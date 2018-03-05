Autumn Budget 2017

New car registrations dropped by 2.8 per cent in February following a decline in the sales of diesel vehicles, [...]
Stamp duty is in the news again. [...]
State pension ages are rising around the world. Most countries will increase the point at which people can withdraw [...]
British businesses waited with bated breath for the chancellor to serve them another blow in his Budget speech [...]
British Chancellors are used to facing intense scrutiny on Budget Day. Yet Philip Hammond spent weeks in the spotlight [...]
The "big disappointment" from yesterday's Budget was a failure to shake up green belt restrictions, according [...]
Government debt will not return to levels seen before the financial crisis until 2060 owing to the UK's weak [...]
Alarm bells have been sounded over living standards, with one think tank warning that Britain is on course for [...]
There's a wonderful clip doing the rounds of Australian MP Bob Katter answering a question on the country’s [...]
The chancellor was handed a tough challenge in his Budget yesterday by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). [...]
Chancellor Philip Hammond yesterday promised to turn Britain into a prosperous nation of homeowners, yet was [...]
London mayor Sadiq Khan has described today's Budget as the worst for the capital "in a generation". [...]
First-time buyers are being treated by the chancellor to a helping hand (albeit small) when it comes getting on [...]
Conservative MPs have rallied behind Philip Hammond after his long-awaited Autumn Budget. [...]
Market reaction to Philip Hammond's Budget statement today was muted, with a small rise in the value of sterling [...]
The government is "not minded" to reduce Britain's VAT registration threshold, though Chancellor Philip Hammond [...]
Today’s Autumn Budget speech was injected with usual levity by Chancellor Philip Hammond. [...]
Corporation tax was maintained at 19 per cent in today's budget, however, the chancellor announced chances to [...]
A long overdue downgrade for productivity growth assumptions has had a knock-on effect on growth and borrowing [...]
“Against a sombre economic backdrop, the Chancellor today gripped the steering wheel on the UK economy. This [...]
Philip Hammond's big housing announcement was met with cheers in the House of Commons this afternoon - but the [...]
Government forecasts have been significantly revised down following a belated acknowledgement of the UK's poor [...]
Calls to slash air passenger duty to keep Britain competitive as it leaves the European Union were not acceded [...]
Economic forecasts relied on by chancellor Philip Hammond in his Budget make no allowance for a so-called Brexit [...]
Prepare to cringe... [...]
Chancellor Philip Hammond has unveiled the Autumn Budget, saying the UK must "seize the opportunities" for Britain [...]
Sweeping changes to the UK's pensions and savings regime were largely avoided by chancellor Philip Hammond today. [...]
The chancellor has put tech firms firmly in his sights, announcing a change to the way online businesses are taxed [...]
The higher rate income tax personal allowance threshold will be raised to £46,350 from April, the chancellor [...]
You can read the chancellor's Budget speech in full here: [...]
