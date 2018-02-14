City bonuses

Persimmon's boss has bowed to shareholder pressure over his £100m bonus

Jeff Fairburn, the chief executive of housebuilder Persimmon, has said he will use his controversial £100m bonus [...]

14 February 2018
£100m might seem astronomical, but bonuses are the best motivators we have

Keen FTSE watchers could have been forgiven for thinking Persimmon had reported bad news yesterday. [...]

10 January 2018
US bankers retain lead over British in battle of the bonuses

The London offices of US banks have been paying their senior bankers considerably more than British lenders according [...]

5 January 2018
Here's how much City bonuses jumped last year

Bonuses in the financial services sector rose 9.7 per cent to £15bn last year, official data has shown - although [...]

19 September 2017
UBS has slashed its bonus pool

UBS has become the latest investment banking giant to slash its bonus pool as uncertain conditions continued to [...]

10 March 2017
This PE firm's slashed grad salaries - it's buying them houses instead

Terra Firma founder Guy Hands has never been the conventional type. But now he has gone way off the beaten track: [...]

18 January 2017
How to invest your yearly bonus

Industry experts have warned that bonus season in the Square Mile might not be so bumper this year. In December, [...]

18 January 2017
City job openings dropped more than a quarter last month

Kick-started the year by looking for a new job? Good luck with that - new figures have shown the number of City [...]

13 January 2017
Bankers went bonkers for bonuses last year

UK employers went on a bonus frenzy last year, as payments hit a record £44.3bn - finally beating the pre-recession [...]

15 September 2016
Cameron's former adviser Steve Hilton wants to rip up the banking system

David Cameron's former adviser Steve Hilton has branded the banking sector a "stitched-up, corrupt cartel" that [...]

25 May 2016
HSBC's boardroom pay chief Sam Laidlaw set to quit

HSBC is set to appoint a new boss for its boardroom pay committee as current chair Sam Laidlaw is set to step [...]

25 May 2016
Want to be a consultant? Here are the specialisms with the highest pay

Consultants: they may come in for their fair share of flack, but it's generally worth it at the end of the month. [...]

22 April 2016
City workers warned: Prepare for the worst

Workers in the square mile should brace for deep cuts to both bonuses and jobs with economists warning that faltering [...]

11 April 2016
These banks awarded the best bonuses this year

Looking for a job in banking? You could do a lot worse than heading to Citigroup, which awarded the biggest rise [...]

13 March 2016
Bad news: Wall St bonuses have fallen

If you're in securities, look away now. A new report has shown the average bonus paid on Wall Street has fallen nine [...]

8 March 2016
