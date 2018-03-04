Investors who may have been misled into paying higher fees are set to get £34m in compensation from asset managers. [...]
BNP Paribas Asset Management has decided to ditch tobacco investments across all of its actively managed vehicles. [...]
The EU should brace itself for the worst-case scenario. Those are the (rather disconcerting) words of European [...]
Shares in Deutsche Bank edged higher this morning after it confirmed it will float a minority stake in DWS, its [...]
Standard Life Aberdeen has sold its insurance arm to specialist insurer Phoenix in a deal worth £3.24bn. [...]
London is getting a new tech accelerator that will focus on fintech, in particular startups looking to shake up [...]
A top shareholder advisory firm has advised investors in wholesaler Booker to reject a £3.7bn takeover bid from [...]
Standard Life Aberdeen was today dealt a blow after being stripped of £109bn of assets it manages on behalf of [...]
US asset management group Blackstone has named Jon Gray as its new president. [...]
Active fund managers have improved their performance over the last year – but the odds of picking a successful [...]
Gina Miller, the campaigner who successfully fought for parliament to vote on the initiation of Brexit, has released [...]
Euromoney Institutional Investor, the events and business information group which owns Euromoney magazine, has [...]
One of Europe's largest asset managers, Paris-headquartered Amundi, has lifted its 2020 targets this morning, [...]
A portfolio manager at River and Mercantile Asset Management has left the business after an internal investigation [...]
South African bank Investec, which has a weighty presence in the City, has become the latest institution to appoint [...]
Giant fund houses Aberdeen Standard Investments and Fidelity have topped the list every fund manager wants to [...]
This Saturday, City workers will be able to celebrate surviving through one month of a dreaded new regulatory [...]
Seven Investment Management (7IM) has bucked the trend of moving towards passive investing, increasing its focus [...]
In a voting recommendations document seen by City A.M., ISS said a vote against the proposed acquisition "is [...]
The man who first coined the term BRICs - the economics sage Jim O’Neill - has just passed a surprisingly upbeat [...]
The big fish of the asset management world are continuing to hunt down their smaller rivals, as Franklin Templeton [...]
Global investors are less worried about stock markets peaking in 2018, according to a new survey, as the consensus [...]
Investors in Britain's biggest doorstep lender were today delivered a fresh blow as an equity raise became "increasingly [...]
Stock markets are rallying, central banks are drifting to the exit as low inflation persists, and economies are [...]
Brexit campaigner Gina Miller has once again stolen the limelight, with a plan to sue the City watchdog over its [...]
Euronext has become the latest exchange to win a reprieve from a new "open access" competition rule, adding its [...]
A number of UK investment platforms have suspended hundreds of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and investment companies [...]
Wealth manager Full Circle Asset Management has slipped into administration, after losing a court battle with [...]
Jeremy Grantham, the founder of asset management firm GMO who is credited with predicting the housing bubble [...]
Last week, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced a delay to its proposed introduction of a new listing [...]
