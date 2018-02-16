There are two gender gaps in the technology sector, according to new research by Emolument.com: in pay and in [...]
The idea that big data and analytics will transform financial services has become an article of faith for the [...]
Many companies already know that women are becoming more prominent as wealth holders, are directing more wealth [...]
As London’s first chief digital officer, with more than 20 years of experience in the tech sector, I know how [...]
Data has the potential to transform the economy, increase efficiency and create new opportunities for innovation. [...]
Estate agents are gearing up for an explosion in scientists searching for lab space in London over the next few [...]
Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things are now defining the future of our economy. [...]
In a recent article, I discussed some of the significant progress being made in machine learning–enabled artificial [...]
London mayor Sadiq Khan has revealed ambitious plans to make the capital a world leading "smart city" and tackle [...]
Possibly the most boring of all boring company-wide emails is the one from IT Support telling you that they’ll [...]
London mayor Sadiq Khan has formally opened the hunt for London's first ever chief digital officer, in line with [...]
What are people thinking going into the General Election on 8 June? Chances are it is not about how to make the [...]
In the last week I, curly locks and all, have received marketing for a hair loss product, a personality test from [...]
London-centricity is a Very British Problem. [...]
When you think of the archetypal English town, what do you see? A nice town square? Wobbly Tudor buildings? A [...]
The government yesterday unveiled its digital strategy – an action plan for growing the digital economy and [...]
Content tagged with "Data science"