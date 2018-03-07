Challenger bank Atom, which counts rapper Will.i.am as a board adviser, has today grabbed £149m in its latest [...]
Crossbench peer Lord Cromwell is set to oversee Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)’s handout of funds to rivals. [...]
There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]
The UK's new Open Banking initiative could provide a £1bn boost to the country’s economy, research indicates. [...]
Fintech startup Tandem is launching its first product to the public - a credit card. [...]
Starling Bank will today unveil four new partners for its in-app marketplace, raising the prospect of customers [...]
London-based Emma Technologies, which calls itself the "banking app for millennials", has today won approval from [...]
Transferwise is moving another step closer to banking territory with the expansion of its "borderless" account [...]
Digital challenger bank Tandem has been given the thumbs up for its takeover of Harrods Bank. [...]
Bank of England governor Mark Carney today praised the efforts made by financial market players and regulators [...]
Challenger bank Revolut has notched up more than one million customers, charging past the mark after less than [...]
CYBG, the owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, has reported a rise in profits after cutting costs by seven [...]
One of the UK’s top digital challenger banks, Atom, is gearing up to raise fresh funding from investors as it [...]
When I spot Anne Boden across the coffee shop, she beams at me. [...]
Digital challenger bank Monzo has raised millions more investment in its biggest funding round to date, more [...]
