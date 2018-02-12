Boris bikes

Santander Cycles hire scheme pedals into Brixton after record-breaking 2017

Transport for London's Santander Cycles scheme has arrived in Brixton with the opening of seven new docking stations [...]

12 February 2018
Christmas comes early for Boris bikes as they smash annual hire record

London’s Santander Cycles, more commonly known to most in the city as Boris bikes, will pedal into the new [...]

22 December 2017
Hires of Santander Cycles hit new high but Brixton launch gets pushed back

Since the unveiling of the snazzy new Santander Cycles last month, more people seem to be donning their Lycra. [...]

22 November 2017
12 ways to relive the summer in London this weekend

With temperatures set to hit 23 degrees in the capital this weekend, Londoners have been given one last chance [...]

13 October 2017
On your bike - the best cycling apps

Ever since Bradley Wiggins kick started the UK's dominance of professional cycling in 2012, the sport has seen [...]

12 September 2017
Two more bike-sharing startups are bringing hundreds more cycles to London

Mobike, obike, o not another bike... cycle-sharing is about to get even more crowded in London. [...]

5 September 2017
A London council has swept oBike off its streets

Bike sharing company oBike faced yet more disagreements with London local authorities today, this time after [...]

5 August 2017
On yer Mobike: Another cycle sharing scheme's arrived in London

It looks like Londoners will have more bike choices than ever before, as another cycle sharing scheme pulls up [...]

31 July 2017
oDear, oBike: Dockless bike startup's London launch doesn't go as planned

Bad news for Singapore-based startup oBike, which just this week brought its dockless bike-sharing platform to [...]

14 July 2017
London welcomes oBike, not Mobike... which denies having no bikes

A cut-price rival to London's iconic Boris Bikes will today set up camp in the capital as Britain's bike-sharing [...]

12 July 2017
Boris bikes are coming to Brixton later this year

Good news for cycling fans in south London as Boris bikes are coming to Brixton later this year.  [...]

7 July 2017
The Chinese are coming: Boris bikes under threat from a new kid in town

The world’s largest bike-sharing firm is in discussions with London councils to bring in a cheaper alternative, [...]

29 June 2017
Pride in London gets underway as the capital's transport goes rainbow

Celebrations for the Pride in London fortnight have kicked off, with more than 60 events planned for the capital [...]

25 June 2017
A new breed of Boris bikes could be hitting a uni campus near you

Uni students could soon be zipping around campus on their own versions of Boris bikes, as Santander is launching [...]

6 March 2017
Sports stars tell Londoners to get on yer bike this winter

London's cyclists were given a helping hand to brighten up on the roads as part of a new initiative supported [...]

24 October 2016
