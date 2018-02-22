Owen Smith

Corbyn to set out Labour's Brexit position next week

Corbyn to set out Labour's Brexit position next week

Labour is finally going to come clean about its position on Brexit, with Jeremy Corbyn expected to give a speech [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
350
Labour MPs are jumping on the Corbyn bandwagon

Labour MPs are jumping on the Corbyn bandwagon

“I don't know what Jeremy’s got, but if we could bottle it and drink it, we’d all be doing very well,” [...]

16 June 2017
Shares
33
Views
3,189
Former Corbyn challenger Owen Smith returns to Labour's front bench

Former Corbyn challenger Owen Smith returns to Labour's front bench

An MP who previously tried to unseat Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader has returned to the party's frontbench in [...]

14 June 2017
Views
318
Editor’s diary: Adam Smith gets a rebrand for 21st century politics

Editor’s diary: Adam Smith gets a rebrand for 21st century politics

We hear a lot about neoliberalism these days. More often than not it’s a phrase thrown around by pro-Corbyn [...]

14 October 2016
Shares
1
Views
315
Corbyn should stay even if he loses an election say Labour backers

Corbyn should stay even if he loses an election say Labour backers

Over half of Labour supporters say that Jeremy Corbyn should be retained as party leader, even if he loses the [...]

29 September 2016
Views
223
Khan: Labour's leadership resolved but party must gain power

Khan: Labour's leadership resolved but party must gain power

London mayor Sadiq Khan has told the Labour party conference that while the leadership contest is over, the [...]

27 September 2016
Views
126
Corbyn will now renew the attack on capitalism

Corbyn will now renew the attack on capitalism

You may not have spent your Saturday morning huddled round the TV waiting for the result of the Labour leadership [...]

26 September 2016
Views
863
If Labour splits, what should the new breakaway be called?

If Labour splits, what should the new breakaway be called?

It’s now looking increasingly likely that, come Saturday, Jeremy Corbyn will sweep to victory in the Labour [...]

22 September 2016
Shares
296
Views
1,523
The director of Kes has made a documentary about Jeremy Corbyn

The director of Kes has made a documentary about Jeremy Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has premiered a new documentary made about his leadership campaign by award-winning [...]

21 September 2016
Shares
14
Views
1,062
This London group of Corbynists aren't just focused on Labour any more

This London group of Corbynists aren't just focused on Labour any more

Civil war between Labour MPs and backers of Jeremy Corbyn is spilling over into the Co-op party, with London members [...]

19 September 2016
Views
691
In quotes: Jeremy Corbyn's quite sarcastic Today programme appearance

In quotes: Jeremy Corbyn's quite sarcastic Today programme appearance

Two days before the ballot closes in the Labour leadership contest, Jeremy Corbyn has given his first interview [...]

19 September 2016
Shares
5
Views
2,826
Corbyn could see constituency scrapped while Labour faces more bad polling

Corbyn could see constituency scrapped while Labour faces more bad polling

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing another blow as he enters his second year as Labour leader, with the Boundary [...]

13 September 2016
Shares
1
Views
559
Corbyn marks a year in office as polls hand Tories 13 point lead

Corbyn marks a year in office as polls hand Tories 13 point lead

Jeremy Corbyn today marked one year since his election to the Labour leadership, but was handed dispriting news [...]

12 September 2016
Shares
2
Views
336
Labour donor blocked after Corbyn stormtrooper analogy

Labour donor blocked after Corbyn stormtrooper analogy

Labour has suspended one of its most prominent individual donors over an article which likened backers of Jeremy [...]

11 September 2016
Shares
3
Views
229
Is James Bond trying to undermine Jeremy Corbyn?

Is James Bond trying to undermine Jeremy Corbyn?

More than half of Jeremy Corbyn supporters believe that British spies are working to undermine the Labour leader, [...]

