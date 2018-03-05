Climate change

MPs grill top pension funds over climate change risks

MPs grill top pension funds over climate change risks

The UK's top pension funds are being grilled by MPs over how they manage financial risks posed by climate change [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
2
Views
764
Shareholders worth £47bn demand that Rio Tinto improve on climate change

Shareholders worth £47bn demand that Rio Tinto improve on climate change

Investors with a combined £47bn under management have today filed a shareholder resolution against Rio Tinto, [...]

2 March 2018
Views
305
Majority of big banks failing Mark Carney's climate change requirements

Majority of big banks failing Mark Carney's climate change requirements

The world’s biggest banks are failing to take climate change seriously in their business plans, as demanded [...]

15 February 2018
Shares
10
Views
543
Energy taxes are too low to combat climate change, OECD says

Energy taxes are too low to combat climate change, OECD says

Energy taxes in developed economies are "well below" where they should be to reflect climate costs, the Organisation [...]

14 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
199
UK church investment group warns it will be tougher on equality

UK church investment group warns it will be tougher on equality

The £17bn Church Investors Group (CIG) has turned the focus on gender equality outside of its own institutions [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
6
Views
245
How the effects of climate change can impact a range of investments

How the effects of climate change can impact a range of investments

In a previous incarnation, I was a theoretical astrophysicist. In that role, I worked on a team that tried to [...]

2 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
400
Climate Progress Dashboard points to 4.1°C temperature rise

Climate Progress Dashboard points to 4.1°C temperature rise

Progress is being made in tackling climate change, with continued falls in oil and gas investment pointing to [...]

30 January 2018
Shares
4
Views
170
Digital Innovators: Q&A with Laurence Kemball-Cook of Pavegen

Digital Innovators: Q&A with Laurence Kemball-Cook of Pavegen

Pavegen is a clean-tech company creating patented technology that converts footsteps into off-grid power, data [...]

25 January 2018
Shares
9
Views
268
Revealed: The biggest risks to the world in 2018

Revealed: The biggest risks to the world in 2018

The environment, cyber attacks and weapons of mass destruction: these are among the biggest risks to the world [...]

17 January 2018
Shares
11
Views
1,556
Trump and McDonnell’s attendance at Davos is about power and politics

Trump and McDonnell’s attendance at Davos is about power and politics

This time next week the great and the good of the business and political worlds will meet in Davos for the annual [...]

15 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
422
Insurers hit by biggest ever $135bn natural disaster bill

Insurers hit by biggest ever $135bn natural disaster bill

Global insurers were hit by the biggest losses on record during 2017, as a trio of hurricanes and other natural [...]

4 January 2018
Shares
7
Views
535
Solar so good: 13 impressive green energy records broken in 2017

Solar so good: 13 impressive green energy records broken in 2017

You might be feeling a bit blue about returning to work, but the year is closing on more of a green note. [...]

28 December 2017
Shares
18
Views
1,216
This London startup investor has promised up to £30m for Chinese spinouts

This London startup investor has promised up to £30m for Chinese spinouts

Future Planet Capital (FPC), a London-based investor which funds innovative startups, has announced it will invest [...]

20 December 2017
Shares
6
Views
426
Outlook 2018: Another good year for investors?

Outlook 2018: Another good year for investors?

As investors look ahead to a new year, they could be forgiven for wondering whether they will be as pleasantly [...]

14 December 2017
Shares
1
Views
477
Sir David Attenborough: "The earth's sixth mass extinction event is close"

Sir David Attenborough: "The earth's sixth mass extinction event is close"

Sir David Attenborough is not just a global superstar of the nature documentary world, he is a force of nature [...]

14 December 2017
Shares
2,350
Views
2,356

Content tagged with "Climate change"