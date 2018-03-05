The UK's top pension funds are being grilled by MPs over how they manage financial risks posed by climate change [...]
Investors with a combined £47bn under management have today filed a shareholder resolution against Rio Tinto, [...]
The world’s biggest banks are failing to take climate change seriously in their business plans, as demanded [...]
Energy taxes in developed economies are "well below" where they should be to reflect climate costs, the Organisation [...]
The £17bn Church Investors Group (CIG) has turned the focus on gender equality outside of its own institutions [...]
In a previous incarnation, I was a theoretical astrophysicist. In that role, I worked on a team that tried to [...]
Progress is being made in tackling climate change, with continued falls in oil and gas investment pointing to [...]
Pavegen is a clean-tech company creating patented technology that converts footsteps into off-grid power, data [...]
The environment, cyber attacks and weapons of mass destruction: these are among the biggest risks to the world [...]
This time next week the great and the good of the business and political worlds will meet in Davos for the annual [...]
Global insurers were hit by the biggest losses on record during 2017, as a trio of hurricanes and other natural [...]
You might be feeling a bit blue about returning to work, but the year is closing on more of a green note. [...]
Future Planet Capital (FPC), a London-based investor which funds innovative startups, has announced it will invest [...]
As investors look ahead to a new year, they could be forgiven for wondering whether they will be as pleasantly [...]
Sir David Attenborough is not just a global superstar of the nature documentary world, he is a force of nature [...]