4 September 2016
Shares
5
Views
306
Corbyn set to crush Smith's leadership challenge with boosted mandate

Corbyn set to crush Smith's leadership challenge with boosted mandate

Jeremy Corbyn is set to secure an even bigger mandate in the Labour leadership election, according to figures [...]

30 August 2016
Shares
61
Views
1,069
May rules out a second EU vote, or an early election

May rules out a second EU vote, or an early election

Theresa May has doubled down on her stance of "Brexit means Brexit", explicitly ruling out either a fresh referendum [...]

30 August 2016
Shares
5
Views
1,805
Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 without parliamentary vote

Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 without parliamentary vote

Prime Minister Theresa May will not hold a parliamentary vote on Brexit before triggering Article 50 and opening [...]

27 August 2016
Shares
11
Views
1,991
Smith to propose scrapping tuition fees and building homes for under 30s

Smith to propose scrapping tuition fees and building homes for under 30s

Trailing incumbent Jeremy Corbyn in the polls challenger, Owen Smith is to propose scrapping university tuition [...]

27 August 2016
Views
841
Former top civil servant says UK may remain in "looser" EU

Former top civil servant says UK may remain in "looser" EU

The United Kingdom may end up remaining in a "more loosely aligned" European Union, a former head of the civil [...]

27 August 2016
Views
638
G4S rejects Labour's last-ditch conference pleas

G4S rejects Labour's last-ditch conference pleas

Security firm G4S has rejected pleas from the Labour party to provide security for its conference next month, [...]

25 August 2016
Shares
5
Views
267
Should there be a second referendum on the final Brexit deal?

Should there be a second referendum on the final Brexit deal?

“Brexit means Brexit” declared our new Prime Minister Theresa May upon taking office. The only problem with [...]

25 August 2016
Shares
7
Views
1,119
WPP chief and Remain campaigner Martin Sorrell wants second EU vote

WPP chief and Remain campaigner Martin Sorrell wants second EU vote

Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder and chief executive of advertising giant WPP, wants the British public to be offered [...]

24 August 2016
Shares
20
Views
3,343
Bernie Sanders denies Corbyn's message claim

Bernie Sanders denies Corbyn's message claim

Jeremy Corbyn is facing fresh embarrassment after Vermont senator Bernie Sanders rubbished the Labour leader's [...]

24 August 2016
Shares
23
Views
485
A former Manchester United great has slammed Owen Smith's Brexit pledge

A former Manchester United great has slammed Owen Smith's Brexit pledge

One of England's most-capped international footballers has slammed Labour's Owen Smith for vowing to fight Brexit [...]

24 August 2016
Shares
1
Views
1,458
Owen Smith: "I was referring to myself as a lunatic"

Owen Smith: "I was referring to myself as a lunatic"

Labour leadership challenger Owen Smith has apologised for “lunatic” comments made last night. [...]

24 August 2016
Shares
120
Views
1,299
Smith says he will try to block Brexit without a guarantee of a vote

Smith says he will try to block Brexit without a guarantee of a vote

A Labour party under Owen Smith would work to block Brexit talks without a guarantee of a second referendum or [...]

24 August 2016
Shares
4
Views
409
Corbyn wanted to sit on the floor of apparently "ram-packed" Virgin Train

Corbyn wanted to sit on the floor of apparently "ram-packed" Virgin Train

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn sat on the floor for his journey from London to Newcastle last week to meet Owen [...]

23 August 2016
Views
842
Corbyn’s Labour should focus on growth above inequality

Corbyn’s Labour should focus on growth above inequality

It used to go without saying that growth matters. [...]

22 August 2016
Shares
4
Views
916
Corbyn vows to scrap the House of Lords as Labour ballots are sent out

Corbyn vows to scrap the House of Lords as Labour ballots are sent out

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to scrap the appointed House of Lords as the party's leadership contest [...]

22 August 2016
Views
217

Content tagged with "Owen Smith"