Tony Blair

Editor's Notes: Blair’s latest bid to stop Brexit is a desperate fantasy

Editor's Notes: Blair’s latest bid to stop Brexit is a desperate fantasy

The problem with being a former Prime Minister is that the title is a permanent reminder to your audience that [...]

2 March 2018
Shares
7
Views
1,254
Blair: Brexit can be stopped - if EU reforms freedom of movement

Blair: Brexit can be stopped - if EU reforms freedom of movement

Brexit could still be stopped - if the EU accepts fundamental reform, not least when it comes to freedom of movement [...]

1 March 2018
Shares
9
Views
736
With John McDonnell at Davos, can business ever trust Labour again?

With John McDonnell at Davos, can business ever trust Labour again?

With John McDonnell giving lectures at Davos, can business ever trust the Labour party again? [...]

26 January 2018
Views
548
Momentum strengthens grip on "21st century socialist" Labour

Momentum strengthens grip on "21st century socialist" Labour

Momentum has strengthened its grip on the Labour party, securing the three places on its ruling National Executive [...]

15 January 2018
Views
118
Theresa May’s lamentable reshuffle proves she is not fit to govern

Theresa May’s lamentable reshuffle proves she is not fit to govern

If asked, I wager most people would say that John Cleese became rich and famous because of his role in the great [...]

10 January 2018
Shares
7
Views
514
Leading Brexiteers set for Barnier Brussels showdown

Leading Brexiteers set for Barnier Brussels showdown

A quartet of pro-Brexit heavyweights will next week warn the EU's chief Brexit negotiator of "huge support" for [...]

6 January 2018
Shares
678
Views
1,907
"Ruthless profiteer" tech giants face tax raid for refusal to fight terror

"Ruthless profiteer" tech giants face tax raid for refusal to fight terror

Google, Facebook and YouTube and other internet giants have been blasted by the UK's security minister for making [...]

31 December 2017
Shares
1
Views
309
As 2017 ends, what is the state of the British Labour Party?

As 2017 ends, what is the state of the British Labour Party?

I’ve spoken in the past about my longtime membership of the Labour Party and my admiration for Tony Blair’s [...]

21 December 2017
Shares
32
Views
1,501
Tony Blair has nothing to add to the Brexit debate

Tony Blair has nothing to add to the Brexit debate

Former Prime Ministers form a small club, yet a diverse one. [...]

18 December 2017
Shares
5,895
Views
2,393
What Prime Minister Corbyn would do to the British economy

What Prime Minister Corbyn would do to the British economy

Since losing its parliamentary majority in June, Theresa May’s coalition government has been hanging by a thread. [...]

30 November 2017
Shares
7
Views
1,897
Faint-hearted politicians have no place in negotiating Brexit

Faint-hearted politicians have no place in negotiating Brexit

Can you imagine the business you are in being run as badly as any British government? [...]

11 October 2017
Shares
1,266
Views
5,131
LDF director says other cities are "hungry for London's design crown"

LDF director says other cities are "hungry for London's design crown"

Running one of the biggest design festivals in the world – arguably the biggest – is a bit like running a [...]

15 September 2017
Shares
7
Views
277
Tony Blair admits open borders are no longer appropriate for the UK

Tony Blair admits open borders are no longer appropriate for the UK

Tony Blair has waded back into the Brexit debate, arguing there is a way to limit immigration without leaving [...]

10 September 2017
Shares
36
Views
890
Tony Blair figure would be better PM than Theresa May says major Tory donor

Tony Blair figure would be better PM than Theresa May says major Tory donor

A Labour politician in the mould of Tony Blair would make a better Prime Minister than Theresa May, according [...]

9 September 2017
Shares
196
Views
1,050
The immigration policies we need won’t come from Brexit

The immigration policies we need won’t come from Brexit

The Brexiteers were in no position to make any promises – least of all that we would take back control of our [...]

