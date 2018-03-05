Blockchain

Private equity could soon see its tech M&A bubble burst, warns report

A flurry of technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are set to happen before 2020, a new report predicts. [...]

5 March 2018
1
859
This Westminster-based suit company is now accepting cryptcurrencies

Artefact London, a custom suit company that made the 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 List, is now accepting cryptocurrency [...]

1 March 2018
7
151
Harnessing tech can help break the glass ceiling

While issues around diversity and inclusion have been well and truly thrust into the spotlight following a year [...]

1 March 2018
3
252
Blockchain firms sponsors ground-breaking Le Mans 24-hours attempt

A motorsport team aiming to be the first ever all-disabled participant in the iconic Le Mans 24-hours race has [...]

28 February 2018
9
275
Experts see mining stocks outshining the wider market yet again in 2018

More than half of senior decision makers in the mining industry expect mining stocks to outperform the wider [...]

27 February 2018
2
188
Blockchain boom won't be confined to the diamond sector, De Beers exec says

A top boss at De Beers expects the company's blockchain-backed diamond platform to be used more broadly across [...]

22 February 2018
381
The Treasury Select Committee has launched a probe into cryptocurrencies

The Treasury Select Committee will today launch an inquiry into cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and distributed [...]

22 February 2018
12
449
This Aim-listed investment firm has backed Telegram's ICO

An investment firm listed on London's alternative market has invested in the initial coin offering of messaging [...]

21 February 2018
2
547
This investment advisor is warning to stay away from cryptocurrencies

An investment adviser has warned against investing in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies amid growing interest [...]

21 February 2018
1
688
Venezuela launches its controversial cryptocurrency, the petro

The Venezuelan government has launched its new cryptocurrency, the petro, as the country struggles amid US sanctions [...]

20 February 2018
8
834
Beware the cryptocurrency hype

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it, as philosopher George Santayana famously wrote. [...]

20 February 2018
2
632
Here's how you can avoid getting burnt in the cryptocurrency revolution

Investing in cryptocurrency is not for the faint-hearted – a fact that has become increasingly apparent over [...]

20 February 2018
10
995
S&P: Retail investors will be biggest losers of bitcoin bubble bursting

A total collapse of cryptocurrencies would hit retail investors hardest and leave global banks largely unscathed [...]

19 February 2018
1
536
A new fintech accelerator is launching in London

London is getting a new tech accelerator that will focus on fintech, in particular startups looking to shake up [...]

19 February 2018
6
1,270
WhatsApp rival Telegram raises $850m in ICO

A controversial messaging app that rivals WhatsApp has raised millions of dollars by issuing its own version [...]

18 February 2018
51
3,558

