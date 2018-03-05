Autumn Budget 2017

Car sales down 2.8 per cent after drop in diesel demand

New car registrations dropped by 2.8 per cent in February following a decline in the sales of diesel vehicles, [...]

5 March 2018
It's pensioners, not first-time buyers, who should get stamp duty relief

Stamp duty is in the news again. [...]

18 January 2018
World pension ages on the rise: when will you retire?

State pension ages are rising around the world. Most countries will increase the point at which people can withdraw [...]

1 December 2017
This was a mixed Budget for British SMEs

British businesses waited with bated breath for the chancellor to serve them another blow in his Budget speech [...]

27 November 2017
Brexit lurks behind Britain’s cautious Budget

British Chancellors are used to facing intense scrutiny on Budget Day. Yet Philip Hammond spent weeks in the spotlight [...]

24 November 2017
Failure to act on green belt a "big disappointment", Tories say

The "big disappointment" from yesterday's Budget was a failure to shake up green belt restrictions, according [...]

23 November 2017
Public debt to stay above financial crisis levels until 2060 says IFS

Government debt will not return to levels seen before the financial crisis until 2060 owing to the UK's weak [...]

23 November 2017
Think tank sounds alarm over falling living standards

Alarm bells have been sounded over living standards, with one think tank warning that Britain is on course for [...]

23 November 2017
Hammond glosses over gloomy growth

There's a wonderful clip doing the rounds of Australian MP Bob Katter answering a question on the country’s [...]

23 November 2017
The Budget was a valiant attempt at an impossible balancing act

The chancellor was handed a tough challenge in his Budget yesterday by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). [...]

23 November 2017
Hammond pledges billions to build

​Chancellor Philip Hammond yesterday promised to turn Britain into a prosperous nation of homeowners, yet was [...]

23 November 2017
Sadiq Khan says the Budget is the worst for Londoners "in a generation"

London mayor Sadiq Khan has described today's Budget as the worst for the capital "in a generation". [...]

22 November 2017
Here's where first-time buyers will find the biggest stamp duty savings

First-time buyers are being treated by the chancellor to a helping hand (albeit small) when it comes getting on [...]

22 November 2017
Tories rally behind "Tigger" Hammond despite OBR warnings

Conservative MPs have rallied behind Philip Hammond after his long-awaited Autumn Budget. [...]

22 November 2017
Market reaction to the Budget: Meh

Market reaction to Philip Hammond's Budget statement today was muted, with a small rise in the value of sterling [...]

22 November 2017
Small businesses rejoice as VAT threshold reduction appears to be shelved

The government is "not minded" to reduce Britain's VAT registration threshold, though Chancellor Philip Hammond [...]

22 November 2017
From cough sweets to Jeremy Clarkson – six of Hammond's best budget jokes

Today’s Autumn Budget speech was injected with usual levity by Chancellor Philip Hammond. [...]

22 November 2017
Autumn Budget 2017: Hammond stays on track to hit 17pc corporation tax

Corporation tax was maintained at 19 per cent in today's budget, however, the chancellor announced chances to [...]

22 November 2017
Budget 2017: City economists react to growth downgrade

A long overdue downgrade for productivity growth assumptions has had a knock-on effect on growth and borrowing [...]

22 November 2017
Autumn Budget 2017: How business leaders, unions, and experts reacted

“Against a sombre economic backdrop, the Chancellor today gripped the steering wheel on the UK economy. This [...]

22 November 2017
Hammond's stamp duty pledge will push house prices up

Philip Hammond's big housing announcement was met with cheers in the House of Commons this afternoon - but the [...]

22 November 2017
Budget 2017: Government's economic forecasts revised down significantly

Government forecasts have been significantly revised down following a belated acknowledgement of the UK's poor [...]

22 November 2017
Budget: Private jet and first class travellers face rise in air travel tax

Calls to slash air passenger duty to keep Britain competitive as it leaves the European Union were not acceded [...]

22 November 2017
Budget 2017: Economic forecasts do not include Brexit divorce bill

Economic forecasts relied on by chancellor Philip Hammond in his Budget make no allowance for a so-called Brexit [...]

22 November 2017
Here's how Twitter reacted to Hammond's Budget jokes

Prepare to cringe... [...]

22 November 2017
Here are all today's Autumn Budget announcements that you need to know

Chancellor Philip Hammond has unveiled the Autumn Budget, saying the UK must "seize the opportunities" for Britain [...]

22 November 2017
Spreadsheet Phil decides not to dabble in pensions and savings

Sweeping changes to the UK's pensions and savings regime were largely avoided by chancellor Philip Hammond today. [...]

22 November 2017
Hammond targets tech giants on tax avoidance to raise £200m a year

The chancellor has put tech firms firmly in his sights, announcing a change to the way online businesses are taxed [...]

22 November 2017
Autumn Budget 2017: What are the new personal allowances?

The higher rate income tax personal allowance threshold will be raised to £46,350 from April, the chancellor [...]

22 November 2017
Autumn Budget 2017: Chancellor Philip Hammond's speech in full

You can read the chancellor's Budget speech in full here:  [...]

22 November 2017
