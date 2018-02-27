Small businesses just want to be understood by their finance provider. And distressed businesses are those most [...]
Arbuthnot Latham, the historic City private bank, has poached a managing director from Shawbrook Bank to run its [...]
Smaller British businesses are increasingly wary of bank borrowing even if it means forgoing growth, according [...]
The recent committee hearings on Carillion’s collapse have highlighted once again how crucial access to finance [...]
The UK has helped to prompt a boom in European crowdfunding and peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, according to new [...]
Guy Hands, the private equity personality and founder of Terra Firma, has diluted ownership in his firm by taking [...]
The UK’s largest provider of pay-as-you-go motor insurance, Tempcover, has been bought out by its bosses for [...]
The prospect of Brexit threatens to cause serious damage to the UK’s financial services industry. [...]
There's a lot we can learn from our closest relatives. And no, I’m not talking about human relatives. I’m [...]
Today marks the end of the first year of the bank referral scheme. [...]
Neil Woodford-backed Ratesetter has become the last of the big peer-to-peer lenders to be given the green light by [...]
Every year, tens of thousands of small businesses see their loan applications refused by the big banks. [...]
Zopa is partnering with a building society to offer its loans as it seeks to add more borrowers to the platform. [...]
Former business secretary and Lib Dem Vince Cable has slammed the progress of a government scheme designed to [...]
With the market recently hitting £10bn, crowdfunding is no longer a small fish in the big finance pond. But as [...]
Content tagged with "Alternative finance"