Gadget reviews

Here are the 9 travel gadgets you need on your next holiday
Steve Hogarty
| Staff
Hands on with Nintendo's latest innovation: a cardboard box
Steve Hogarty
The HomePod is a hell of a speaker but a mildly disappointing assistant
Steve Dinneen
Google's hardware team dropped the ball with the Pixel Buds
Steve Hogarty
The HTC U11+ embiggens the world's first squeezable smartphone
Steve Hogarty
| Staff
Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?
Shadow of the Colossus on PS4 is how this classic was meant to be played
Steve Hogarty
| Staff
Here are the best running wearables and gadgets of 2017
Steve Hogarty
| Staff
Nest Thermostat 3rd Generation is an improvement on a winning formula
Steve Dinneen
Great sound, but these cans will leave you feeling Blue
Steve Dinneen
The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones are an essential iPhone accessory
Steve Hogarty
| Staff
Cozmo the robot is a blindingly clever little gadget
Steve Dinneen
| Staff
The snap happy ZenFone 4 is tough to get excited about
Steve Hogarty
| Staff
The Sonos One is the Alexa-powered smart speaker we've been waiting for
Steve Hogarty
| Staff