23 August 2017
Shares
456
Views
2,552
Tony Blair says he was "briefly a Trot"

Tony Blair says he was "briefly a Trot"

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has revealed he flirted with Marxism as a young man, and that reading a biography [...]

10 August 2017
Shares
12
Views
991
High Court blocks private prosecution of Tony Blair over the Iraq War

High Court blocks private prosecution of Tony Blair over the Iraq War

The High Court has turned down a bid from an ex-Iraqi general to prosecute former Prime Minister Tony Blair over [...]

31 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
198
Tony Blair: EU leaders willing to "accommodate" Britain in Brexit talks

Tony Blair: EU leaders willing to "accommodate" Britain in Brexit talks

Tony Blair has argued that EU leaders are willing to be flexible on freedom of movement of people to "accommodate" [...]

15 July 2017
Shares
6
Views
888
Election Battlegrounds - Five seats beyond London to watch for overnight

Election Battlegrounds - Five seats beyond London to watch for overnight

Both bookmakers and pollsters forecasting a victory for Theresa May's Conservatives in tomorrow's General Election, [...]

7 June 2017
Shares
4
Views
797
General Election 2017: How will markets react to a May or Corbyn victory?

General Election 2017: How will markets react to a May or Corbyn victory?

Yet another British vote rapidly approaches. [...]

6 June 2017
Shares
41
Views
2,180
Labour donor Mills warns against attempts to create a new centrist party

Labour donor Mills warns against attempts to create a new centrist party

Millionaire Labour donor John Mills has pushed back against suggestions that party backers should fund a new political [...]

23 May 2017
Views
384
Cable forecasts talks on new political groups post-election

Cable forecasts talks on new political groups post-election

British politics could be shaken up by the emergence of a new centre-left force after the election, former business [...]

14 May 2017
Shares
14
Views
446
Blair squirms after being warned to accept the Brexit verdict

Blair squirms after being warned to accept the Brexit verdict

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has been warned to accept the Brexit verdict by the former chief executive of [...]

10 May 2017
Shares
641
Views
3,886
Be more Boris: How to use tone of voice to stand out from the crowd

Be more Boris: How to use tone of voice to stand out from the crowd

Our beloved foreign secretary was all over the media recently for describing Jeremy Corbyn as a “mutton-headed [...]

8 May 2017
Shares
47
Views
331
Former PM Blair reveals hopes of a Brexit-fuelled comeback

Former PM Blair reveals hopes of a Brexit-fuelled comeback

Exactly 20 years since his first Labour victory, former Prime Minister Tony Blair has revealed his hopes for [...]

1 May 2017
Shares
1
Views
572
Celebrate the contrarians who have changed British life for the better

Celebrate the contrarians who have changed British life for the better

Going against the grain is back in vogue, with individuals who have argued against conventional orthodoxy truly [...]

28 April 2017
Shares
62
Views
1,342
Tories claim 22-point lead over Labour

Tories claim 22-point lead over Labour

The Conservative Party holds a 22-point lead over Labour, a new poll on Sunday showed. [...]

23 April 2017
Shares
20
Views
499
Tony Blair is really tempted to make a political comeback

Tony Blair is really tempted to make a political comeback

Tony Blair is tempted to return to politics – and it's all because of Brexit. [...]

23 April 2017
Shares
6
Views
843
Don’t mess with the Rock: An insider’s view of the last Gibraltar firestorm

Don’t mess with the Rock: An insider’s view of the last Gibraltar firestorm

The one iron rule in British politics is don’t mess with the Rock. Gibraltar is pure third-rail politics that [...]

6 April 2017
Shares
14
Views
983
Guess who's attempting a comeback? Galloway targets Manchester by-election

Guess who's attempting a comeback? Galloway targets Manchester by-election

Former Labour MP George Galloway is seeking a Westminster return in an upcoming Manchester by-election. [...]

21 March 2017
Views
84

Content tagged with "Tony Blair"