Data science

Revealed: The tech jobs with the smallest gender pay gap

Revealed: The tech jobs with the smallest gender pay gap

There are two gender gaps in the technology sector, according to new research by Emolument.com: in pay and in [...]

16 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
511
How financial services can avoid missing out on the data dividend

How financial services can avoid missing out on the data dividend

The idea that big data and analytics will transform financial services has become an article of faith for the [...]

28 January 2018
Views
220
Can machine learning change the game for female investors in 2018?

Can machine learning change the game for female investors in 2018?

Many companies already know that women are becoming more prominent as wealth holders, are directing more wealth [...]

10 January 2018
Shares
5
Views
688
The race is on to make London the smartest city in the world

The race is on to make London the smartest city in the world

As London’s first chief digital officer, with more than 20 years of experience in the tech sector, I know how [...]

12 December 2017
Shares
54
Views
1,372
Data skills will solve Britain’s productivity puzzle

Data skills will solve Britain’s productivity puzzle

Data has the potential to transform the economy, increase efficiency and create new opportunities for innovation. [...]

13 October 2017
Shares
27
Views
586
Estate agents brace for life sciences big bang

Estate agents brace for life sciences big bang

Estate agents are gearing up for an explosion in scientists searching for lab space in London over the next few [...]

2 October 2017
Shares
15
Views
424
AI's threat to traditional banking models

AI's threat to traditional banking models

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things are now defining the future of our economy. [...]

14 September 2017
Shares
386
Views
2,253
Behind the hype: Machine learning in investment management

Behind the hype: Machine learning in investment management

In a recent article, I discussed some of the significant progress being made in machine learning–enabled artificial [...]

11 August 2017
Shares
49
Views
1,256
The mayor wants to make London the best smart city in the world

The mayor wants to make London the best smart city in the world

London mayor Sadiq Khan has revealed ambitious plans to make the capital a world leading "smart city" and tackle [...]

12 June 2017
Shares
1,135
Views
2,272
Our politicians are sleepwalking into a cyber security nightmare

Our politicians are sleepwalking into a cyber security nightmare

Possibly the most boring of all boring company-wide emails is the one from IT Support telling you that they’ll [...]

16 May 2017
Shares
59
Views
453
Khan begins his hunt for the capital's first ever chief digital officer

Khan begins his hunt for the capital's first ever chief digital officer

London mayor Sadiq Khan has formally opened the hunt for London's first ever chief digital officer, in line with [...]

3 May 2017
Shares
992
Views
6,612
The digital economy should be at the centre of the General Election debate

The digital economy should be at the centre of the General Election debate

What are people thinking going into the General Election on 8 June? Chances are it is not about how to make the [...]

28 April 2017
Shares
87
Views
678
Brands beware, when GDPR arrives we'll switch off your irrelevant marketing

Brands beware, when GDPR arrives we'll switch off your irrelevant marketing

In the last week I, curly locks and all, have received marketing for a hair loss product, a personality test from [...]

24 April 2017
Shares
41
Views
1,066
Brain scans, the northern talent pool, and breaking Australia: Meet Jaywing

Brain scans, the northern talent pool, and breaking Australia: Meet Jaywing

London-centricity is a Very British Problem. [...]

24 April 2017
Shares
17
Views
268
This is the most "meh" town in England

This is the most "meh" town in England

When you think of the archetypal English town, what do you see? A nice town square? Wobbly Tudor buildings? A [...]

29 March 2017
Shares
14
Views
1,576
The cost of talent and housing threaten London’s digital crown

The cost of talent and housing threaten London’s digital crown

The government yesterday unveiled its digital strategy – an action plan for growing the digital economy and [...]

2 March 2017
Shares
11
Views
619

Content tagged with "Data science"