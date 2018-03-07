Challenger banks

Woodford-backed Atom Bank grabs £149m as Spanish bank BBVA ups its stake

Challenger bank Atom, which counts rapper Will.i.am as a board adviser, has today grabbed £149m in its latest [...]

7 March 2018
Lord Cromwell to oversee RBS's £800m handout to rivals

Crossbench peer Lord Cromwell is set to oversee Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)’s handout of funds to rivals. [...]

26 February 2018
Banks must get their heads out of the sand and into the cloud

There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]

26 February 2018
Open Banking could provide a £1bn boost to the UK economy, says study

The UK's new Open Banking initiative could provide a £1bn boost to the country’s economy, research indicates. [...]

26 February 2018
Digital challenger bank Tandem has launched its first product

Fintech startup Tandem is launching its first product to the public - a credit card. [...]

20 February 2018
Starling Bank teams up with mortgage broker, insurer and investment firms

Starling Bank will today unveil four new partners for its in-app marketplace, raising the prospect of customers [...]

13 February 2018
Emma, the "banking app for millennials", gets FCA approval

London-based Emma Technologies, which calls itself the "banking app for millennials", has today won approval from [...]

15 January 2018
Transferwise is launching a consumer account and debit card

Transferwise is moving another step closer to banking territory with the expansion of its "borderless" account [...]

9 January 2018
Regulators approve Tandem's takeover of Harrods Bank

Digital challenger bank Tandem has been given the thumbs up for its takeover of Harrods Bank. [...]

20 December 2017
Carney praises efforts to reduce misconduct in financial markets

Bank of England governor Mark Carney today praised the efforts made by financial market players and regulators [...]

29 November 2017
Digital challenger bank Revolut just sailed past one million customers

Challenger bank Revolut has notched up more than one million customers, charging past the mark after less than [...]

24 November 2017
Clydesdale Bank owner announces first dividend as it reveals rising profits

CYBG, the owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, has reported a rise in profits after cutting costs by seven [...]

21 November 2017
Digital challenger Atom Bank is seeking millions more from investors

One of the UK’s top digital challenger banks, Atom, is gearing up to raise fresh funding from investors as it [...]

20 November 2017
A brave new banking world: How computer science shaped this company

When I spot Anne Boden across the coffee shop, she beams at me. [...]

8 November 2017
More money for Monzo: Digital challenger bank raises £71m

Digital challenger bank Monzo has raised millions more investment in its biggest funding round to date, more [...]

7 November 2017
