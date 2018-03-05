UK business rates

Nearly 100,000 London properties saddled with above-inflation tax rises

Close to 100,000 London business properties will be saddled with above-inflation tax rises next month when new [...]

5 March 2018
Hammond poised to reduce burden of business rates in Autumn Budget

The chancellor could be set to alleviate the burden of business rates in his upcoming Autumn Budget by reducing [...]

5 November 2017
Councils under pressure after delays to business rates relief

London councils have come under pressure after failing to hand out business rates relief six months after it was [...]

23 October 2017
London business rates will rise by £370m next April - here's why

London businesses are preparing for a £370m rise in business rates next year as soaring inflation pushes up tax [...]

23 October 2017
Business rates to rise by £1bn in England due to rocketing inflation

Firms in England will have to fork out an extra £1bn in business rates next year due to rocketing inflation, [...]

18 October 2017
Retailers braced for £280m rise in business rates as inflation climbs

Retailers may have to contribute an extra £280m in business rates next year as the tax is bumped-up due to rising [...]

12 September 2017
Tesco, Boots, BT and more ignored over reforms to business rates

The row over business rates has erupted again after it emerged the government ignored the concerns of businesses [...]

13 August 2017
Stop arguing and start handing out rates relief, businesses urge government

London businesses have today called on councils and the government to stop arguing about business rates and get [...]

25 July 2017
FSB urges Sajid Javid to end 'shambolic' delay of business rate relief fund

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has called on communities secretary Sajid Javid to end a "shambolic" [...]

7 July 2017
Javid introduces bill to save £60m tax break for telecoms industry

Communities secretary Sajid Javid today introduced a bill to save £60m worth of business rates relief for the [...]

4 July 2017
Delay on business rates relief causes 'panic' for London firms

The distribution of business rates relief has been delayed, causing "panic" for small firms across the capital. [...]

31 May 2017
West Ham Stadium row kicks off again after business rates cut emerges

West Ham United has landed itself in hot water with taxpayers again after it was revealed today it only pays [...]

21 May 2017
Sainsbury's superstores set for £40m business rates tax cut

Sainsbury's superstores are in line for a £40m tax cut following changes to business rates. [...]

8 May 2017
Businesses warn Hammond business rates have reached a "tipping point"

Business groups have teamed up to warn chancellor Philip Hammond that the burden of business rates has reached [...]

4 May 2017
Trouble in store: More pain on the way for UK retail

A triple-blow of tax hikes, rising costs and a squeeze on consumer spending is threatening to wipe out thousands [...]

10 April 2017
