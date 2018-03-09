The government has let the idea of a "latte levy" go cold as it decided not to take any immediate action on disposable [...]
Cabinet big hitters are gathering in the lavish grace-and-favour mansion Chequers today in a last-ditch attempt [...]
A group of pro-Brexit economists claim to have “comprehensively debunked” Whitehall analysis suggesting the [...]
Fears are growing among pro-Leavers that a split between Michael Gove and Boris Johnson could result in the Cabinet [...]
Is it Brexit yet? No - but the official date may be closer than you think, with reports suggesting the UK is falling [...]
The chancellor Philip Hammond will embark on a tour of EU capitals over the next fortnight, as his cabinet colleagues [...]
Theresa May's Brexit war Cabinet meets today, as a EU document reveals Brussels is looking at ways to restrict [...]
Questions over Theresa May's leadership have been raised again as a newspaper report on Sunday suggested three [...]
Labour MPs are calling on leader Jeremy Corbyn and his frontbench team to "get off the fence" and take a position [...]
Boris Johnson has been attacked for undermining the NHS, despite his recent efforts to secure increased spend [...]
Should we subsidise farmers for providing ‘public goods’, like protecting the environment? [...]
January 2017 began with the resignation of the UK’s ambassador to the EU. [...]
The electorate will get the final say on the Brexit deal, according to environment minister and prominent Brexiteer [...]
Conservative MPs have rallied behind Philip Hammond after his long-awaited Autumn Budget. [...]
Philip Hammond is facing one of the most challenging days since he became chancellor: unveil a radical, game-changing, [...]
Does “taking back control” of our borders mean reducing immigration? [...]
The environment secretary Michael Gove has apologised for a “clumsy” joke referencing Harvey Weinstein, who [...]
Boris Johnson has rowed back on one of his four Brexit "red lines" after Theresa May confirmed the UK would be [...]
Conservative members have been polled by YouGov on which of their MPs they feel are the biggest Brexiteers - [...]
The Labour conference had an “Acid Corbynism” event and festival chants of “Ohh Jeremy Corbyn”. [...]
After the offer of concessions to the EU in the Prime Minister’s highly generous Florence speech, the country [...]
A senior civil servant at the heart of Brexit negotiations is moving to a new role at Number 10, amid rumours [...]
Boris Johnson is now the most likely member of the Cabinet to leave their post, according to bookies Paddy Power, [...]
As a long-time Brexit watcher, I feel there is serious change in the air. At long last Britain is taking back [...]
It looks like the debate over chlorinated chicken is over for now, after environment minister Michael Gove insisted [...]
The government is today due to ban the sale of all new petrol and diesel-fuelled vehicles from 2040, in a bid [...]
Entire libraries are replete with lengthy tomes that attempt to define the essence and significance of political [...]
Environment secretary Michael Gove is expected to tell farmers today that they must earn their subsidies as part [...]
The British fishing industry netted its fastest profit growth since the global financial crisis last year, as [...]
He may have once been so unlikeable that a game was created solely to allow players to slap him, but Michael Gove [...]
