David Davis has told MPs they will not be able to use their vote on the final Brexit deal to thwart the results [...]
European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt is to meet with a number of senior ministers today - [...]
Would you believe me if I told you that Michel Barnier has recently said that “the EU and the UK agree on the [...]
Last week, Brexit secretary David Davis made a speech in the Austrian capital of Vienna, and sent a clear message [...]
Theresa May will give a major speech outlining the government's negotiating position for the future relationship [...]
Labour MPs are still plotting to defeat the government's bill on a final Brexit deal in the hope it could force [...]
Cabinet big hitters are gathering in the lavish grace-and-favour mansion Chequers today in a last-ditch attempt [...]
The City is fighting a war on two fronts. The bulk of its energy is being spent on dealing with Brexit, but over [...]
A group of pro-Brexit economists claim to have “comprehensively debunked” Whitehall analysis suggesting the [...]
Business leaders and City representatives have welcomed David Davis' speech, backing mutual recognition and a [...]
One of the UK's biggest trading partners has activated a "hard Brexit" plan, recruiting nearly a thousand customs [...]
Jeremy Corbyn has been slammed by City chiefs for attacking the “pernicious and undemocratic” influence of [...]
David Davis will defy those who condemned Brexit as resulting in a bonfire of the regulations, telling European [...]
Britain is an island nation, and for centuries it has looked to the sea for prosperity and partnership. [...]
The European Council is expected to relax its stance on the Brexit transition period, after plans to restrict [...]
The chancellor Philip Hammond will embark on a tour of EU capitals over the next fortnight, as his cabinet colleagues [...]
EU member states are increasingly at odds over the "hard line" taken by France, Germany and the Commission over [...]
A string of ministerial speeches over the next 10 days are expected to shed some much-needed light on the government's [...]
Whatever your views on the Prime Minister’s policies and politics, it’s almost impossible not to feel a little [...]
David Davis has criticised the EU for publishing a paper with proposals to restrict Britain's access to the single [...]
According to one of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) most senior regulators, British-based banks are running [...]
Leaked government analysis suggests the majority of regions in the UK will suffer major blows to their economy [...]
Theresa May's Brexit war Cabinet meets today, as a EU document reveals Brussels is looking at ways to restrict [...]
David Davis has pledged to "work intensively" with his counterpart Michel Barnier in order to reach an agreement [...]
The Prime Minister has ruled out the UK remaining in the customs union with the EU, after another week of confusion [...]
Michel Barnier is coming to London next week, ahead of another formal round of Brexit talks during which the end [...]
MPs are being urged to stop complaining about Theresa May's lack of vision, with the promise of an imminent announcement [...]
The Prime Minister is standing by minister Steve Baker, despite claims he misled parliament after implying the [...]
David Davis has insisted the government is doing everything it can to ensure a deal is struck that will safeguard [...]
Should we take the leaked Brexit impact assessments seriously? [...]
