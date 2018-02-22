Owen Smith

Labour is finally going to come clean about its position on Brexit, with Jeremy Corbyn expected to give a speech [...]
“I don't know what Jeremy’s got, but if we could bottle it and drink it, we’d all be doing very well,” [...]
An MP who previously tried to unseat Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader has returned to the party's frontbench in [...]
We hear a lot about neoliberalism these days. More often than not it’s a phrase thrown around by pro-Corbyn [...]
Over half of Labour supporters say that Jeremy Corbyn should be retained as party leader, even if he loses the [...]
London mayor Sadiq Khan has told the Labour party conference that while the leadership contest is over, the [...]
You may not have spent your Saturday morning huddled round the TV waiting for the result of the Labour leadership [...]
It’s now looking increasingly likely that, come Saturday, Jeremy Corbyn will sweep to victory in the Labour [...]
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has premiered a new documentary made about his leadership campaign by award-winning [...]
Civil war between Labour MPs and backers of Jeremy Corbyn is spilling over into the Co-op party, with London members [...]
Two days before the ballot closes in the Labour leadership contest, Jeremy Corbyn has given his first interview [...]
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing another blow as he enters his second year as Labour leader, with the Boundary [...]
Jeremy Corbyn today marked one year since his election to the Labour leadership, but was handed dispriting news [...]
Labour has suspended one of its most prominent individual donors over an article which likened backers of Jeremy [...]
More than half of Jeremy Corbyn supporters believe that British spies are working to undermine the Labour leader, [...]
Jeremy Corbyn is set to secure an even bigger mandate in the Labour leadership election, according to figures [...]
Theresa May has doubled down on her stance of "Brexit means Brexit", explicitly ruling out either a fresh referendum [...]
Prime Minister Theresa May will not hold a parliamentary vote on Brexit before triggering Article 50 and opening [...]
Trailing incumbent Jeremy Corbyn in the polls challenger, Owen Smith is to propose scrapping university tuition [...]
The United Kingdom may end up remaining in a "more loosely aligned" European Union, a former head of the civil [...]
Security firm G4S has rejected pleas from the Labour party to provide security for its conference next month, [...]
“Brexit means Brexit” declared our new Prime Minister Theresa May upon taking office. The only problem with [...]
Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder and chief executive of advertising giant WPP, wants the British public to be offered [...]
Jeremy Corbyn is facing fresh embarrassment after Vermont senator Bernie Sanders rubbished the Labour leader's [...]
One of England's most-capped international footballers has slammed Labour's Owen Smith for vowing to fight Brexit [...]
Labour leadership challenger Owen Smith has apologised for “lunatic” comments made last night. [...]
A Labour party under Owen Smith would work to block Brexit talks without a guarantee of a second referendum or [...]
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sat on the floor for his journey from London to Newcastle last week to meet Owen [...]
It used to go without saying that growth matters. [...]
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to scrap the appointed House of Lords as the party's leadership contest [...]
