Just one fifth of board members at construction companies are women

Only one in five members of construction company boards are women, new research has shown. [...]

5 March 2018
Construction activity in the UK edged higher last month

There was a glimmer of hope for the UK's construction industry in February following a miserable few months, [...]

2 March 2018
The UK's construction sector is on its longest losing streak since 2012

Output in the construction sector fell for the eighth month in a row yesterday, putting it on its longest losing [...]

9 February 2018
MPs publish Carillion's final turnaround plan

Carillion's final "recovery" business plan was this afternoon published by a joint parliamentary inquiry.  [...]

6 February 2018
Why we need to make a career in construction attractive to young people

In the Budget, the Chancellor renewed his intention to deliver 300,000 new homes every year and set aside £34m [...]

2 February 2018
Construction activity almost ground to a halt in January

Growth in activity in the construction sector almost ground to a halt in January, after a closely-watched index [...]

2 February 2018
Laing O'Rourke says its accounts will be delayed again

Hinkley Point C and HS2 contractor Laing O'Rourke today announced fresh delays in filing its accounts.  [...]

30 January 2018
Is Laing O'Rourke another contractor we should be concerned about?

Pinning down the finances of private companies can be a tricky task for City stakeholders. [...]

19 January 2018
UK construction output just fell by the most since 2012

The UK's construction industry showed more weakness in November as output shrank for the sixth quarter in a row [...]

10 January 2018
Commercial projects weakness holds back construction sector

A dwindling load of commercial projects held back the UK construction sector at the end of 2017 despite strength [...]

3 January 2018
The UK's construction sector has contracted again, no thanks to HS2

The construction sector has contracted again, falling 1.7 per cent between September and October, according to [...]

8 December 2017
The UK's construction sector smashed expectations last month

The UK's construction sector smashed expectations in November, a closely-watched index has shown, suggesting the [...]

4 December 2017
Construction firms facing growing delays for payments

Businesses in the construction sector are facing increased pressure from delays to their payments, according to [...]

27 November 2017
The UK's construction sector crept back into positive territory last month

The pound edged off lows in morning trading after a closely-watched index suggested the UK's construction industry [...]

2 November 2017
Rise of the robots: 600k construction jobs could be lost to automation

More than half a million jobs in the construction industry could be lost as a result of the rise of robots. [...]

31 October 2017
