Battersea Power Station unveils new interiors for its show apartments

I’m at Battersea Power Station to lay my hands on the textured interiors options that off-plan buyers of the [...]

16 February 2018
Battersea Power Station's £1.6bn sale is among the largest UK deals ever

The proposed £1.6bn sale of Battersea Power Station to a pair of Malaysian funds will be one of the largest [...]

18 January 2018
A crucial part of the £1bn Northern Line extension is under threat

A critical part of Transport for London's (TfL) £1bn extension to the Northern Line may remain mothballed until [...]

28 September 2017
Is there a case for holding blue chips anymore?

It's been a difficult summer for some large cap companies in the UK. [...]

12 September 2017
Open House 2017: How to get tickets for Battersea Power Station

The last time Battersea Power Station flung its doors wide for Open House, 40,000 people turned up. [...]

8 September 2017
Battersea Power Station's chimneys are complete

Battersea Power Station has finished painting its iconic chimneys ahead of schedule.  [...]

30 August 2017
A concise guide to London's upcoming resi skyscrapers

Architect: Frank GehryKnown for: Guggenheim Museum, Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris.Vision: “A design that’s [...]

13 July 2017
Planning chief: Battersea housing quota risked "serious challenges"

The chairman of Wandsworth's planning committee has said the council had no option but to allow the developers [...]

23 June 2017
Which architect made St Paul's out of sponge cake?

London’s most famous architects went spoon-to-spoon this week to snatch the coveted title of 2017 architectural [...]

15 June 2017
Why London estate agents are banking on the riverbank

It is an unfortunate truth that our trusty River Thames is one of the most underused rivers in the world. Once, [...]

19 May 2017
The PCL market isn't in trouble, it's just going south of the river

There’s been a lot of concern for the prime London market recently, with talk of a price bubble ready to burst [...]

26 March 2017
London’s Islamic finance boom shows that innovation is in the City’s DNA

In recent years, the UK has stepped up its game in Islamic finance. In 2014, for example, it became the first [...]

20 March 2017
Battersea Power Station boss issues rallying call over stamp duty

The head of the Battersea Power Station Development Company, Rob Tincknell, has issued a rallying call to property [...]

15 March 2017
Here are London's top five pied-a-terre hotspots

For those disenchanted Londoners considering a move to the country, but afraid of spending half their lives on [...]

10 March 2017
In our rush to solve the housing crisis, we're forgetting about one thing

Greenwich Peninsula has never been thought of fondly. [...]

3 February 2017
