This City pizza joint backed by Crowdcube investors is to cease trading

Crowdcube-funded Pizza Rossa will close its Leadenhall site at the end of the month as the company ceases trading. [...]

7 March 2018
Now is Britain’s moment to pair patient capital with ambition

It can be all too easy to get caught up in the negativity that surrounds the world of business. [...]

16 February 2018
Meet the company helping street-food vendors become the next big thing

Londoners have a growing obsession with good food. Our European cousins may have scoffed at British cuisine in [...]

8 February 2018
Michelle Mone is launching her own cryptocurrency to back tech startups

Fresh from offering luxury apartments in Dubai to buyers with bitcoin, bra tycoon and baroness Michelle Mone is [...]

6 February 2018
Meet the UK's smartest private investor

Many people dream of "hitting the jackpot" with their investments, yet few ever do. Some, however, get it right [...]

2 February 2018
The UK is still leading the way in crowdfunding and P2P lending, data shows

The UK has helped to prompt a boom in European crowdfunding and peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, according to new [...]

22 January 2018
Brewdog is extending its crowdfunding raise after smashing £10m

Brewdog hit its £10m target a few days early over the weekend, but now the Scottish brewer is extending its [...]

15 January 2018
Brewdog's fifth "equity for punks" fundraising breaks its £10m target early

Brewdog has surpassed its £10m funding target with two days to spare in its latest round of equity crowdfunding. [...]

13 January 2018
Life-changing investments: The science that could save the NHS

No one can deny (apart from a handful of politicians) that the NHS is in a bad way at the moment. [...]

11 January 2018
Neil Woodford-backed Seedrs sees highest level of investment ever

London-based equity crowdfunding firm Seedrs has secured the highest levels of investment in the platform since [...]

8 January 2018
The sports crowdfunding platform says it can reconnect big teams with fans

Who do you turn to if you’re a sports club with ambitions for growth or stadium repairs to make and you don’t [...]

13 December 2017
The race is on to make London the smartest city in the world

As London’s first chief digital officer, with more than 20 years of experience in the tech sector, I know how [...]

12 December 2017
This former big-brand adviser is crowdfunding a new meal delivery startup

Today sees the launch of London's latest meal delivery startup, Independence Market, on crowdfunding platform [...]

27 November 2017
Empowering the world: How you can make money through improving lives

In the not-so-distant past, ethical investing was a mere speck on the horizon, barely visible beyond the sea of [...]

16 November 2017
More money for Monzo: Digital challenger bank raises £71m

Digital challenger bank Monzo has raised millions more investment in its biggest funding round to date, more [...]

7 November 2017
