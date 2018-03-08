Crossrail

Crossrail latest: Major rail upgrades wrapped up for the Elizabeth Line

Network Rail has confirmed some hefty upgrade work has been wrapped up ahead of the Elizabeth Line opening later [...]

8 March 2018
Progress on Crossrail 2 with launch of affordability review

London mayor Sadiq Khan has welcomed the launch of an independent affordability review into Crossrail 2, saying [...]

6 March 2018
New homes going on sale in London this week

New developments on the market this week [...]

5 March 2018
An Elizabeth Line train just made its first trip across south east London

Transport for London (TfL) and Crossrail Limited today said the first new Elizabeth Line train has been tested [...]

26 February 2018
Crossrail construction 25 per cent ahead of budget as stations face delays

Construction costs on the £14.8bn Crossrail project are running 25 per cent ahead of budget, with delayed progress [...]

26 February 2018
TfL opens Elizabeth Line tender to bring six brands on board for launch

Transport for London (TfL) today announced it has opened a tender process as it starts the hunt for six commercial [...]

21 February 2018
Invest in rail and road links before we jump the EU ship

Britain is an island nation, and for centuries it has looked to the sea for prosperity and partnership. [...]

16 February 2018
Crossrail troubles continue as more strikes face delayed Woolwich station

Time pressures to get the Elizabeth Line opened on time face another squeeze with further strikes planned at [...]

12 February 2018
British Land has bought this south London estate for £103m

British Land has bought the Woolwich Estate for £103m, with plans to regenerate the space and bring in more retailers.  [...]

9 February 2018
Crossrail at "worrying stage" with Elizabeth Line opening under pressure

London's deputy mayor for transport said today that a design error has led to unforeseen troubles with the £14.8bn [...]

1 February 2018
Truss blasts Labour vision for "control economy"

Treasury secretary Liz Truss will this morning attack Labour's economic policies, lambasting shadow chancellor [...]

30 January 2018
Elizabeth Line delivery to top expectations on number of new homes created

The number of homes and jobs created due to the development of the £14.8bn Elizabeth Line is set to greatly surpass [...]

30 January 2018
Elizabeth Line extension in the works: TfL partnership plans business case

Plans for an extension to the Elizabeth Line have gained traction with a partnership involving Transport for London [...]

24 January 2018
Mapped: How the Elizabeth Line will open in stages

In December, Transport for London (TfL) revealed its updated Tube map for the Elizabeth Line once the Crossrail [...]

24 January 2018
Crossrail trouble: Elizabeth Line faces rising cost and schedule pressures

London’s transport commissioner has said the £14.8bn Crossrail project is facing “increasing cost and schedule [...]

24 January 2018
