Government plugs millions into 5G projects to pave UK rollout

Some £25m will be plugged into 5G projects to help spur efforts to make the UK a world leader in the field, the [...]

10 March 2018
DEBATE: Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit?

Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit? [...]

26 February 2018
Tech giants facing UK tax shake-up

Some of the world's largest tech firms are set to face a significant tax shake-up from the UK government. [...]

22 February 2018
Meet the seven startups joining Facebook's London incubator

A gym where users also help their community and an app for mums are just two of the seven up-and-coming startups [...]

22 February 2018
Brussels vows to push ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants

Brussels is pushing ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple. [...]

20 February 2018
Booming demand for warehouses drives developer Segro's profit

Property investor Segro's profits have soared on booming warehouse demand, as e-commerce has driven the need for [...]

16 February 2018
John McDonnell probably brings devilled eggs to dinner parties

I wonder if John McDonnell arrives at dinner parties with devilled eggs? Or perhaps he’s partial to a prawn [...]

15 February 2018
Finding the root of our STEM gender gap

If science teaches us one thing, it is to have a healthy respect for the facts – and the truth is that not enough [...]

9 February 2018
From data rules to click taxes, we need to protect the digital economy

The UK has developed an enviable digital economy, worth £160bn a year according to Tech Nation. [...]

9 February 2018
The City has more serious things than Brexit to worry about

Brexit has been the centrepiece of the City’s agenda this week, with two planned Brexit Select Committee meetings [...]

7 February 2018
Our position as a tech leader is under threat, it’s back to the classroom

The UK is currently in the grip of a major digital talent shortage. [...]

26 January 2018
Facebook's promising to help Europe learn digital skills

Facebook is the latest US tech giant to jump on the digital skills bandwagon, promising to train one million people [...]

22 January 2018
London's kicking off matchmaking events for tech startups and investors

London is hosting its first matchmaking event to bring tech startups together with top investors as part of the [...]

18 January 2018
Government efforts to boost tech and science skills are "muddled"

The government's efforts to boost the country's expertise in science, technology engineering and maths - known [...]

17 January 2018
The Tories think gifs can rally its online supporters ahead of elections

The Conservative party are turning to gifs to rally online support for the party as its newly installed chairman said [...]

14 January 2018
