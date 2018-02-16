I’m at Battersea Power Station to lay my hands on the textured interiors options that off-plan buyers of the [...]
The proposed £1.6bn sale of Battersea Power Station to a pair of Malaysian funds will be one of the largest [...]
A critical part of Transport for London's (TfL) £1bn extension to the Northern Line may remain mothballed until [...]
It's been a difficult summer for some large cap companies in the UK. [...]
The last time Battersea Power Station flung its doors wide for Open House, 40,000 people turned up. [...]
Battersea Power Station has finished painting its iconic chimneys ahead of schedule. [...]
Architect: Frank GehryKnown for: Guggenheim Museum, Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris.Vision: “A design that’s [...]
The chairman of Wandsworth's planning committee has said the council had no option but to allow the developers [...]
London’s most famous architects went spoon-to-spoon this week to snatch the coveted title of 2017 architectural [...]
It is an unfortunate truth that our trusty River Thames is one of the most underused rivers in the world. Once, [...]
There’s been a lot of concern for the prime London market recently, with talk of a price bubble ready to burst [...]
In recent years, the UK has stepped up its game in Islamic finance. In 2014, for example, it became the first [...]
The head of the Battersea Power Station Development Company, Rob Tincknell, has issued a rallying call to property [...]
For those disenchanted Londoners considering a move to the country, but afraid of spending half their lives on [...]
Greenwich Peninsula has never been thought of fondly. [...]
