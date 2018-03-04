Asset management

Investors set to receive £34m compensation from misleading fund managers

Investors who may have been misled into paying higher fees are set to get £34m in compensation from asset managers. [...]

4 March 2018
BNP Paribas' funds arm has ditched tobacco investments

BNP Paribas Asset Management has decided to ditch tobacco investments across all of its actively managed vehicles. [...]

1 March 2018
What Italy means to EU: Should investors be worried about the election?

The EU should brace itself for the worst-case scenario. Those are the (rather disconcerting) words of European [...]

27 February 2018
Deutsche Bank has confirmed the €2bn IPO of its asset management arm

Shares in Deutsche Bank edged higher this morning after it confirmed it will float a minority stake in DWS, its [...]

26 February 2018
Standard Life Aberdeen sells insurance arm for £3.2bn

Standard Life Aberdeen has sold its insurance arm to specialist insurer Phoenix in a deal worth £3.24bn. [...]

23 February 2018
A new fintech accelerator is launching in London

London is getting a new tech accelerator that will focus on fintech, in particular startups looking to shake up [...]

19 February 2018
Top advisory firm says Booker shareholders should reject £3.7bn Tesco deal

A top shareholder advisory firm has advised investors in wholesaler Booker to reject a £3.7bn takeover bid from [...]

16 February 2018
Standard Life Aberdeen slumps after losing £109bn of Scottish Widows assets

Standard Life Aberdeen was today dealt a blow after being stripped of £109bn of assets it manages on behalf of [...]

15 February 2018
Blackstone has named its new president

US asset management group Blackstone has named Jon Gray as its new president. [...]

13 February 2018
Active fund managers "no better than a coin toss", says research

Active fund managers have improved their performance over the last year – but the odds of picking a successful [...]

13 February 2018
Gina Miller releases dossier of rule-breaking firms in challenge to FCA

Gina Miller, the campaigner who successfully fought for parliament to vote on the initiation of Brexit, has released [...]

12 February 2018
Euromoney sells intelligence division to private equity for more than $180m

Euromoney Institutional Investor, the events and business information group which owns Euromoney magazine, has [...]

12 February 2018
Mega asset manager Amundi lifts 2020 profit expectations, but shares slide

One of Europe's largest asset managers, Paris-headquartered Amundi, has lifted its 2020 targets this morning, [...]

9 February 2018
River and Mercantile fund head ousted following investigation

A portfolio manager at River and Mercantile Asset Management ​has left the business after an internal investigation [...]

7 February 2018
Investec has appointed two co-CEOs to take over from top management

South African bank Investec, which has a weighty presence in the City, has become the latest institution to appoint [...]

6 February 2018
Aberdeen Standard Investments in the doghouse with four lagging funds

Giant fund houses Aberdeen Standard Investments and Fidelity have topped the list every fund manager wants to [...]

3 February 2018
One month after the Mifid II tsunami: The City has its head above water

This Saturday, City workers will be able to celebrate surviving through one month of a dreaded new regulatory [...]

2 February 2018
7IM is kicking the passive trend to focus on active managers

Seven Investment Management (7IM) has bucked the trend of moving towards passive investing, increasing its focus [...]

29 January 2018
Cineworld's Regal deal in trouble as shareholders warned to vote against

In a voting recommendations document seen by City A.M., ISS said a vote against the proposed acquisition "is [...]

24 January 2018
A rare moment of Brexit brightness from the Great Remainer

The man who first coined the term BRICs - the economics sage Jim O’Neill - has just passed a surprisingly upbeat [...]

23 January 2018
Franklin Templeton swallows up Edinburgh Partners

The big fish of the asset management world are continuing to hunt down their smaller rivals, as Franklin Templeton [...]

17 January 2018
Investors are less worried about an equities market meltdown in 2018

Global investors are less worried about stock markets peaking in 2018, according to a new survey, as the consensus [...]

16 January 2018
Provident shares crash as rights issue becomes "increasingly likely"

Investors in Britain's biggest doorstep lender were today delivered a fresh blow as an equity raise became "increasingly [...]

16 January 2018
Will 2018 be another perfect year for stocks?

Stock markets are rallying, central banks are drifting to the exit as low inflation persists, and economies are [...]

16 January 2018
Gina Miller is planning to sue the FCA over its leniency on Mifid II

Brexit campaigner Gina Miller has once again stolen the limelight, with a plan to sue the City watchdog over its [...]

15 January 2018
Euronext gets reprieve from new competition rule by blaming Brexit

Euronext has become the latest exchange to win a reprieve from a new "open access" competition rule, adding its [...]

4 January 2018
More investment platforms forced to suspend funds as new rules bite

A number of UK investment platforms have suspended hundreds of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and investment companies [...]

4 January 2018
Wealth manager Full Circle falls into administration after court loss

Wealth manager Full Circle Asset Management has slipped into administration, after losing a court battle with [...]

4 January 2018
Jeremy Grantham warns the stock market is headed for a "melt-up"

Jeremy Grantham, the founder of asset management firm GMO who is credited with predicting the housing bubble [...]

4 January 2018
Why the international scramble for the Aramco IPO might prove futile

Last week, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced a delay to its proposed introduction of a new listing [...]

4 January 2018
