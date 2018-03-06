David Davis

David Davis tells MPs: Final Brexit vote won't overturn referendum

David Davis has told MPs they will not be able to use their vote on the final Brexit deal to thwart the results [...]

6 March 2018
Verhofstadt to meet ministers following warning over May's City plans

European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt is to meet with a number of senior ministers today - [...]

6 March 2018
A Brexit deal including financial services is essential for the UK and EU

Would you believe me if I told you that Michel Barnier has recently said that “the EU and the UK agree on the [...]

26 February 2018
Mutual regulatory recognition is the key to a business-friendly EU deal

Last week, Brexit secretary David Davis made a speech in the Austrian capital of Vienna, and sent a clear message [...]

26 February 2018
Theresa May to give Brexit end state speech next Friday

Theresa May will give a major speech outlining the government's negotiating position for the future relationship [...]

23 February 2018
Labour still mulling ways to force a second referendum

Labour MPs are still plotting to defeat the government's bill on a final Brexit deal in the hope it could force [...]

22 February 2018
D-Day looms as ministers convene for Brexit war Cabinet

Cabinet big hitters are gathering in the lavish grace-and-favour mansion Chequers today in a last-ditch attempt [...]

22 February 2018
The City should fear Corbyn much more than Brexit

The City is fighting a war on two fronts. The bulk of its energy is being spent on dealing with Brexit, but over [...]

21 February 2018
Economists "debunk" Whitehall Brexit analysis - and claim the economy will grow

A group of pro-Brexit economists claim to have “comprehensively debunked” Whitehall analysis suggesting the [...]

20 February 2018
Davis backed by business - but government pressed on Brexit clarity

Business leaders and City representatives have welcomed David Davis' speech, backing mutual recognition and a [...]

20 February 2018
A major trading partner has triggered plans for a no deal on Brexit

One of the UK's biggest trading partners has activated a "hard Brexit" plan, recruiting nearly a thousand customs [...]

20 February 2018
Corbyn slammed for dubbing City "pernicious and undemocratic"

Jeremy Corbyn has been slammed by City chiefs for attacking the “pernicious and undemocratic” influence of [...]

20 February 2018
Davis: Mad Max fears are wrong - it'll be a race to the top after Brexit

David Davis will defy those who condemned Brexit as resulting in a bonfire of the regulations, telling European [...]

19 February 2018
Invest in rail and road links before we jump the EU ship

Britain is an island nation, and for centuries it has looked to the sea for prosperity and partnership. [...]

16 February 2018
European Council’s Brexit working party poised to water down transition plan

The European Council is expected to relax its stance on the Brexit transition period, after plans to restrict [...]

15 February 2018
Boris' divergence speech to set government's tone on Brexit

The chancellor Philip Hammond will embark on a tour of EU capitals over the next fortnight, as his cabinet colleagues [...]

13 February 2018
EU member states at odds over "hard line" Brexit stance

EU member states are increasingly at odds over the "hard line" taken by France, Germany and the Commission over [...]

12 February 2018
String of ministerial speeches to shed light on Brexit in coming days

A string of ministerial speeches over the next 10 days are expected to shed some much-needed light on the government's [...]

12 February 2018
The last thing we need is more Brexit bluster

Whatever your views on the Prime Minister’s policies and politics, it’s almost impossible not to feel a little [...]

12 February 2018
David Davis hits out at EU for "unwise" transition threat

David Davis has criticised the EU for publishing a paper with proposals to restrict Britain's access to the single [...]

8 February 2018
Brexit talks need direction of travel by June or the banks will leave City

According to one of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) most senior regulators, British-based banks are running [...]

8 February 2018
Leaked figures suggest all regions will suffer after Brexit

Leaked government analysis suggests the majority of regions in the UK will suffer major blows to their economy [...]

7 February 2018
Brexit war Cabinet meets as Brussels document reveals EU red lines

Theresa May's Brexit war Cabinet meets today, as a EU document reveals Brussels is looking at ways to restrict [...]

7 February 2018
Davis pledges to "work intensively" with Barnier on Brexit transition

David Davis has pledged to "work intensively" with his counterpart Michel Barnier in order to reach an agreement [...]

5 February 2018
Downing Street rules out customs union with EU as Leavers warn of "abuse of language"

The Prime Minister has ruled out the UK remaining in the customs union with the EU, after another week of confusion [...]

5 February 2018
Barnier to come to London ahead of end state Brexit talks

Michel Barnier is coming to London next week, ahead of another formal round of Brexit talks during which the end [...]

2 February 2018
Frustrated Tory MPs placated by whips with promise of imminent details on Brexit plan

MPs are being urged to stop complaining about Theresa May's lack of vision, with the promise of an imminent announcement [...]

2 February 2018
PM stands by minister despite claims he misled parliament

The Prime Minister is standing by minister Steve Baker, despite claims he misled parliament after implying the [...]

1 February 2018
Davis speaking to "every member state I can" on post-Brexit City deal

David Davis has insisted the government is doing everything it can to ensure a deal is struck that will safeguard [...]

1 February 2018
DEBATE: Should we take the leaked Brexit impact assessments seriously?

Should we take the leaked Brexit impact assessments seriously? [...]

31 January 2018
