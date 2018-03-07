Cybercrime

Cybersecurity start-up edges closer to unicorn status

Cybersecurity start-up edges closer to unicorn status

A cybersecurity firm that has been lauded as one of the UK's most successful start ups is close to achieving "unicorn [...]

7 March 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,027
Cybersecurity start-up edges closer to unicorn status

Cybersecurity start-up edges closer to unicorn status

A cybersecurity firm that has been lauded as one of the UK's most successful start ups is close to achieving "unicorn [...]

7 March 2018
Shares
5
Views
806
Cybercrime costs the global economy $600bn

Cybercrime costs the global economy $600bn

The cost of cybercrime to the global economy has hit as much as $600bn (£431bn), new research reveals. [...]

21 February 2018
Shares
5
Views
307
Parcelhero wants Russia to foot a £213m bill from the NotPetya cyber attack

Parcelhero wants Russia to foot a £213m bill from the NotPetya cyber attack

Delivery broker ParcelHero has today demanded that Russia pay £213m for the damage suffered by TNT and Fedex in [...]

16 February 2018
Views
263
Most global firms have no clue what a cyber attack will cost them

Most global firms have no clue what a cyber attack will cost them

Top execs across the world have no idea what a cyber attack could cost them, according to research released today. [...]

16 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
246
Government websites have secretly been mining bitcoin

Government websites have secretly been mining bitcoin

Government websites in the UK and US, including those belonging to the data regulator and the Student Loans Company, [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
889
The Winter Olympics were hit by a cyber attack

The Winter Olympics were hit by a cyber attack

The Winter Olympics being held in South Korea were hit by a cyber attack, officials have confirmed. [...]

11 February 2018
Shares
9
Views
956
Shares in cyber security firm Sophos have plunged

Shares in cyber security firm Sophos have plunged

Shares in cyber security firm Sophos have plunged as much as 18 per cent as the markets opened in London on [...]

8 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
1,151
May inspired more fear than optimism for the next industrial revolution

May inspired more fear than optimism for the next industrial revolution

Reviews of Theresa May’s speech about the digital age in Davos last Friday have been rather scathing. [...]

29 January 2018
Shares
29
Views
332
The FCA's issued a fresh warning on bitcoin scams as fraudsters move online

The FCA's issued a fresh warning on bitcoin scams as fraudsters move online

The UK's financial regulator is issuing a fresh warning to consumers over bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that [...]

28 January 2018
Shares
51
Views
1,834
1 in 4 businesses aren't ready for GDPR

1 in 4 businesses aren't ready for GDPR

One in four London businesses are not aware of new data regulations that are due to come into law in a few months, [...]

22 January 2018
Shares
66
Views
626
How to protect your Apple devices from Meltdown and Spectre security flaws

How to protect your Apple devices from Meltdown and Spectre security flaws

Apple has admitted that all Mac and iOS devices - including iPhones, iPads and Macs - are affected by the so-called [...]

5 January 2018
Shares
15
Views
2,467
Foreign Office says North Korean group Lazarus carried out WannaCry attacks

Foreign Office says North Korean group Lazarus carried out WannaCry attacks

North Korea's Lazarus Group carried out the WannaCry attacks that affected hundreds of thousands of computers [...]

19 December 2017
Shares
1
Views
184
Cyber security wages are set to soar amid a skills shortage

Cyber security wages are set to soar amid a skills shortage

Demand for cyber security roles is set to boom over the next year following several high-profile cyber attacks, [...]

18 December 2017
Shares
591
Views
1,930
Thales just offered £4bn to acquire the world's biggest SIM card maker

Thales just offered £4bn to acquire the world's biggest SIM card maker

French defence firm Thales has snapped up dutch cyber security firm Gemalto in a deal worth £4bn. [...]

17 December 2017
Shares
167
Views
630

Content tagged with "Cybercrime"