Artificial intelligence (AI) and robots

Brent Hoberman's backed a startup tracking employees with AI

A startup using artificial intelligence to track employees and improve their productivity has raised fresh cash [...]

21 February 2018
19
824
The government has created its own AI tech to spot extremist content online

The UK government has created its own artificial intelligence tool to help identify extremist content online in [...]

13 February 2018
139
Watch: A headless robot can now open doors for you

First they could play chess, then they could dance around (on wheels) and balance on one foot, but the latest [...]

13 February 2018
1
173
Robots are coming for City jobs first

City jobs will be lost to automation earlier than those in the wider job market, new research reveals. [...]

6 February 2018
53
1,672
Lidl's created a chatbot called Margot to teach you about wine

Trouble telling your sauvignon blanc from your chardonnay? Wondering what to serve at that dinner party you have [...]

31 January 2018
14
833
This UK smart battery maker is launching its tech in Japan

A UK-based smart battery maker has announced it is partnering with Itochu, one of Japan's largest trading houses, [...]

29 January 2018
39
395
Ranked: British cities most and least at risk of job losses from automation

Over 900,000 London jobs will be put at risk due to the potential impact of automation and globalisation, but [...]

29 January 2018
27
763
Facebook's poached an expert from a UK startup to lead its AI efforts

Facebook has poached a top scientist from a UK tech startup to lead its artificial intelligence efforts. [...]

24 January 2018
32
542
Robot bookworms? AI can now read as well as humans

The march of artificial intelligence continues... [...]

16 January 2018
243
Can machine learning change the game for female investors in 2018?

Many companies already know that women are becoming more prominent as wealth holders, are directing more wealth [...]

10 January 2018
5
688
Here's what you can expect from CES 2018

The biggest technology brands in the world and the relative minnows wanting to take them on will be thrown together this [...]

7 January 2018
2
566
Robots could lead to greater wage inequality, think tank warns

The rise of the robots will bring with it greater inequality rather than mass unemployment, according to fresh [...]

28 December 2017
5
440
Could a robot replace Jose Mourinho? The growing presence of AI in football

If you pay attention to the countless academic studies devoted to the subject or the dire prophecies from Elon [...]

19 December 2017
6
881
This startup using AI to help hotels boost revenues has raised £2.5m

A London startup using artificial intelligence to help boost revenues for hotels has raised several million [...]

14 December 2017
45
593
This bank is using artificial intelligence to help, not replace traders

ING has introduced a new tool to help its traders that's powered by artificial intelligence in the latest fintech [...]

12 December 2017
36
623

