Bespoke Living

Would you buy a home built by a famous hotel or car brand?

For most people, getting a mortgage is the biggest financial commitment they’ll ever make. [...]

22 February 2018
Sir Mark Rylance on the architecture behind his favourite theatres

In a theatre you need to hear the truth, while in a cinema you need to see it. [...]

21 February 2018
The contemporary ski chalets that look more like Bond lairs

Modern ski chalets are more like Bond lairs than rustic cabins. We grab our skis and take a tour of the best ones [...]

30 November 2017
Flats in this old Victorian school in Hackney are now worth over £1m

There’s something to be said for going back to school – especially when it’s as architecturally grand as [...]

29 November 2017
What became of Television Centre, the BBC's former home in White City?

When BBC Television Centre in White City, west London, was opened by the Queen in 1961, it was described by then [...]

28 November 2017
What famous author had a pot of paint thrown over their Blue Plaque?

Last year, all of our favourite celebrities died. This year, we found out they were all terrible people. In this [...]

27 November 2017
The fascinating stories behind the greatest Lego brick builds

I got my first set of Lego bricks when I was five years old. [...]

2 October 2017
How to build a rural retreat with a helipad from a guy who did it

Dreaming of having a great house is one thing, but those with real ambition dream of a great house with land. [...]

29 September 2017
The first homes of Atlantis on a palm-shaped island in Dubai

Seen from above, The Palm looks like someone has taken a piece of chalk and doodled in the ocean. [...]

29 September 2017
How London's top restaurants design their dining spaces

Few things in the restaurant design world have been so hotly debated as the humble tablecloth. [...]

29 June 2017
Forget Mar-a-Lago: This was Churchill's exclusive Floridian members club

When I die, I don’t want to go to heaven; I want to go to The Surf Club.” Such was the gleeful wish of a society [...]

29 June 2017
David Bowie's old recording studio is now a £24m mansion

As famous houses go, there are few that are as innovative or as interesting as the Maison de Verre, in central [...]

27 June 2017
The Four Seasons tower spearheading a Boston real estate revival

Boston’s strong and it’s never been stronger. The historical, academic heart of the USA’s east coast is [...]

27 June 2017
The stories behind London's newest arts venues

A famous Churchill anecdote recalls the time the former Prime Minister was asked to cut arts funding to aid the [...]

27 April 2017
A potted history of iconic British heritage brand Wedgwood

Some child actors go off the rails, some become stars, and a rare few, such as Lee Broom, Wedgwood’s new collaborator, [...]

27 April 2017
