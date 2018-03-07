News and opinion about crowdfunding. Visit City A.M.'s Crowdwatch site to explore thousands of private companies publicly raising capital.
Crowdcube-funded Pizza Rossa will close its Leadenhall site at the end of the month as the company ceases trading. [...]
It can be all too easy to get caught up in the negativity that surrounds the world of business. [...]
Londoners have a growing obsession with good food. Our European cousins may have scoffed at British cuisine in [...]
Fresh from offering luxury apartments in Dubai to buyers with bitcoin, bra tycoon and baroness Michelle Mone is [...]
Many people dream of "hitting the jackpot" with their investments, yet few ever do. Some, however, get it right [...]
The UK has helped to prompt a boom in European crowdfunding and peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, according to new [...]
Brewdog hit its £10m target a few days early over the weekend, but now the Scottish brewer is extending its [...]
Brewdog has surpassed its £10m funding target with two days to spare in its latest round of equity crowdfunding. [...]
No one can deny (apart from a handful of politicians) that the NHS is in a bad way at the moment. [...]
London-based equity crowdfunding firm Seedrs has secured the highest levels of investment in the platform since [...]
Who do you turn to if you’re a sports club with ambitions for growth or stadium repairs to make and you don’t [...]
As London’s first chief digital officer, with more than 20 years of experience in the tech sector, I know how [...]
Today sees the launch of London's latest meal delivery startup, Independence Market, on crowdfunding platform [...]
In the not-so-distant past, ethical investing was a mere speck on the horizon, barely visible beyond the sea of [...]
Digital challenger bank Monzo has raised millions more investment in its biggest funding round to date, more [...]
