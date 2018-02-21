Artificial intelligence (AI) and robots

A startup using artificial intelligence to track employees and improve their productivity has raised fresh cash [...]
The UK government has created its own artificial intelligence tool to help identify extremist content online in [...]
First they could play chess, then they could dance around (on wheels) and balance on one foot, but the latest [...]
City jobs will be lost to automation earlier than those in the wider job market, new research reveals. [...]
Trouble telling your sauvignon blanc from your chardonnay? Wondering what to serve at that dinner party you have [...]
A UK-based smart battery maker has announced it is partnering with Itochu, one of Japan's largest trading houses, [...]
Over 900,000 London jobs will be put at risk due to the potential impact of automation and globalisation, but [...]
Facebook has poached a top scientist from a UK tech startup to lead its artificial intelligence efforts. [...]
The march of artificial intelligence continues... [...]
Many companies already know that women are becoming more prominent as wealth holders, are directing more wealth [...]
The biggest technology brands in the world and the relative minnows wanting to take them on will be thrown together this [...]
The rise of the robots will bring with it greater inequality rather than mass unemployment, according to fresh [...]
If you pay attention to the countless academic studies devoted to the subject or the dire prophecies from Elon [...]
A London startup using artificial intelligence to help boost revenues for hotels has raised several million [...]
ING has introduced a new tool to help its traders that's powered by artificial intelligence in the latest fintech [...]
