economy, worth £160bn a year according to Tech Nation. [...]
Brexit has been the centrepiece of the City’s agenda this week, with two planned Brexit Select Committee meetings [...]
The UK is currently in the grip of a major digital talent shortage. [...]
Facebook is the latest US tech giant to jump on the digital skills bandwagon, promising to train one million people [...]
London is hosting its first matchmaking event to bring tech startups together with top investors as part of the [...]
The government's efforts to boost the country's expertise in science, technology engineering and maths - known [...]
The Conservative party are turning to gifs to rally online support for the party as its newly installed chairman said [...]
