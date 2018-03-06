London mayor Sadiq Khan has welcomed the launch of an independent affordability review into Crossrail 2, saying [...]
A £31bn plan to build a second Crossrail risks going off track as fresh delays threaten to hinder the intended [...]
Progress on the £31bn Crossrail 2 project has stuttered, after Transport for London (TfL) said today an independent [...]
London mayor Sadiq Khan’s concerns over fresh delays to the £31bn Crossrail 2 project have been revealed in [...]
The planned timeline for Crossrail 2 could be pushed off track by a fresh funding hurdle as the Department for [...]
Crossrail 2 chiefs are set for fresh talks with the transport secretary next month to secure backing for their [...]
Chancellor Philip Hammond namechecked the £31bn Crossrail 2 rail project in today's Autumn Budget, though [...]
London's mayor said today he was "quietly confident" that revised funding plans for Crossrail 2 will be green [...]
The big question looming over Crossrail 2 at present is whether the team behind it can meet the funding challenges [...]
Content tagged with "Crossrail 2"