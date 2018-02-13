The number of mortgages taken out by first-time buyers boomed last year to its highest level since 2006, buoyed [...]
Mortgage specialist Paragon has pulled a rabbit out of the hat once more, as it has boosted mortgage lending by [...]
Landlords were hit by changes left, right, and centre in 2017, with new legislation affecting almost every corner [...]
Though the name has pious connotations, the Angel is actually named after a pub. Well, the 17th century Angel [...]
UK house prices grew by 2.6 per cent last year, according to the latest Nationwide house price index. [...]
A new study has found only a third of interest only mortgage borrowers manage to pay off the lump sum due once [...]
The total value of all the rental homes in the UK has reached a record high, despite concerns new regulation will [...]
Challenger bank Paragon, which specialises in lending to landlords, has reported a slim rise in profits after [...]
Philip Hammond hasn’t got it easy. Putting a Budget together is difficult at the best of times, but with Brexit [...]
The snaking queues of tourists outside Porto’s 19th century Livraria Lello bookstore are not people seeking [...]
While Shoreditch is still the go-to prefix to ‘hipster’, its status as a millennial hub is somewhat outdated. [...]
Could rent controls solve the housing crisis? [...]
The number of luxury new-build homes sold in London's most exclusive areas fell by 55 per cent in the second quarter [...]
The boss of OneSavings Bank (OSB) believes the challenger could benefit from a dip in consumer confidence as people [...]
House prices in England and Wales dipped slightly (0.2 per cent) in July but still recorded annual growth, according [...]
Building society Nationwide has reported a slowdown in the number of buy-to-let mortgages approaches, as it [...]
An Englishman’s home is his castle. So goes the saying and, with it, the implied mantra that has governed the [...]
Life as a London renter has been a fairly miserable vantage point from which to watch the phenomenon of soaring [...]
After a sweltering few days in London, holidaying in the UK may not seem like such a bad idea. And as the pound [...]
A minority government, whatever shape it takes, must reassure the public it has their best interests at heart. [...]
When I spoke to Gray Stern, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Landbay, he was in Barcelona, at an mortgage-backed [...]
London areas including Southwark, Newham and Tower Hamlets are among the top 20 buy-to-let hotspots in the UK, [...]
From 23-25 May, Clerkenwell Design Week will be upon us again. The annual event, with its artisan furniture makers [...]
Loans to home buyers in March jumped 27 per cent on February but were down 12 per cent on last year, according [...]
Foxtons revenues plummeted in the first quarter, as it suffered from a softening UK housing market. [...]
Is it possible to build a platform that helps reduce risk for lenders by cherry-picking the best loans from the [...]
Challenger OneSavings Bank today said it experienced "exceptionally strong levels of new mortgage applications" [...]
Homeowners continued to take advantage of record low mortgage rates in March. [...]
This is a tricky market and yours is not an uncommon tale. Cherie Blair also faced a similar predicament not so [...]
