A flurry of technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are set to happen before 2020, a new report predicts. [...]
Artefact London, a custom suit company that made the 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 List, is now accepting cryptocurrency [...]
While issues around diversity and inclusion have been well and truly thrust into the spotlight following a year [...]
A motorsport team aiming to be the first ever all-disabled participant in the iconic Le Mans 24-hours race has [...]
More than half of senior decision makers in the mining industry expect mining stocks to outperform the wider [...]
A top boss at De Beers expects the company's blockchain-backed diamond platform to be used more broadly across [...]
The Treasury Select Committee will today launch an inquiry into cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and distributed [...]
An investment firm listed on London's alternative market has invested in the initial coin offering of messaging [...]
An investment adviser has warned against investing in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies amid growing interest [...]
The Venezuelan government has launched its new cryptocurrency, the petro, as the country struggles amid US sanctions [...]
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it, as philosopher George Santayana famously wrote. [...]
Investing in cryptocurrency is not for the faint-hearted – a fact that has become increasingly apparent over [...]
A total collapse of cryptocurrencies would hit retail investors hardest and leave global banks largely unscathed [...]
London is getting a new tech accelerator that will focus on fintech, in particular startups looking to shake up [...]
A controversial messaging app that rivals WhatsApp has raised millions of dollars by issuing its own version [...]
