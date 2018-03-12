Sajid Javid

Mayor warns of London brain drain

Sadiq Khan fears London businesses could be hit with a “brain drain” if staff are unable to achieve their ambition [...]

12 March 2018
Tory backlash against Theresa May's housing measures begins

Theresa May's new warning to developers that they could be punished for not building enough houses has already [...]

5 March 2018
May plans to get tough on developers for not building fast enough

Theresa May will today warn developers that they could be punished by councils if they do not build fast enough. [...]

5 March 2018
Sajid Javid to unveil plans to crack down on "nimby" councils

Councils which fail to build enough houses will lose their planning powers under new government plans. [...]

4 March 2018
Want youth votes? Give the next generation access to capital

“Ice cram sales and forest fires are correlated because both occur more often in the summer heat,” wrote [...]

21 February 2018
TfL could replace planned Metropolitan Line extension with bus scheme

Transport for London (TfL) is working on alternatives to the Watford Metropolitan Line extension after progress [...]

8 February 2018
Former ministers slam the government's "weak" reforms for housebuilding

Former ministers have hit out at the government's "weak" planning forms, saying the measures are not bold enough [...]

7 February 2018
Planning reform must be bold and decisive

Almost all of the noise coming out of Westminster concerns Brexit. [...]

5 February 2018
Sky's the limit: New plans to ease housing woes will let you build upwards

The government has said it will loosen planning rules in a bid to ease the housing crisis, with homeowners being [...]

4 February 2018
No, empty luxury flats are not causing the UK's housing crisis

Donned in obligatory high-vis luminous green jackets, chancellor Philip Hammond and communities minister Sajid [...]

1 February 2018
Tory MPs are openly rebelling over May's "dull, dull, dull" government

Conservative MPs are becoming increasingly vocal about their frustration with Theresa May's government, with several [...]

22 January 2018
Does housing belong in cabinet or should it be a cross-party issue?

The government is beginning to view the importance of housing in the context of national prosperity more so than [...]

12 January 2018
Exclusive: John Glen named new City minister

Salisbury MP John Glen has been named the new City minister, as Theresa May's reshuffle concludes. [...]

9 January 2018
Reshuffle: Less night of the long knives, more day of the silver spoon

It had been billed as a day in which Theresa May would settle some grievances, and more than a few ministers would [...]

8 January 2018
Who's in? Who's out? May's Cabinet reshuffle kerfuffle

Latest: Justice secretary David Lidington has been made cabinet minister, and de facto first secretary, in the [...]

8 January 2018
