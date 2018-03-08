Network Rail has confirmed some hefty upgrade work has been wrapped up ahead of the Elizabeth Line opening later [...]
London mayor Sadiq Khan has welcomed the launch of an independent affordability review into Crossrail 2, saying [...]
New developments on the market this week [...]
Transport for London (TfL) and Crossrail Limited today said the first new Elizabeth Line train has been tested [...]
Construction costs on the £14.8bn Crossrail project are running 25 per cent ahead of budget, with delayed progress [...]
Transport for London (TfL) today announced it has opened a tender process as it starts the hunt for six commercial [...]
Britain is an island nation, and for centuries it has looked to the sea for prosperity and partnership. [...]
Time pressures to get the Elizabeth Line opened on time face another squeeze with further strikes planned at [...]
British Land has bought the Woolwich Estate for £103m, with plans to regenerate the space and bring in more retailers. [...]
London's deputy mayor for transport said today that a design error has led to unforeseen troubles with the £14.8bn [...]
Treasury secretary Liz Truss will this morning attack Labour's economic policies, lambasting shadow chancellor [...]
The number of homes and jobs created due to the development of the £14.8bn Elizabeth Line is set to greatly surpass [...]
Plans for an extension to the Elizabeth Line have gained traction with a partnership involving Transport for London [...]
In December, Transport for London (TfL) revealed its updated Tube map for the Elizabeth Line once the Crossrail [...]
London’s transport commissioner has said the £14.8bn Crossrail project is facing “increasing cost and schedule [...]
