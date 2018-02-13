Buy-to-let

First-time house buyers reached a 10-year high last year

The number of mortgages taken out by first-time buyers boomed last year to its highest level since 2006, buoyed [...]

13 February 2018
Challenger Paragon boosts mortgage lending despite buy-to-let crackdown

Mortgage specialist Paragon has pulled a rabbit out of the hat once more, as it has boosted mortgage lending by [...]

23 January 2018
Buy-to-let landlords should look beyond the obvious for opportunities

Landlords were hit by changes left, right, and centre in 2017, with new legislation affecting almost every corner [...]

17 January 2018
Focus on the property market in Angel, N1

Though the name has pious connotations, the Angel is actually named after a pub. Well, the 17th century Angel [...]

4 January 2018
London was the weakest UK region for house price growth in 2017

UK house prices grew by 2.6 per cent last year, according to the latest Nationwide house price index. [...]

4 January 2018
A third of interest-only mortgage borrowers never pay off their loans

A new study has found only a third of interest only mortgage borrowers manage to pay off the lump sum due once [...]

19 December 2017
The new homes going on sale in London this weekend

From £1.04m [...]

8 December 2017
The total value of rental homes in the UK has reached a record high

The total value of all the rental homes in the UK has reached a record high, despite concerns new regulation will [...]

8 December 2017
Challenger bank Paragon sees slim profit as sector faces headwinds

Challenger bank Paragon, which specialises in lending to landlords, has reported a slim rise in profits after [...]

23 November 2017
How the Budget could affect your personal finances

Philip Hammond hasn’t got it easy. Putting a Budget together is difficult at the best of times, but with Brexit [...]

22 November 2017
We scout out holiday homes in Porto, Portugal

The snaking queues of tourists outside Porto’s 19th century Livraria Lello bookstore are not people seeking [...]

20 October 2017
Why Shoreditch is basically the Mayfair of the East End now

While Shoreditch is still the go-to prefix to ‘hipster’, its status as a millennial hub is somewhat outdated. [...]

18 October 2017
DEBATE: Could rent controls solve the housing crisis?

Could rent controls solve the housing crisis? [...]

29 September 2017
The number of luxury new-builds sold in central London has plummeted 55pc

The number of luxury new-build homes sold in London's most exclusive areas fell by 55 per cent in the second quarter [...]

19 September 2017
This challenger bank thinks it could benefit from consumer confidence crash

The boss of OneSavings Bank (OSB) believes the challenger could benefit from a dip in consumer confidence as people [...]

24 August 2017
Here's how much house prices have risen in the last year

House prices in England and Wales dipped slightly (0.2 per cent) in July but still recorded annual growth, according [...]

14 August 2017
Nationwide scales back buy-to-let mortgages

Building society Nationwide has reported a slowdown in the number of buy-to-let mortgages approaches, as it [...]

11 August 2017
It’s time for the capital to reinvent renting

An Englishman’s home is his castle. So goes the saying and, with it, the implied mantra that has governed the [...]

4 August 2017
Finally some good news for London renters

Life as a London renter has been a fairly miserable vantage point from which to watch the phenomenon of soaring [...]

27 June 2017
Revealed: Best places to buy holiday lets as 'Airbnb effect' boosts income

After a sweltering few days in London, holidaying in the UK may not seem like such a bad idea. And as the pound [...]

20 June 2017
How to liberate the mortgage market

A minority government, whatever shape it takes, must reassure the public it has their best interests at heart. [...]

19 June 2017
Peer-to-peer lending for buy-to-let mortgages: Meet Landbay

When I spoke to Gray Stern, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Landbay, he was in Barcelona, at an mortgage-backed [...]

8 June 2017
Top buy-to-let hotspots revealed - how many London areas made the list?

London areas including Southwark, Newham and Tower Hamlets are among the top 20 buy-to-let hotspots in the UK, [...]

31 May 2017
Focus On Clerkenwell: Property prices in EC1

From 23-25 May, Clerkenwell Design Week will be upon us again. The annual event, with its artisan furniture makers [...]

19 May 2017
Loans to home buyers jump 27 per cent in March but down since last year

Loans to home buyers in March jumped 27 per cent on February but were down 12 per cent on last year, according [...]

17 May 2017
Foxtons revenues just fell off a cliff

Foxtons revenues plummeted in the first quarter, as it suffered from a softening UK housing market. [...]

17 May 2017
Meet the platform co-founder who's got an alt fi solution for pensions

Is it possible to build a platform that helps reduce risk for lenders by cherry-picking the best loans from the [...]

11 May 2017
OneSavings Bank hails "professionalism of the buy-to-let market"

Challenger OneSavings Bank today said it experienced "exceptionally strong levels of new mortgage applications" [...]

3 May 2017
Here's why remortgaging is on the rise

Homeowners continued to take advantage of record low mortgage rates in March. [...]

28 April 2017
Property legal Q&A: I've been gazumped – how do I avoid losing money?

This is a tricky market and yours is not an uncommon tale. Cherie Blair also faced a similar predicament not so [...]

26 April 2017
Content tagged with "Buy-to-let"