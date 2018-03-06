Crossrail 2

Progress on Crossrail 2 with launch of affordability review

London mayor Sadiq Khan has welcomed the launch of an independent affordability review into Crossrail 2, saying [...]

6 March 2018
New Crossrail 2 delays could jeopardise plans for the £31bn project's route

A £31bn plan to build a second Crossrail risks going off track as fresh delays threaten to hinder the intended [...]

14 February 2018
Crossrail 2 progress stalls as independent review won't wrap up for months

Progress on the £31bn Crossrail 2 project has stuttered, after Transport for London (TfL) said today an independent [...]

1 February 2018
Mayor's concerns over Crossrail 2 delays aired in letter to chancellor

London mayor Sadiq Khan’s concerns over fresh delays to the £31bn Crossrail 2 project have been revealed in [...]

18 January 2018
Crossrail 2 faces timing crunch as DfT plans independent funding review

The planned timeline for Crossrail 2 could be pushed off track by a fresh funding hurdle as the Department for [...]

20 December 2017
Crossrail 2 crunch talks on funding set for next month with Chris Grayling

Crossrail 2 chiefs are set for fresh talks with the transport secretary next month to secure backing for their [...]

27 November 2017
Budget: Government continues to work with TfL on Crossrail 2 funding

Chancellor Philip Hammond namechecked the £31bn Crossrail 2 rail project in today's Autumn Budget, though [...]

22 November 2017
London mayor confident Crossrail 2's revised funding plan will be green lit

London's mayor said today he was "quietly confident" that revised funding plans for Crossrail 2 will be green [...]

6 November 2017
Crossrail 2 boss says political nervousness is main risk to £31bn project

The big question looming over Crossrail 2 at present is whether the team behind it can meet the funding challenges [...]

30 October 2017
