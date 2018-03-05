Broadband

Is BT's fibre broadband for real? Legal bid launched to end "fake fibre"

A Neil Woodford-backed telecoms challenger has launched a legal bid to stop Britain's biggest internet providers [...]

5 March 2018
BT investors give regulator reforms the thumbs up

BT investors were buoyed this morning by a regulatory announcement on the price it can charge its rivals to use [...]

23 February 2018
Divine in-spire-ation: UK churches will beam internet to rural spots

The spires of the country's churches could be put to use spreading not just the word of God, but the words of [...]

18 February 2018
Government to slap firms with big charges for unnecessary roadworks

Utility firms are to be slapped with big bills for digging up roads at busy times of the day, under government [...]

16 February 2018
TalkTalk walk walk? Invesco filings baffle investors

TalkTalk stoked confusion on Thursday after one of its largest shareholders appeared to ditch a stake worth tens [...]

15 February 2018
Virgin Media earnings boosted by iPhone launch

Apple’s iPhone launch at the end of last year helped save the day for Virgin Media’s earnings, after broadband [...]

15 February 2018
TLA's Russ Shaw is fortifying London's position as a global tech powerhouse

With a discernibly American twang, tainted softly-British, New York-born Russ Shaw is, perhaps, not who one might [...]

12 February 2018
EE plots end of fixed line broadband for 500,000 UK homes

More than 500,000 UK homes plagued by painfully slow internet speeds are to be given a new option, as mobile giant [...]

9 February 2018
Analysts and rivals react to TalkTalk making short work of £200m cash call

TalkTalk has raised £200m from investors, just hours after announcing plans for a share placing. [...]

8 February 2018
Digital Innovators: Q&A with Billmonitor managing director Klaus Henke

Billmonitor is the first ever Ofcom-accredited tariff price comparison tool for consumers. [...]

6 February 2018
The government says nearly everyone can now get superfast broadband

The government today hailed the closing of Britain's "digital divide", with 95 per cent of UK homes and businesses [...]

29 January 2018
Revealed: Just how bad has it got for Carillion's small business suppliers?

Carillion’s failure shortly before 7am last Monday morning sent shock waves through Britain's vast network of [...]

22 January 2018
These are the most complained about broadband and mobile firms

Ofcom has revealed its rankings of the most complained about mobile and broadband firms in the UK, saying it receives nearly [...]

20 January 2018
One of London's most popular commuter towns gets ultrafast broadband

Vodafone has teamed up with Neil Woodford-backed broadband provider CityFibre as part of a £40m ultrafast broadband [...]

18 January 2018
Carillion insists lender business plan has not been rejected

Carillion this evening dismissed reports lenders have rejected a critical restructuring plan. [...]

12 January 2018
The government wants to give you better mobile signal on trains

The government is promising to sort out mobile phone signal on trains across Britain that would let every passenger [...]

28 December 2017
A Neil Woodford-backed firm is to deliver Glasgow some mighty fast internet

Superfast broadband firm CityFibre today announced its biggest ever public sector deal – to deliver superfast [...]

21 December 2017
Faster broadband is going to be the law

Ministers have rejected a proposal by telecoms giant BT to deliver better broadband, instead opting to follow through [...]

20 December 2017
No, scrapping net neutrality laws won’t kill the internet

The decision by the US Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to remove so-called “net neutrality” laws last [...]

19 December 2017
DEBATE: Is relaxing net neutrality rules good news for internet consumers?

Is the decision to relax net neutrality rules in the US good news for internet consumers? [...]

18 December 2017
We need to rethink productivity to save the tax base

The productivity crisis acknowledged in the chancellor’s recent Budget blew apart his long-term planning and [...]

12 December 2017
Celebrating Small Business Saturday

Small businesses are the essence of the UK. [...]

1 December 2017
Don’t leap into a decision on a new broadband Universal Service Obligation

The government is currently offering a £1.1bn package of measures to support the market delivery of digital networks [...]

29 November 2017
Let’s get serious about leading the fourth industrial revolution

The abolition of stamp duty for most first-time buyers dominated the headlines after last week’s Budget. [...]

27 November 2017
A bolder chancellor would seize this moment to reboot Britain

It is fair to say that Philip Hammond has not emulated the theatrical tendencies of some of his forebears when [...]

22 November 2017
Carillion in multi-million pound UK contract row

Stricken contractor Carillion is fighting to recoup a multi-million pound fee from a recently aborted mammoth [...]

19 November 2017
Tory rural broadband promise under threat

A Tory pledge to deliver better broadband to 1.4m rural homes is under threat of being delayed by years. [...]

19 November 2017
TalkTalk boss: Dividend to stay put, despite falling into the red

TalkTalk investors today scrambled for cover as the telecoms provider revealed profits had dried up. [...]

15 November 2017
Better broadband by laying fibre in sewers? Rats the way you do it

A leading broadband provider believes it has hit the ideas jackpot in the battle to boost Britain's broadband [...]

14 November 2017
Here's why Vodafone shares have just jumped

Mobile giant Vodafone today doubled full-year growth forecasts, boosted by a strong roll-out of Internet of Things [...]

14 November 2017
