Let GRG be a cautionary tale for finance providers

Small businesses just want to be understood by their finance provider. And distressed businesses are those most [...]

27 February 2018
This historic City bank has just launched an asset-based lending division

Arbuthnot Latham, the historic City private bank, has poached a managing director from Shawbrook Bank to run its [...]

26 February 2018
Small firms look askance at bank borrowing as alternative finance rises

Smaller British businesses are increasingly wary of bank borrowing even if it means forgoing growth, according [...]

20 February 2018
Carillion must be a catalyst for change on the SME finance scene

The recent committee hearings on Carillion’s collapse have highlighted once again how crucial access to finance [...]

19 February 2018
The UK is still leading the way in crowdfunding and P2P lending, data shows

The UK has helped to prompt a boom in European crowdfunding and peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, according to new [...]

22 January 2018
Guy Hands dilutes ownership at Terra Firma bringing in new senior partner

Guy Hands, the private equity personality and founder of Terra Firma, has diluted ownership in his firm by taking [...]

9 January 2018
Tempcover set for growth after bosses lead a £13.3m management buyout

The UK’s largest provider of pay-as-you-go motor insurance, Tempcover, has been bought out by its bosses for [...]

2 January 2018
Let’s make London the green finance capital of the world

The prospect of Brexit threatens to cause serious damage to the UK’s financial services industry. [...]

15 November 2017
No monkey business

There's a lot we can learn from our closest relatives. And no, I’m not talking about human relatives. I’m [...]

2 November 2017
Let’s make SMEs the winners in Treasury push to boost business funding

Today marks the end of the first year of the bank referral scheme. [...]

1 November 2017
Ratesetter's the last of the big P2P lenders to get City watchdog thumbs up

Neil Woodford-backed Ratesetter has become the last of the big peer-to-peer lenders to be given the green light by [...]

17 October 2017
This £4bn problem is stunting SME growth

Every year, tens of thousands of small businesses see their loan applications refused by the big banks. [...]

16 October 2017
Zopa's searching for new borrowers through this building society

Zopa is partnering with a building society to offer its loans as it seeks to add more borrowers to the platform. [...]

2 October 2017
Vince Cable slams progress of government scheme to help finance small firms

Former business secretary and Lib Dem Vince Cable has slammed the progress of a government scheme designed to [...]

11 August 2017
Identifying the risks of crowdfunding

With the market recently hitting £10bn, crowdfunding is no longer a small fish in the big finance pond. But as [...]

27 July 2017
