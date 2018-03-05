Only one in five members of construction company boards are women, new research has shown. [...]
There was a glimmer of hope for the UK's construction industry in February following a miserable few months, [...]
Output in the construction sector fell for the eighth month in a row yesterday, putting it on its longest losing [...]
Carillion's final "recovery" business plan was this afternoon published by a joint parliamentary inquiry. [...]
In the Budget, the Chancellor renewed his intention to deliver 300,000 new homes every year and set aside £34m [...]
Growth in activity in the construction sector almost ground to a halt in January, after a closely-watched index [...]
Hinkley Point C and HS2 contractor Laing O'Rourke today announced fresh delays in filing its accounts. [...]
Pinning down the finances of private companies can be a tricky task for City stakeholders. [...]
The UK's construction industry showed more weakness in November as output shrank for the sixth quarter in a row [...]
A dwindling load of commercial projects held back the UK construction sector at the end of 2017 despite strength [...]
The construction sector has contracted again, falling 1.7 per cent between September and October, according to [...]
The UK's construction sector smashed expectations in November, a closely-watched index has shown, suggesting the [...]
Businesses in the construction sector are facing increased pressure from delays to their payments, according to [...]
The pound edged off lows in morning trading after a closely-watched index suggested the UK's construction industry [...]
More than half a million jobs in the construction industry could be lost as a result of the rise of robots. [...]
