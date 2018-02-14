Jeff Fairburn, the chief executive of housebuilder Persimmon, has said he will use his controversial £100m bonus [...]
Keen FTSE watchers could have been forgiven for thinking Persimmon had reported bad news yesterday. [...]
The London offices of US banks have been paying their senior bankers considerably more than British lenders according [...]
Bonuses in the financial services sector rose 9.7 per cent to £15bn last year, official data has shown - although [...]
UBS has become the latest investment banking giant to slash its bonus pool as uncertain conditions continued to [...]
Terra Firma founder Guy Hands has never been the conventional type. But now he has gone way off the beaten track: [...]
Industry experts have warned that bonus season in the Square Mile might not be so bumper this year. In December, [...]
Kick-started the year by looking for a new job? Good luck with that - new figures have shown the number of City [...]
UK employers went on a bonus frenzy last year, as payments hit a record £44.3bn - finally beating the pre-recession [...]
David Cameron's former adviser Steve Hilton has branded the banking sector a "stitched-up, corrupt cartel" that [...]
HSBC is set to appoint a new boss for its boardroom pay committee as current chair Sam Laidlaw is set to step [...]
Consultants: they may come in for their fair share of flack, but it's generally worth it at the end of the month. [...]
Workers in the square mile should brace for deep cuts to both bonuses and jobs with economists warning that faltering [...]
Looking for a job in banking? You could do a lot worse than heading to Citigroup, which awarded the biggest rise [...]
If you're in securities, look away now. A new report has shown the average bonus paid on Wall Street has fallen nine [...]
Content tagged with "City bonuses"