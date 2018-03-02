The problem with being a former Prime Minister is that the title is a permanent reminder to your audience that [...]
Brexit could still be stopped - if the EU accepts fundamental reform, not least when it comes to freedom of movement [...]
With John McDonnell giving lectures at Davos, can business ever trust the Labour party again? [...]
Momentum has strengthened its grip on the Labour party, securing the three places on its ruling National Executive [...]
If asked, I wager most people would say that John Cleese became rich and famous because of his role in the great [...]
A quartet of pro-Brexit heavyweights will next week warn the EU's chief Brexit negotiator of "huge support" for [...]
Google, Facebook and YouTube and other internet giants have been blasted by the UK's security minister for making [...]
I’ve spoken in the past about my longtime membership of the Labour Party and my admiration for Tony Blair’s [...]
Former Prime Ministers form a small club, yet a diverse one. [...]
Since losing its parliamentary majority in June, Theresa May’s coalition government has been hanging by a thread. [...]
Can you imagine the business you are in being run as badly as any British government? [...]
Running one of the biggest design festivals in the world – arguably the biggest – is a bit like running a [...]
Tony Blair has waded back into the Brexit debate, arguing there is a way to limit immigration without leaving [...]
A Labour politician in the mould of Tony Blair would make a better Prime Minister than Theresa May, according [...]
The Brexiteers were in no position to make any promises – least of all that we would take back control of our [...]
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has revealed he flirted with Marxism as a young man, and that reading a biography [...]
The High Court has turned down a bid from an ex-Iraqi general to prosecute former Prime Minister Tony Blair over [...]
Tony Blair has argued that EU leaders are willing to be flexible on freedom of movement of people to "accommodate" [...]
Both bookmakers and pollsters forecasting a victory for Theresa May's Conservatives in tomorrow's General Election, [...]
Yet another British vote rapidly approaches. [...]
Millionaire Labour donor John Mills has pushed back against suggestions that party backers should fund a new political [...]
British politics could be shaken up by the emergence of a new centre-left force after the election, former business [...]
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has been warned to accept the Brexit verdict by the former chief executive of [...]
Our beloved foreign secretary was all over the media recently for describing Jeremy Corbyn as a “mutton-headed [...]
Exactly 20 years since his first Labour victory, former Prime Minister Tony Blair has revealed his hopes for [...]
Going against the grain is back in vogue, with individuals who have argued against conventional orthodoxy truly [...]
The Conservative Party holds a 22-point lead over Labour, a new poll on Sunday showed. [...]
Tony Blair is tempted to return to politics – and it's all because of Brexit. [...]
The one iron rule in British politics is don’t mess with the Rock. Gibraltar is pure third-rail politics that [...]
Former Labour MP George Galloway is seeking a Westminster return in an upcoming Manchester by-election. [...]
